  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

When Nickelodeon, YouTube stars exploit audiences to sexually abuse minors

Alia E. Dastagir, USA TODAY
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Drake Bell, the former star of the popular Nickelodeon show “Drake & Josh,” was sentenced Monday to two years’ probation after pleading guilty to child endangerment charges related to a girl he met online.

In an impact statement read before Bell's sentencing, his victim said Bell began grooming her when she was 12, sent her sexually explicit photos – including of his own genitals – when she was 15, and sexually assaulted her. Bell's lawyer denies the victim's claims, and while in his guilty plea Bell said his behavior was wrong, he did not detail the inappropriate conduct he was acknowledging.

Bell joins the ranks of other celebrities associated with wholesome brands who have been accused of sexual misconduct with minors. Former "That's So Raven" star Kyle Massey was charged with a felony this month for sending pornographic material to a 13-year-old girl. In 2019 Stoney Westmoreland, who played the grandfather on the Disney Channel’s "Andi Mack," was arrested on federal charges of enticing a 13-year-old boy for sex. The case is ongoing.

On social media, popular influencers with millions of young followers have also been accused of inappropriate contact with minors. Earlier this year, a teenage boy said 21-year-old YouTube makeup artist James Charles groomed him and forced him to exchange photos on Snapchat. Charles later admitted to misconduct and apologized.

Drake Bell was sentenced on Monday to two years of probation.
Drake Bell was sentenced on Monday to two years of probation.

The public doesn't want to believe bad things about people who exhibit wholesome qualities — whether a Disney star, a religious person or a "family man." But these examples underscore that public identity is not a useful indicator of whether someone is capable of committing abuse. Celebrities who perpetrate sexual violence can leverage their access to young audiences as well as parents' trust in their associated brands.

"Parents have been prepared and even young people are prepared to spot certain red flags, but what is so much more covert is when the person who commits abuse is able to leverage their public perception, their character, their trusted image, their access to young people," said Laura Palumbo, communications director at the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

"It's a great foundation of trust and admiration similar to when children are abused by coaches and teachers who they look up to... The status of celebrity and fame can distract us from someone's potential to commit harm even though they are no less likely to abuse than someone you might see on a sex offender registry in your community."

'I hope you truly are remorseful. I don’t know.'

When Judge Timothy McCormick sentenced Bell Monday, he seemed skeptical of his contrition.

“Your position and celebrity status enabled you to nurture this relationship,” McCormick said. “You were able to gain access to this child. You were able to gain the trust of this child. I hope you truly are remorseful. I don’t know.”

Sexual violence experts say people want to believe it's easy to identify a predator. People tend to think of a predator as someone who is dominant and aggressive, but many perpetrators, including wholesome stars, don't fit the stereotype. Experts say people don't want to believe someone who has qualities they admire could be capable of such malevolent harm.

"We have this idea that if you like someone ... there's no way they could commit an act of sexual violence," said Nicole Bedera, who studies gender and sexuality with an emphasis on college sexual violence. "But in reality, all people who commit acts of sexual violence are kind to some people.'"

Analysis: The problem with asking the public to cancel Woody Allen

Analysis: George H.W. Bush and the problem with thinking 'good guys' don't cross the line

Bell's victim said she initially felt loved and protected by him during online chats. When his behavior made her uncomfortable, she felt trapped.

“I was definitely one of his biggest fans,” she said. “I would have done anything for him.”

Charges and sentences that often don't tell the whole story

Palumbo said often a perpetrator's sentence does not reflect the true nature of their crimes nor the extent of the victim's trauma. Within the legal system, she said, options to hold someone accountable are limited.

"On a societal level, when we have these legal outcomes that are really about compromise and moving the legal process forward, it fuels misunderstanding among the public and gives a lot of power back to the person who committed abuse," she said.

In 2019 Shane Piche admitted to raping a 14-year-old girl who rode the school bus he drove. Michael Wysolovski admitted to keeping a teenage girl in sexual captivity for more than a year. Two separate judges in two separate states ruled neither would go to prison.

The sentences prompted outrage among sexual assault survivors and advocates alike, who say such light sentences can have dangerous consequences: re-traumatizing survivors, deterring future victims from reporting, and failing to dissuade predators.

