Nick Scali's (ASX:NCK) Dividend Will Be Increased To AU$0.25

Nick Scali Limited's (ASX:NCK) dividend will be increasing to AU$0.25 on 25th of October. The announced payment will take the dividend yield to 5.6%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Nick Scali Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Nick Scali's earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 22.8% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 98%, which could put the dividend in jeopardy if the company's earnings don't improve.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least 1 cut in the last 10 years. Since 2011, the first annual payment was AU$0.09, compared to the most recent full-year payment of AU$0.65. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 22% over that duration. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. It's encouraging to see Nick Scali has been growing its earnings per share at 26% a year over the past five years. The company doesn't have any problems growing, despite returning a lot of capital to shareholders, which is a very nice combination for a dividend stock to have.

Nick Scali Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Nick Scali is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company.

