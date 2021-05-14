Nicki Minaj breaks silence on dad’s death: ‘Most devastating loss of my life’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ny Magee
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

“I can say it has been the most devastating loss of my life.”

Three months after her father was struck and killed by a driver in New York, Nick Minaj is finally breaking her silence over his death.

On Friday, fans of the hip-hop icon were treated to the re-release of her 2009 mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty. Along with it came a lengthy letter posted to her website addressing the “devastating loss” of her father, Robert Maraj.

Read More: Nicki Minaj drops new track with Drake, Lil Wayne

“Tho I can’t really bring myself to discuss the passing of my father as yet; I can say it has been the most devastating loss of my life,” Minaj wrote, as reported by PEOPLE. “I find myself wanting to call him all the time. More so now that he’s gone. Life is funny that way.”

Nicki Minaj and her father, Robert Maraj Photo: TheSource.com
Nicki Minaj and her father, Robert Maraj Photo: TheSource.com

“May his soul rest in paradise. He was very loved & will be very missed,” she continued. Minaj also reacted to the death of rapper DMX.

“The passing of DMX hit me like a ton of bricks,” she wrote. “Losing him felt like losing someone I grew up with. I adored him. Blessings to his family.”

As theGrio previously reported, Maraj died in a February hit-and-run accident in Mineola, New York. Nassau County Police said the 64-year-old was walking between Roslyn Road and Raff Avenue when he was hit by a vehicle heading northbound, per TMZ.

Driver Charles Polevich, 70, initially fled after the accident but reportedly turned himself in to police and was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with a fatality and tampering with evidence. Minaj’s mother filed a $150 million lawsuit against Polevich.

In a statement shared on social media, her lawyer Ben Crump noted that Polevich was “not only irresponsible and negligent but more concerned about running away and hiding than seeking help.”

“Polevich’s behavior was criminal, cowardly, and immoral,” Crump continued. “We will hold him responsible for his reckless actions that led to Robert Maraj’s death!”

Marc Craig Gann, Polevich’s attorney, told TMZ: “My client empathizes with the family. The question of whether there was negligence and degrees of negligence will be determined by the court. The $150 million amount seems to be over the top.”

Read More: Nicki Minaj’s father killed in a hit-and-run accident

Charged with 2 felonies — leaving the scene of an accident that led to death and tampering with or suppressing physical evidence — Polevich pled not guilty and was released on a $250,000 bond, according to TMZ.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ben Crump (@attorneycrump)

Detective Lt Stephen Fitzpatrick of the Nassau County Police Department, as reported by The Daily Mail, said Polevich, “was absolutely aware of what happened.” Fitzpatrick elaborated, saying, “he looked at the deceased and made the conscious decision to leave instead of dialing 911, instead of calling an ambulance for the man. He went home and secreted the vehicle, so he is well aware of what he did.”

Per a police statement, Polevich could have avoided criminal charges altogether had he remained on the scene after the accident and exhibited no signs that he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

theGRIO’s Ashley Terrell contributed to this report.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Nicki Minaj breaks silence on dad’s death: ‘Most devastating loss of my life’ appeared first on TheGrio.

Recommended Stories

  • Nicki Minaj is obsessed with The Crown : ‘I’ve been hooked’

    In an open letter to her fans, Nicki Minaj explained her obsession with 'The Crown.'

  • Nicki Minaj Is Newly Obsessed with 'The Crown'

    "It's safe to say I've watched every single episode of every single season at least 5 times each," Minaj revealed.

  • Nicki Minaj breaks silence on father’s ‘devastating’ hit-and-run death

    The "Seeing Green" singer is making her first public comments about her father Robert Maraj's death in a February hit-and-run.

  • Teaching kids to hate America? Republicans want ‘critical race theory’ out of schools

    A look at the recent spate of Republican-driven legislation seeking to stamp critical race theory out of schools

  • Americans’ Biggest Financial Regrets of the Decade

    The old saying often rings true — hindsight is 2020. Everyone makes mistakes, and many of these blunders involve money. Many financial decisions seem like a good idea in the moment, but a few...

  • Simon Guobadia Offers $50,000 to Anyone Who Can Prove He Cheated on Estranged Wife Falynn Guobadia

    The entrepreneur also said he has an "extra $25,000 for any receipt" proving he dated someone else while seeing Porsha Williams

  • Cameroon sentences trans women to 5 years in prison for ‘attempted homosexuality’

    Cameroon is one of 30 African countries where homosexuality is illegal. Two transgender women in Cameroon were sentenced to five years in prison this week. According to the New York Times, the individuals received prison time for “attempted homosexuality” and public indecency.

  • ‘Run the World’ Creator on Being Inspired by ‘Sex and the City’ and Producing Alongside Yvette Lee Bowser

    When Leigh Davenport was in her mid-20s living in Harlem, N.Y., preoccupied with figuring out how to climb corporate and social ladders and scoring the best guy, she wanted to see her friend group on screen. “At the time, there was a lot of reality TV that just showed Black women pouring drinks on each […]

  • Tamera Mowry-Housley Reunites With Adrienne Bailon After Spending a Year Apart

    Tamera Mowry-Housley reunites with Adrienne Bailon after spending a year apart. Their emotional reunion comes after Tamera recently left Los Angeles and her show ‘The Real’ to move to Napa County, California with her family.

  • Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Reveals 'Unblocking Toilets' Is Her Superpower: 'I'll Get That S— Down'

    Jade Thirlwall also has another special talent that her bandmates tap into more often than not: public speaking!

