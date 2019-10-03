Nickelback enters Trump-Biden fray over Ukraine with tweet featuring doctored 'Photograph'

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump continued to tear into his political opponents Thursday, a day after he gave two fiery news conferences, posted a tweet with an all-caps curse word and sent another that crossed into copyright infringement.

The latter involved a video Trump posted attacking former Vice President Joe Biden that included an edited clip from the music video for Canadian rock band Nickelback's 2005 hit single "Photograph," as well as a portion of the song. Twitter later removed the video over copyright concerns.

"This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner," reads Twitter's message in place of the video beneath Trump's tweet directing viewers to "LOOK AT THIS PHOTOGRAPH!"

LOOK AT THIS PHOTOGRAPH! pic.twitter.com/QQYTqG4KTt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2019

The video echoed Trump's unsubstantiated allegations that former Vice President Joe Biden improperly used his influence in office to benefit his son, Hunter Biden. It opened with Biden telling reporters in Iowa, "I've never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings," before cutting to the clip of Nickelback lead singer Chad Kroeger holding aloft a framed photograph of Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, on an apparent golf outing with two men, one of whom is labeled as a "Ukraine gas exec" in a video caption.

But according to Fox News, that man is actually Devon Archer, Hunter Biden's business partner of several years. Politifact reported that their relationship dates back to at least 2008. Archer served on the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings with Hunter Biden. According to Fox News, the picture was taken in August 2014, about four months after Hunter Biden joined the board.

No evidence of wrongdoing by the Bidens has surfaced, but Trump's efforts to search for such proof is an the center of the impeachment inquiry that has been opened against him. According to a whistleblower complaint, Trump pressured the Ukrainian government to investigate Biden and leveraged U.S. military aid to do so.

Trump left the tweet up despite the removal of the video and opened a fresh tweet storm Thursday morning, posting more than 20 tweets and retweets before 8:30 a.m. EDT. The tweets included insults for House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif, whom Trump called a "lying disaster" and "a lowlife who should resign" and several retweets of conservative commentators' posts.

Trump also complimented a Twitter user named "Kellie" for a post criticizing 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg that read, "What an actress! 'I should be in school.' She’s getting the best education socialism can steal. I won’t be held hostage by someone who just got a learner’s permit. Sorry kiddo! Tell Al to try again."

"Keep up the great work Kellie!" Trump tweeted in response.

Keep up the great work Kellie! https://t.co/PcAnK009EW — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 3, 2019

He also continued to hurl allegations against Biden, quoting Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo who claimed new documents obtained by Fox News show that a Ukrainian prosecutor said he was pulled off of an investigation involving Hunter Biden's firm.

Another retweet featured an Associated Press photograph of Biden kissing an unidentified usher at a Little League World Series Championship game in August 2009.

"Biden to trump – 'I am creepy,'" read the tweet.

