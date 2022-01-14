Nickelodeon stars get us ready for slime-filled game between Cowboys and Niners
USA TODAY Sports' Jori Epstein is joined by Nickelodeon stars Gabrielle Nevaeh Green and Dylan Gilmore who promise us there will be tons of slime in Sunday's game.
This is the story of how an automotive rivalry turned into a scene straight out of the Godfather.
How did a Delaware man get a job offer from Tom Brady? Here's everything you need to know.
Shawn Bradley opened up about his life since being paralyzed in a bike accident a year ago, and how he's been dealing with the major changes.
Right before Talor Gooch took his first tee shot of 2022, he dodged a bullet - a streaking golf ball - by inches.
Citizen reveals his top eight schools.
India's cricketers reacted with dismay and anger when a decision against South African captain Dean Elgar was overturned on review at a crucial stage on the third day of the third Test at Newlands on Thursday.
From signees to commits to other prospects, athletes from across the country gave their thoughts on the 33-18 win over Alabama.
Maybe Joe Judge really did want to get fired. A day after the Giants gave the second-year coach his pink slip, Judge had a bunch of pizza and beer sent to his house, via TMZ.com. With a five-year, $25 million deal and only two years of it completed, Judge will be getting $15 million over [more]
After being voted out of the MIC, Center Grove and Carmel were denied in their proposal to join the HCC and will compete as independents.
Does a curse go down in flames or is it more misery at Paul Brown Stadium on Saturday?
Colts GM Chris Ballard held his year-end press conference. Here are 15 takeaways.
The bottle's retail price on the Van Winkle website is $300, but resellers are cashing in, pricing the bourbon around $6,000 on some liquor sites.
One of Novak Djokovic's main rivals has accused the world No 1 of making vaccinated players "look like fools" at the Australian Open.
The pair "willingly" waded into the cold waves — one a little farther than the other.
Just three legs into Season 33, The Amazing Race hit teams with an unprecedented bombshell: For the first time in the show’s history, production was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was February of 2020 when the show filmed Wednesday’s episode, during which teams hustled and bustled through Glasgow, Scotland. But before we get […]
USA Hockey named 25 players to the men's ice hockey team competing for the United States at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Having received a SAG nomination Wednesday for her performance as Ma in Kenneth Branagh’s childhood memoir film Belfast, Caitríona Balfe said she had been texting with co-star Jamie Dornan, who she said was “super excited” for both her and for their nomination as an ensemble cast. However, Balfe admitted to feeling some disappointment that Dornan, […]
Julie Bowlen calls for the Broncos to get "better front office leadership and an owner that cares and is committed to winning."
GREG COTE’S NFL WILD-CARD ROUND PLAYOFF PICKS
In the second season of Netflix’s Cheer, we see an even uglier side of the sport.View Entire Post ›