Nickel Resumes Advance After Manic Monday That Smashed Records

Bloomberg News
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Nickel climbed higher, following Monday’s spectacular day of trading that saw prices surge 90% to a record, and the 145-year-old London Metal Exchange announce unprecedented rule changes.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The metal used in stainless steel and electric vehicles soared to a record of $55,000 a ton on Monday, before closing at $48,078 a ton. The spike was fueled by a short squeeze and concerns over tightening supplies from Russia.

The LME adjusted regulations to allow short traders to defer delivery of metal, and also gave a unit of China Construction Bank Corp. more time to pay hundreds of millions of dollars of margin calls that it missed on Monday.

Prices rose as much as 12.3% to $53,980 a ton on Tuesday, and traded at $53,100 a ton by 11:06 a.m. Shanghai time.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

