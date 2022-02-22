Nickel Hits Decade High as Ukraine Tensions Fuel Supply Concerns

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Yvonne Yue Li
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

(Bloomberg) -- Nickel rose to $25,000 a ton for the first time since 2011, extending a rally driven by dwindling global inventories and concerns that Ukraine tensions could disrupt supplies from key producer Russia.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The metal, used in stainless steel and rechargeable batteries, advanced as much as 3.2% to $25,135 a ton. It’s the top performer on the London Metal Exchange this year, climbing amid a wave of forecasts that supply will fall short of rapidly growing demand from the electric-vehicle industry.

Commodities investors were assessing the potential damage from sanctions to Russia after President Vladimir Putin recognized two separatist republics in eastern Ukraine and ordered troops sent to them. The European Union and the U.K. set out initial packages of sanctions targeting Moscow in response to Putin’s decision to recognize the breakaway regions.

Nickel is “one of the main commodities linked to Russia given their importance to supply,” said Ryan McKay, commodity strategist at TD Securities. “So the latest events keep supply risk for the metal particularly high, especially as inventories are already at very low levels.”

Nickel inventories on the LME have fallen to the lowest since 2019 with a steep backwardation -- when cash prices are much higher than futures -- pointing to very tight fundamentals. Stockpiles continued to fall on Tuesday.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Turkey's Erdogan cuts short Africa trip for virtual NATO meeting

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan cancelled a planned trip to Guinea-Bissau and is returning home from Africa early to participate in an online meeting with NATO leaders, his office said on Tuesday. The president's office said the NATO summit was set for Wednesday. The decision comes as Russia's move to recognise two breakaway regions in east Ukraine as independent raised tensions among Turkey's two Black Sea neighbours.

  • U.S. Stocks Slip on Ukraine Shock; Oil Gains: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities slipped on Tuesday as investors weighed the potential damage from sanctions to Russia after President Vladimir Putin recognized two separatist republics in eastern Ukraine and ordered troops sent to them.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionEU and U.K. Propose Sanctions to Confront Putin: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Stocks Slip on Ukraine Shock; Oil Gains: Markets Wra

  • Hope, fear and uncertainty on Donetsk streets after Putin move

    On the streets of the biggest city in Ukraine's breakaway eastern regions, some residents expressed joy and gratitude on Tuesday over Russia's decision to recognise their independence, but others were filled with foreboding for what might come next. President Vladimir Putin on Monday granted official recognition to the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics and signed friendship treaties with their leaders, a step that paves the way for Russia to send in troops and establish military bases. The West condemned the move as an illegal act that could mark the prelude to a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine and began imposing some sanctions.

  • Sanctions Will Boost Europe’s Dependency on U.S. Gas, CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s reliance on U.S. liquefied natural gas will increase even further if sanctions hit Russian gas exports, according to the head of pipeline operator Williams Cos.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionEU and U.K. Propose Sanctions to Confront Putin: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Stocks Slip on Ukraine Shock; Oil Gains: Markets WrapStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension

  • Apple Supplier Luxshare Eyes $2 Billion For Device, EV Expansion

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. supplier Luxshare Precision Industry Co. is seeking to raise up to 13.5 billion yuan ($2.1 billion) through a private share placement to fund a series of projects from intelligent wearable device manufacturing upgrade to electric vehicle component production.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionEU and U.K. Propose Sanctions to Confront Putin: Ukraine UpdateU.S.

  • Oil nears $100 as West prepares Russian sanctions

    Oil prices surged close to $100 per barrel Tuesday as major crude producer Russia prepared to send troops into two breakaway regions of Ukraine, sparking Western nations to ready economic sanctions against Moscow.

  • 2022 VW ID.4 Receives Updates, U.S.-Built 2023 Model Coming Soon

    Increased range is in store for this year, and Volkswagen says it will eventually launch a cheaper model with a smaller battery pack starting at around $35,000.