"For most survivors, the impact of the crime feels like a life sentence. So why does the perpetrator spend not one day in jail?" asked Michael Dolce, an attorney who leads the sexual abuse, sex trafficking, and domestic abuse team at the law firm Cohen & Milstein. "Where is the justice in that?

'It was not my intention'

Bell, via Zoom, spoke briefly before his sentencing Monday.

“I accept this plea because my conduct was wrong,” Bell said. “I’m sorry the victim was harmed. It was not my intention.”

Palumbo said perpetrators claim they did not intend to harm as a way to minimize abuse. It's part of the playbook for salvaging one's reputation, which can also include asking the public for sympathy by talking about how the case impacted them and their family, trying to humanize themselves and seem relatable.

The same day as his sentencing, Bell returned to his Instagram to share a video of himself playing the piano and singing his songs "It's Never Last Call" and "I Know," with his infant son sitting on his lap. He captioned the video "Father Son jam sesh" and shared fan reactions to it on his Instagram Stories.

Analysis: The problem with Jeffrey Toobin's apology

"The important thing for the public to understand is that people who commit abuse are looking to preserve their character, to preserve their relationships, in some cases looking to preserve their livelihood," Palumbo said.

Bell faced prison time, but will instead perform 200 hours of community service and remain on probation for two years.

In a statement Monday, Bell’s lawyer, Ian Friedman, said: “Drake and his family are relieved and grateful to have this matter behind them. He looks forward to, once again, performing for all of his supportive fans around the world.”

The victim had hoped for something different.

“The pain that the defendant has caused me is indescribable, and it worsens every day,” she told the court. "He committed these crimes against me with pride, a defendant who clearly feels no remorse for his crimes deserves to be given the maximum sentence possible. I will never forget what he did to me. I idolized and looked up to him, and he took that and broke it in the most sickening way possible. ... I deserve better."

If you are a survivor of sexual assault, RAINN offers support through the National Sexual Assault Hotline (800.656.HOPE & online.rainn.org).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Drake Bell and when stars exploit audiences to sexually abuse minors

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Italy to ban mammoth cruise ships from Venice as of Aug. 1

    Declaring Venice's waterways a “national monument,” Italy is banning mammoth cruise liners from sailing into the lagoon city, which risked being declared an imperiled world heritage site by the United Nations later this month. Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said the ban was urgently adopted at a Cabinet meeting Tuesday and will take effect Aug. 1. It applies to the lagoon basin near St. Mark’s Square and the Giudecca Canal, which is a major marine artery in Venice.

  • ShowBiz Minute: Bell, 'The French Dispatch,' James

    Actor Drake Bell receives probation on child endangerment charge; All-star cast attend the premiere for Wes Anderson's "The French Dispatch"; LeBron James calls U.S. National Spelling Bee champion "a queen." (July 13)

  • Wes Anderson brings stars together at Cannes for 'The French Dispatch'

    Wes Anderson brings together a star-studded cast for his love letter to journalism "The French Dispatch", a series of vignettes set in the fictional French town of Ennui-sur-Blasé - where life is anything but boring. Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Owen Wilson, Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody and Timothee Chalamet are some of the big names in the movie that premiered and received a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival.

  • Wembley steward 'had pockets stuffed with cash bribes' as thugs gatecrashed Euro 2020 final

    England fans have claimed some stewards took money to allow ticketless people into the ground.

  • Chicago banker convicted of bribing Paul Manafort

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A federal jury convicted the former chief of a Chicago bank on charges he approved millions of dollars of risky loans to Paul Manafort, former campaign manager for President Donald Trump, in an effort to gain a top post in the Trump administration. Stephen Calk, former chairman and chief executive of Federal Savings Bank, was convicted on Tuesday of financial institution bribery and conspiracy, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan confirmed. Prosecutors had said Calk helped arrange $16 million of loans to Manafort that later went into default.

  • Fentanyl, alcohol killed South Beach tourist. Men accused of rape may face homicide charges.

    Miami prosecutors are weighing whether to upgrade criminal charges against two men accused of raping a South Beach tourist after an autopsy report revealed that she died, in part, because of fentanyl and alcohol.

  • He was 86 and easygoing — until he shot his boss dead after 31 years on job

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Billy Combass and Felix Cabrera worked a combined 78 years for sugarcane farmers in Florida. Neither had plans to stop — until gunfire changed everything. Cabrera, 86, is charged with first-degree murder in the June 4 death of Combass, 67, at the Belle Glade headquarters of Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida. Cabrera quickly confessed to what the organization ...