  • Kendall Jenner Says She's 'Not Proud' of Her 'Addictive' Relationship with Social Media

    "I find that the more I'm looking at the screen, the more detached I feel with my own body or to what's happening right in front of me," Kendall Jenner said

  • U.S. SEC chair planning new workforce data disclosures for public companies

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) plans to propose a rule requiring that public companies disclose a range of workforce data as the agency steps up environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosures, its new chair, Gary Gensler, said on Thursday. Gary Gensler told an audience of agency and academic researchers that "investors increasingly want to understand information about...one of the most critical components of companies, their workforce."

  • Fraud Probe Rocks Gupta Empire Just as It Seemed to Win Lifeline

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanjeev Gupta’s plans to save his embattled industrial empire suffered a major setback as the U.K. opened a fraud investigation, prompting a potential financial partner to walk away.For two months, Gupta has been scrambling to refinance after the collapse of his group’s main lender, Greensill Capital, and recently looked close to winning a reprieve -- helped along by a surging commodity prices.But on Friday, the Serious Fraud Office announced a probe into Gupta’s GFG Alliance, including into the financing arrangements with Greensill. That prompted White Oak Global Advisors LLC -- which had recently offered a lifeline with terms for a 200 million-pound ($282 million) loan for Gupta’s U.K. steel business -- to walk away. White Oak was also behind funding for part of Gupta’s Australian assets, the Australian Financial Review has said.“As with any regulated financial institution, we are not in a position to continue discussions with any company that is under investigation by the Serious Fraud Office for money laundering,” White Oak said in a statement.GFG said Friday it will co-operate fully with the SFO investigation. It declined to comment on White Oak’s decision.The fraud probe also puts other efforts to replace about $5 billion Gupta had borrowed from Greensill in question.On Thursday, Gupta had conveyed a much brighter outlook, expressing confidence of a “new future” for his sprawling group of companies. On a podcast for employees, he said it had been “relatively easy to get refinancing” for the Whyalla mill in Australia. He also said that GFG had been “inundated by offers to help and to finance,” partly due to strong commodity markets.The picture is now bleaker in the wake of the SFO investigation, which follows months of scrutiny from lawmakers and the media over Gupta and Greensill’s financing practices. GFG has come under the microscope after the collapse of Greensill in March revealed it had been a recipient of financing based on expected future invoices, for sales that were merely predicted.Trading ActivitiesThe exact scope of the SFO investigation isn’t yet clear. Bloomberg has reported four banks stopped working with Gupta’s Liberty House Group trading business, starting in 2016, amid concerns about what they perceived to be problems in paperwork provided by Liberty, Bloomberg News has reported. In one example, the company had presented a bank with what seemed to be duplicate shipping receipts. A spokesman for Gupta has denied any wrongdoing.The two-month period it took from starting to covertly look into GFG and its financing by Greensill to announcing a formal probe is a quick turn-around for the SFO, which often takes years to publicly confirm it’s taking action against a company.It will now start to gather evidence, including securing devices and documents. However, it’ll likely take years for the office to make any tangible updates to the investigation, including whether it decides to charge individuals as part of the probe.The funding from Lex Greensill’s eponymous firm helped GFG expand at an astonishing rate in the past five years by targeting old, unwanted assets. His loose collection of companies now employs some 35,000 people worldwide, with steel and aluminum plants in the U.S., U.K., France, Romania and Australia.Staying afloat would enable Gupta to enjoy some of the best times his industrial businesses have seen. Steel prices are near an all-time high as demand recovers from the coronavirus pandemic and China cuts capacity to curb pollution. Aluminum, Gupta’s other major business, hit a three-year high this week amid a broad commodities boom.Still, Greensill’s collapse has already taken a major toll on Gupta’s businesses. On Thursday, his Wyelands Bank said it would be wound up if it can’t find a buyer. His steel units in France and Belgium have started creditor protection procedures, he’s approached buyers for some of his engineering assets, people familiar with the matter have said, and also sought buyers for two steel plants in France.For governments too, there is much at stake. Countries that once feted him as a savior for buying decrepit assets may have to pick up the pieces, due to the jobs at risk and some assets’ strategic importance to industry.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nicki Minaj Re-Releases Monumental 2009 Mixtape  Beam Me Up Scotty  as She Reunites with Drake

    "Seeing Green," "Fractions" and "Crocodile Teeth (Remix) join Beam Me Up Scotty's original lineup of songs

  • 'I don't think that love ever died': Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck relationship through a body language expert's eyes

    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ("Bennifer") have seemingly reunited. A body language expert analyzes their love story that she thinks never completely died.

  • Poll: Vote for the SEA delegate with the best Miss Universe 2020 national costume

    Vote for your favourite national costumes worn by beauty queens in Southeast Asia and check back for the results!

  • Elon Musk's net worth plummets by $25 billion after a tumultuous week

    Elon Musk's net worth dropped the same week Tesla shares tumbled after the company halted bitcoin payments.

  • ‘Do Palestinians have a right to survive?’ AOC makes impassioned speech against Biden policy on Israel crisis

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said that the United States ‘must acknowledge its role in the injustice and human rights violations of Palestinians’

  • Elon Musk’s fortune plunges by more than $20 billion since his controversial SNL appearance

    Musk’s comments about dogecoin and bitcoin have led to a severe fall in both cryptocurrencies

  • Congress strikes surprise deal to move ahead with special commission on Capitol riot

    ‘Inaction – or just moving on – is simply not an option,’ Rep Bennie Thompson says as he announces new bill, which took months to agree on