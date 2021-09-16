Nick Scali Limited's (ASX:NCK) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Nick Scali's (ASX:NCK) stock is up by a considerable 12% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Nick Scali's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

Check out our latest analysis for Nick Scali

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Nick Scali is:

74% = AU$84m ÷ AU$114m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.74 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Nick Scali's Earnings Growth And 74% ROE

First thing first, we like that Nick Scali has an impressive ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 24% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. This probably laid the groundwork for Nick Scali's moderate 16% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then compared Nick Scali's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 12% in the same period.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for NCK? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Nick Scali Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 87% (or a retention ratio of 13%) for Nick Scali suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Additionally, Nick Scali has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 80%. Still, forecasts suggest that Nick Scali's future ROE will drop to 48% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Nick Scali's performance. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Buying This Beaten-Down Stock Right Now Is a No-Brainer

    Investors looking to buy a fast-growing company at an attractive valuation shouldn't miss this stock.

  • The 1 FAANG Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Second Half of 2021 (and Beyond)

    This technology company has grown steadily over the years and holds the promise for more amazing discoveries in the future.

  • Cathie Wood Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood Is Selling These 5 Stocks. There are few institutional investors who are willing to take risks on high growth stocks because of the price volatility and the […]

  • Lucid is the next Tesla, BofA says, dubbing it one of the most legitimate electric car startups

    BofA said Lucid could pose a threat to other startups like Tesla and Rivian, as well as more established automaker's EV brands like Ford and GM.

  • AT&T (T) Updates Shareholders on Long-Term Growth Targets

    AT&T (T) is increasingly focusing on its customer-centric business model to attract and retain customers for a lower churn rate.

  • 3 Stocks I Bought That Could Produce 10X Returns

    For the most part, my portfolio is filled with slow-and-steady stocks like real estate investment trusts, banks, and large blue-chip companies. This is how I came to own shares of Square (NYSE: SQ) for an $11 price tag just after its IPO (currently around $250), to name one example. With that in mind, I've recently added a few exciting growth stocks to my portfolio, and here are three in particular that could have the potential to produce massive returns over the next decade and beyond if things go well.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life

    Are you looking for steady dividends to stand the test of time? Here are a couple of stocks to consider buying.

  • Here's 1 High-Yield Dividend Stock You Can Trust

    The COVID-19 crisis was not kind to real estate investment trusts (REITs). The mortgage REIT sector was pummeled by margin calls, and mall REITs were shut down for months. While every REIT saw a decline in collections, the triple-net lease REITs performed the best.

  • At end of the day, if bitcoin is successful governments will ‘kill it,’ says Ray Dalio

    Ray Dalio, billionaire investor and founder of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund, says that the more successful that bitcoin becomes, the more likely that it will get neutralized by governments and regulators supporting traditional monetary systems.

  • Shares in Federer backed shoe firm soar on debut

    Shares in On Holding jumped by almost 46% on their first day of trading in New York.

  • Conglomerate Tata Group bids for debt-stricken Indian national carrier

    India's tea-to-steel conglomerate Tata Group confirmed Wednesday it has submitted a bid to buy debt-crippled national carrier Air India, which it owned decades ago before the airline was nationalised.

  • 15 Dividend Stocks People Buy for Early Retirement

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 15 dividend stocks people buy for early retirement. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks People Buy for Early Retirement. Investors looking at dividend stocks are typically looking to set up a passive income […]

  • Why Now Might Be the Time to Load Up on Marijuana Stocks

    The marijuana sector is a fickle one. Top cannabis producers Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) and Jushi Holdings (OTC: JUSHF) are down more than 25% in the past three months while the S&P 500 index has been relatively strong, rising more than 5%. When the Democrats took control of the U.S. Senate in January, there was hope that significant marijuana reform would happen this year.

  • Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

    Want to beat the market? Invest in growth stocks. These are shares in companies that increase revenue and profits faster than average, which can help them generate massive returns over the long term. This exciting asset class has crushed the broader market's returns in recent years.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Lucid Group Stock?

    From taking center stage in the spring special purpose acquisition company stock surge, to merging with Churchill Capital IV in July, to seeing its share price plummet as early investors cashed out, Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) has had its fair share of positive and negative news. Tesla stock's rise embodies a modern newfound willingness for risk-tolerant investors on Wall Street and Main Street to pay massive premiums for stocks.

  • China Tells Banks Evergrande Won’t Pay Interest Next Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities have told major lenders to China Evergrande Group not to expect interest payments due next week on bank loans, according to people familiar with the matter, taking the cash-strapped developer a step closer to one of the nation’s biggest debt restructurings. The Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development told banks in a meeting this week that Evergrande won’t be able to pay its debt obligations due on Sept. 20, said the people, asking not to be identified d

  • Fed interest rate hike outlook due next week carries risk of hawkish surprise

    Credit Suisse's Jonathan Cohn says Fed's 2024 dot is "likely to materially exceed current market pricing," while Standard Chartered Bank sees risk of a surprise in 2022 median projection.

  • Hey, remember China?

    At the height of former President Donald Trump’s trade war with China in 2019, I wrote about the hydra-headed controversies that were turning Sino-American flashpoints into an epochal fight for geopolitical dominance.

  • If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock, This Would Be It

    High-growth stock names generally do not sell at a discount, but GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) increasingly looks like an exception to the norm. The Denver-based hydroponics supplier has lost more than half of its value since February. Additionally, with massive growth in past quarters that will probably continue for the foreseeable future, it appears the current sell-off could create an opportunity for growth-oriented investors.

  • 2 Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Growth

    Cyber threats are growing, and they're here to stay. It's time to start thinking about cybersecurity stocks for their long-term potential.