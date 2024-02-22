Nick Wilt, shot responding to Old National Bank shooting, improving talk, life skills

Nickolas Wilt, the Louisville Metro Police officer shot while responding to the mass shooting at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville last April, continues to show improvement in his recovery, including life skills and walking progress, months after being released from the University of Louisville Hospital, his family said in an update.

In a statement released by the Louisville Metro Police Foundation, Wilt's family said he is brushing his teeth, walking to the kitchen to get food and engaging in "coherent conversations easily." They also said he is walking with a cane but is being supervised.

"While Officer Wilt's heroic actions have received recognition and awards, his family highlights the need for his protected environment until his cognitive abilities and energy levels permit attendance at public events," the Facebook post stated.

After Wilt was shot while responding to the shooting, 10 days after graduating from the police academy, he remained in critical condition for more than a month, underwent brain surgery and battled pneumonia. After several months of working on his recovery, he was able to go home July 28.

According to the post, Wilt has been on a therapeutic break since mid-January "to prioritize rest and allow his brain to recuperate."

