Nickelodeon alum Drake Bell reported missing and 'endangered' by Florida police

Actor Drake Bell was reported missing in Florida on Thursday and is considered "endangered," according to Daytona Beach Police.

Actor Drake Bell has been reported missing by Florida police who believe the former child star to be "endangered."

In a Thursday morning Facebook post, the Daytona Beach Police Department shared a photo of the "Drake & Josh" star, whose real name is Jared Bell, along with a notice that said he went missing from around a high school on Wednesday night.

"He should be traveling in a 2022 grey BMW and his last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School on 4/12/2023 just before 9p.m.," the post said. "He is considered missing and endangered."

The post directed those with information about Bell and his whereabouts to contact Daytona Beach Police.

A manager for Bell did not immediately respond Thursday to The Times' request for comment.

The 36-year-old Nickelodeon veteran and musician has previously had a number of run-ins with the law, as well as public feuds with his "Drake & Josh" co-star Josh Peck and with pop star Justin Bieber.

In July 2021, the former child star was sentenced in Cleveland to two years’ probation on charges relating to a girl who met him online and attended a number of his concerts when she was 15. Bell pleaded guilty to felony attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. The Newport Beach-bred star was given probation and 200 hours of community service in California.

TMZ reported that the "Fuego Lento" singer recently completed his probation.

Bell filed for bankruptcy in 2014 and his Los Feliz home was foreclosed upon. The following year he was sentenced to four days in jail on DUI charges and faced abuse allegations from an ex-girlfriend, which he denied.

