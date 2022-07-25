Is Nick Scali Limited (ASX:NCK) Trading At A 50% Discount?

Simply Wall St
·6 min read

How far off is Nick Scali Limited (ASX:NCK) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

See our latest analysis for Nick Scali

The model

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF (A$, Millions)

AU$104.2m

AU$91.7m

AU$98.0m

AU$86.9m

AU$84.5m

AU$83.3m

AU$82.9m

AU$83.1m

AU$83.7m

AU$84.6m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x3

Analyst x3

Analyst x3

Analyst x1

Est @ -2.8%

Est @ -1.41%

Est @ -0.44%

Est @ 0.24%

Est @ 0.72%

Est @ 1.05%

Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 6.9%

AU$97.5

AU$80.3

AU$80.3

AU$66.6

AU$60.6

AU$55.9

AU$52.1

AU$48.8

AU$46.0

AU$43.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$631m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.8%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$85m× (1 + 1.8%) ÷ (6.9%– 1.8%) = AU$1.7b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$1.7b÷ ( 1 + 6.9%)10= AU$878m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$1.5b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of AU$9.4, the company appears quite good value at a 50% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf
dcf

Important assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Nick Scali as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.190. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Nick Scali, we've compiled three additional items you should look at:

  1. Risks: For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Nick Scali (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

  2. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for NCK's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors.

  3. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the ASX every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Thai Life shares weak in Southeast Asia's biggest IPO debut of 2022

    BANGKOK (Reuters) -Thai Life Insurance Plc (TLI) shares made a weak debut on the Bangkok stock exchange on Monday in what is Southeast Asia's largest initial public offering (IPO) so far this year. TLI shares were priced at 16 baht, raising at least 34.4 billion baht ($937 million) from the sale of 2.3 billion shares, with about half from investors who bought before the deal went public, according to regulatory filings. "Today's listing will help Thai Life grow with strength and we will use the funds to improve business efficiency and service for customers," chief executive officer Chai Chaiyawan said before the opening bell.

  • Wheat Prices Jump After Russian Missile Strike Tests Ukraine Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat prices jumped after Russia attacked the sea port of Odesa with cruise missiles at the weekend, just hours after signing a deal to unblock grain exports from Ukraine, a move that was hailed as a vital step toward alleviating the global food crisis.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeWorld’s Key Workers Thre

  • Total number of crypto users likely to reach 1 billion by 2030: report

    The adoption of cryptocurrencies is still low compared to traditional investment classes such as equities, payment technologies and private equity allocation by institutions, a joint report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Bitget and Foresight Ventures said. See related article: Led by Vietnam and India, global crypto adoption jumps over 880% Fast facts The report estimates […]

  • Zomato Plunges 14% to Record Low as IPO Lock-Up Period Ends

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Indian online food-delivery and restaurant platform Zomato Ltd. plunged in Mumbai after the end of a lock-up period for investors that had stakes in the company prior to its initial public offering.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeWorld’s Key Workers Threaten to Hit Economy Where It Will HurtSummers

  • Bonds’ Rough Ride Nears End as Fed Risks Recession: MLIV Pulse

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are skeptical that the Federal Reserve can tame the worst inflation in four decades without driving the economy into a recession.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeWorld’s Key Workers Threaten to Hit Economy Where It Will HurtSummers Says Fed Needs to Take Strong Action to Curb InflationThat’s bad new

  • Philippines Tycoon, Duterte’s Ally’s Stocks Tumble on Default Notice From Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of companies controlled by Philippine businessman Dennis Uy, a supporter of former President Rodrigo Duterte, slumped after one of his units received a default notice from a consortium of banks. Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeWorld’s Key Workers Threaten to Hit Economy Where It Will HurtSummers Says

  • A new bull market in stocks won't get the green light until these 3 things happen, Bank of America says

    "Don't think Wall St unwinds financial excesses of past 13 years with a 6-month garden variety bear market," Bank of America said.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Astounding Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These remarkable growth stocks are begging to be bought following a peak decline of 34% in the Nasdaq.

  • Prediction: These Will Be the 3 Largest Stocks by 2040

    The club of stocks with market caps above $1 trillion is highly exclusive. Its productivity tool suite -- Word, Excel, Outlook, Teams, Powerpoint -- is entrenched in the day-to-day of businesses, students, families, and most people who regularly use computers.

  • 3 Colossal Growth Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These remarkable businesses have the tools and intangibles necessary to quadruple your money by the turn of the decade.

  • My Top High-Yield Dividend Stock for the Second Half of 2022 (and It's Not Even Close)

    A prime example is Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), which has a dividend yield of 6.7% and is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in the U.S. Here's why Kinder Morgan is the ideal high-yield dividend stock for the second half of 2022 and beyond. The 2014 and 2015 oil and gas crash took a sledgehammer to Kinder Morgan's bottom line and forced the company to cut its dividend by 75% to protect its balance sheet.

  • Tilray Brands Stock Could Go Parabolic Soon

    Ever since the legalization of recreational cannabis for adults in Canada nearly four years ago, I've maintained my stance that the marijuana stock market would ultimately be characterized by a select handful of big winners and scores of losers. What's important to understand is that the global cannabis market is slowly marching toward a couple of key inflection points within the next two years. My view is that Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) arguably has the best shot within its immediate peer group of benefiting from the market's rapidly changing dynamics.

  • Crypto: Billionaire Mark Cuban Warns of a Powerful Player

    The regulator has announced that nine cryptocurrencies listed on the Coinbase exchange, the most popular platform in the United States, are unregistered securities. A security is, according to the SEC, "an investment of money, in a common enterprise, with a reasonable expectation of profit derived from the efforts of others." The announcement came as the SEC and the Department of Justice filed charges against former Coinbase product manager Ishan Wahi and two others, accusing them of running an insider-trading scheme that earned them more than $1.1 million.

  • Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?

    In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....

  • How Far Could the Nasdaq Plunge? Here's Why 8,000 Is a Reasonable Target

    Buckle up and hang on, because it's been a challenging year on Wall Street. It's been even tougher sledding for the growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), which lost as much as 34% of its value since hitting its all-time intra-day high in mid-November. Because growth stocks largely led the market higher following the COVID-19 crash of February-March 2020, Wall Street and investors have been keeping a closer eye on the performance of the Nasdaq than in years' past.

  • 1 Dividend King to Hold Till You're Blue in the Face

    Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) is a special company: Its 54-year dividend growth streak is the longest of any active real estate investment trust. Dividends are cash expenses, and boosting them annually requires the business to increase its profits constantly. Here is why Federal Realty's dividend could outlast us all.

  • Bank of America's (NYSE:BAC) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    The board of Bank of America Corporation ( NYSE:BAC ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 4.8% on...

  • The U.S. housing market has gone cold

    Low financing costs, excess savings, and a demand for more space during the pandemic fueled a frenzy in the housing market that sent home prices surging.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised for Lower Open on Monday

    The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index for July comes out Tuesday, and the Federal Open Market Committee announces its interest-rate decision on Wednesday.

  • Bear Market: ‘Don’t be fooled’ by short rallies’, says strategist

    U.S. stocks continued to climb on Thursday for the third consecutive day, recording the best three-day Nasdaq gain since late May. However, one strategist reminded investors that he believed this is still a bear market.