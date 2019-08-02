Some Nickel North Exploration (CVE:NNX) Shareholders Have Taken A Painful 83% Share Price Drop

Long term investing works well, but it doesn't always work for each individual stock. It hits us in the gut when we see fellow investors suffer a loss. Spare a thought for those who held Nickel North Exploration Corp. (CVE:NNX) for five whole years - as the share price tanked 83%. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 50%. Even worse, it's down 33% in about a month, which isn't fun at all.

We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

View our latest analysis for Nickel North Exploration

Nickel North Exploration didn't have any revenue in the last year, so it's fair to say it doesn't yet have a proven product (or at least not one people are paying for). We can't help wondering why it's publicly listed so early in its journey. Are venture capitalists not interested? So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. It seems likely some shareholders believe that Nickel North Exploration will find or develop a valuable new mine before too long.

We think companies that have neither significant revenues nor profits are pretty high risk. There is usually a significant chance that they will need more money for business development, putting them at the mercy of capital markets. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some such companies go on to make revenue, profits, and generate value, others get hyped up by hopeful naifs before eventually going bankrupt. Some Nickel North Exploration investors have already had a taste of the bitterness stocks like this can leave in the mouth.

Our data indicates that Nickel North Exploration had CA$1,230,966 more in total liabilities than it had cash, when it last reported in March 2019. That makes it extremely high risk, in our view. But with the share price diving 30% per year, over 5 years, it's probably fair to say that some shareholders no longer believe the company will succeed. The image below shows how Nickel North Exploration's balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image. The image below shows how Nickel North Exploration's balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image.

TSXV:NNX Historical Debt, August 2nd 2019 More

Of course, the truth is that it is hard to value companies without much revenue or profit. Would it bother you if insiders were selling the stock? I'd like that just about as much as I like to drink milk and fruit juice mixed together. It only takes a moment for you to check whether we have identified any insider sales recently.

A Different Perspective

Nickel North Exploration shareholders are down 50% for the year, but the market itself is up 0.2%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 30% per year over five years. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. You could get a better understanding of Nickel North Exploration's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.