  • Fire subsides aboard automobile-transport cargo ship near Portuguese islands in Atlantic

    A fire aboard a ship carrying cars in the mid-Atlantic is dying out, a Portuguese navy officer said Tuesday, and the huge vessel is expected to be towed to the Bahamas. The blaze on the Felicity Ace has burned for six days near Portugal’s Azores Islands. A Portuguese Air Force helicopter evacuated the 22 crew members last week, leaving the 200-meter-long vessel adrift.

  • History shows world faces critical faceoff with Putin over Ukraine | Opinion

    In 1999, Ukrainians working at the U.S. Embassy dreamed of becoming a free state like Poland, leaving the old USSR-type dictatorship far behind.

  • Stocks exposed to Russia-Ukraine crisis: McDonald’s, Mohawk Industries, PepsiCo, Philip Morris

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss how stocks like McDonald's, PepsiCo, and Philip Morris International are exposed to escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions.

  • White House to announce fresh sanctions on Russia over Ukraine

    The United States will announce potentially severe new sanctions and export controls against Russia on Tuesday in response to Moscow's decision to recognize two breakaway regions of Ukraine as independent and send troops there. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday told Russia's defense ministry to deploy forces into the two regions to "keep the peace," defying Western warnings that such a step would be illegal and wreck peace negotiations. "The United States will impose sanctions on Russia for this clear violation of international law and Ukraine sovereignty and territorial integrity," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told reporters after a U.N. Security Council meeting on Monday evening.

  • 1 Growth Opportunity That Could Send This Stock Skyrocketing

    The company has major growth opportunities ahead driven by one market that has potential for exponential growth, making this stock one to consider as it could be a bargain right now. The company's fourth quarter was strong.

  • EU and U.K. Propose Sanctions to Confront Putin: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union and the U.K. set out initial packages of sanctions targeting Moscow after Russia’s lower house of parliament ratified treaties recognizing two self-proclaimed republics in eastern Ukraine, marking a dramatic escalation in the crisis. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionEU and U.K. Propose Sanctions to Confront Putin: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Stocks Slip on Uk

  • These Are the Only 3 States Where COVID Is Spiking

    Five weeks after bringing COVID-19 infections in the U.S. to their highest point in the pandemic, the downswing of the Omicron surge appears to be carrying on. The national seven-day new case average dropped below 100,000 for the first time since Dec. 2, reaching 82,383 on Feb. 21, according to data from The Washington Post. But even as most places are seeing infections recede, there are a handful of states where COVID is still spiking despite the national trend.The ongoing decline in cases acro

  • Biden imposes sanctions over Putin's recognition of breakaway Ukraine regions

    President Biden is imposing sanctions on two Kremlin-backed separatist regions in Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia would recognize them as independent, the White House said on Monday.The big picture: The U.S. and EU denounced Putin's move, calling it a violation of international law. The State Department was evacuating American personnel from Ukraine Monday, with many officials concerned that Putin's actions could be a pretext for a larger Russian invasion.Stay on top o

  • Texas voters will decide whether to lower some property tax bills in May election

    Texas voters will decide whether to lower some property taxes that fund schools in a May 7 special election.

  • Mother viciously attacked at East Bay McDonald's drive-thru line

    Richmond police are looking to identify a suspect in an unprovoked attack of a mother in front of her children at a McDonald's drive-thru line.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • City to sign lease for historic fighter jet for Chappie James plaza project

    Still to come will be a 10-foot sculpture of James and a plaza at Wayside Park near the Pensacola Bay Bridge.

  • Fox News' Bob Beckel, Original Cohost of The Five, Dead at 73

    Bob Beckel, a former political operative-turned-Fox News personality, has died at the age of 73. A cause of death has not been disclosed. Beckel joined the United States Department of State in 1977, becoming the youngest deputy assistant secretary of state in the Jimmy Carter administration. Then in 1984, he served as campaign manager for […]