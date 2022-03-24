Nickel Reignites Blistering Rally as Prices Spike by 15% Limit

(Bloomberg) -- Nickel surged by the 15% exchange limit for a second day in London, piling fresh pressure on bearish position holders after an unprecedented short squeeze earlier this month.

Prices surged to $37,235 a ton in early trading on the London Metal Exchange, leaving the market locked up once again after a 15% jump on Wednesday. Trading had only just restarted in earnest this week, with lower prices drawing in buyers following four days of limit-down moves when the market reopened from a weeklong suspension.

The latest surge extends a period of unprecedented turmoil in the nickel market, after LME prices soared 250% over two trading sessions in early March, touching a record $101,365 a ton during a short squeeze focused on China’s Tsingshan Holding Group Co. The exchange intervened -- controversially -- to suspend trading and cancel billions of dollars of trades.

Tsingshan’s difficulties paying margin calls against its positions earlier this month put its banks and brokers in a bind, as they had to make hefty margin calls of their own at the LME to cover their short positions on the exchange. While Tsingshan has struck a deal with its banks to ease the strain, there are still a large number of bearish bets in the market that need to be unwound -- and at a time when fears over supply are growing.

Trading is becoming increasingly illiquid on the LME, with many investors looking to liquidate their positions in the wake of the metal’s unprecedented volatility. Roiling price moves are also sparking turmoil in broader commodities markets and some of the world’s top physical merchants warned that eye-watering margin calls are forcing them to reduce their activity, driving liquidity out of markets and exacerbating price swings

