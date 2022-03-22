Nickel Is Trading at Last on LME as Buyers Return After Squeeze

Mark Burton and Jack Farchy
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Nickel volumes surged as prices traded within the London Metal Exchange’s daily limits for the first time since reopening last week, in a sign that the market is starting to stabilize after an unprecedented squeeze sent prices spiking.

More than 4,400 lots, or 26,400 tons of nickel, traded within the first 30 minutes of opening. Trading had been largely frozen since the market reopened on March 16, as the exchange’s daily limits prevented nickel futures from falling faster to a level where buyers were willing to step in.

The flurry of deals on Tuesday came as LME prices moved back into line with nickel contracts trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, which remained open during a weeklong suspension of trading in London in the wake of the short squeeze. Bullish investors looking to unwind their positions had been caught in a long queue of sellers over the past few days as prices lurched lower in daily limit-down moves.

The industrial metals industry relies on LME prices as benchmarks for physical transactions, while financial investors in products like commodity indexes use the exchange’s prices to value their positions. The LME hasn’t set its two key benchmarks, which are established at lunchtime and at the end of the London day, since March 7, the day before the exchange suspended trading in nickel.

LME nickel was trading 9.8% lower at $28,300 a ton at 9:10 a.m, while SHFE prices closed at 206,780 yuan a ton. The Shanghai price is equivalent to about to $28,800 a ton once currency conversions and VAT deductions are taken into account.

“It is now logical with the situation surrounding that squeeze having been resolved that we would come back down to a more normalized level, and obviously the Shanghai price is a good guide there,” LME Chief Executive Matthew Chamberlain said on Bloomberg TV shortly before the market opened. “There is a good chance we’ll discover a price over the next couple of days, and possibly even today.”

Chamberlain faced furious criticism from users for the exchange’s decisions over the past two weeks, after it allowed nickel prices to skyrocket to more than $100,000 a ton, then suspended trading and retroactively canceled $3.9 billion of trades.

The restart of nickel trading since Wednesday has also been hit by a series of glitches in the electronic market.

Most other metals on the LME were little changed on Tuesday.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

