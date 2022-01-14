Nickelodeon stars get us ready for slime-filled game between Cowboys and Niners

USA TODAY Sports' Jori Epstein is joined by Nickelodeon stars Gabrielle Nevaeh Green and Dylan Gilmore who promise us there will be tons of slime in Sunday's game.

