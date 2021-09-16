Nick Scali Limited's (ASX:NCK) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

Nick Scali's (ASX:NCK) stock is up by a considerable 12% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Nick Scali's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Nick Scali is:

74% = AU$84m ÷ AU$114m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.74 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Nick Scali's Earnings Growth And 74% ROE

First thing first, we like that Nick Scali has an impressive ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 24% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. This probably laid the groundwork for Nick Scali's moderate 16% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then compared Nick Scali's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 12% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for NCK? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Nick Scali Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 87% (or a retention ratio of 13%) for Nick Scali suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Additionally, Nick Scali has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 80%. Still, forecasts suggest that Nick Scali's future ROE will drop to 48% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Nick Scali's performance. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