  • 1-year-old girl is one of the latest victims identified in Surfside condo collapse

    The confirmed death toll rose to 95, officials said Tuesday.

  • Sheriff: Man kills one at gas station, is slain in shootout

    A man filling up his car at a Wisconsin gas station was shot and killed by another man on Tuesday, with the suspect fleeing the scene and dying soon after in a shootout with an undercover sheriff's investigator. Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said the initial shooting happened about 7:30 a.m. at the Pilot Travel Center in the village of Caledonia. Schmaling said a 32-year-old man approached and “viciously executed” a 22-year-old man putting gas in his car.

  • Chicago rapper KTS Dre shot at least 64 times, killed after jail release

    Chicago rapper KTS Dre was fatally shot over the weekend after reportedly being ambushed by multiple gunmen following his release […] The post Chicago rapper KTS Dre shot at least 64 times, killed after jail release appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Ex-Houston Cop Indicted Over Twisted Beating of Man Who Says He Defecated in Fear

    Houston Police Officer’s UnionA former Houston police officer accused of telling his colleague to shoot an unarmed suspect fleeing a traffic stop and repeatedly beating the man with a pair of handcuffs is facing criminal charges.Lucas Vieira, who was fired from the force on April 16, was indicted by a Harris County grand jury on Friday for aggravated assault in connection with the July 7, 2019, traffic stop of 34-year-old Aundre Howard, who is Black.The indictment comes three months after Howard

  • Local rapper who had ‘just been released’ from Chicago jail fatally shot, police say

    CHICAGO – Three people were shot, including a man who died after he suffered dozens of bullet wounds, during an apparent ambush as he was released from the Cook County Jail on electronic monitoring Saturday night, according to Chicago police. Fifty-nine shell casings littered the 2700 block of West 27th Street in Little Village — across the street from the jail — around 8:50 p.m. The ...

  • 3 arrested after Philadelphia teen is kidnapped, beaten

    The 17-year-old was rescued after police and a SWAT team surrounded a northeast Philadelphia home, NBC Philadelphia reported.

  • Marine sentenced in 2017 killing of Green Beret in Africa

    Army Green Beret Logan Melgar was killed in the African country of Mali in what has been described as a hazing gone wrong.

  • Lincoln County Missouri prosecutor will seek the death penalty against Pam Hupp in Betsy Faria murder

    Pam Hupp was the last person known to have seen Betsy Faria alive before she was stabbed to death in her Troy, Missouri home just after Christmas, 2011.

  • How a 19-Year-Old Got Charged with a Hate Crime for Teasing a Cop

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyLauren Gibson was in a caravan of friends heading from their camping spot in Panguitch, Utah, back to California last week when one of the cars was pulled over for speeding. The stop took place near a gas station in the small town of less than 2,000 people.Before the day was over, the 19-year-old was on her way to facing hate-crime charges in what critics describe as one of the more absurd examples yet of aggrieved cops unduly likening themselv

  • Heavy police presence in Cecil County

    There is a large police presence Sunday evening in North East in Cecil County. Local and state police are at an apartment on Chesapeake Ridge Lane. Stay with 11 News and WBALTV.com for updates.

  • 3 men arrested in fatal shooting of 7-year-old girl in Utah

    Three men have been arrested in connection with the death of a 7-year-old girl who was hit by a stray bullet inside her Utah home, authorities said. The girl died at Heber Valley Hospital on Friday night, the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said. Christopher O’Connell, 34, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of manslaughter and is facing other drugs and weapons charges.

  • Ex-Atlanta Falcons linebacker groomed 13-year-old before sexual abuse, warrant says

    The boy made an outcry of sexual abuse earlier this year to Arlington police.

  • Police: Man with guns sought balcony near MLB All-Star Game

    A man described by authorities as the leader of a group of four people arrested with more than a dozen weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition at a Denver hotel near events planned for the upcoming Major League Baseball All-Star Game asked to extend his stay and requested another room with a balcony, according to arrest documents released Monday. The request by Ricardo Rodriquez coupled with the discovery of weapons and tactical gear on Friday concerned police because of the "propensity for mass casualty incidents in scenarios such as the above where many people are gathered together in a small area for a single event,” one of the documents said. Police declined to comment on the investigation Monday beyond providing the arrest documents.