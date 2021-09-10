Nicki Minaj says she dropped out from MTV VMAs days before the show

Anyone watching the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards shouldn't expect to see Nicki Minaj. The rapper tweeted on Thursday that she has pulled out of performing at the show — just days before airtime.

"I just pulled out. I'll explain why another day," Minaj tweeted in response to a fan asking if she would be performing on Sunday. "But I love those guys at MTV. thank you Bruce. I love you so much. Next year we there baby."

Representatives for MTV didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment. Minaj wasn't officially announced as a performer on the show, though her tweet suggests there was something planned.

Though Minaj didn't give a reason for her withdrawal from the show, it's apparent she may be dealing with legal drama around her husband, Kenneth "Zoo" Petty. He pled guilty to failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California in a virtual hearing on Thursday. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 24, 2022. Petty faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release.

Back in 1995, Petty was convicted for the first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl, and spent four years in prison for the crime. Petty is a registered sex offender in New York but not in California where he now lives, and was arrested in March 2020 for his failure to register. He posted $100,000 bail. Jennifer Hough, Petty's alleged rape victim, filed a lawsuit against him and Minaj last month in which she accused them of attempting to intimidate her into recanting her rape accusation.

The 2021 VMAs are set to air live from Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Though Minaj will not be performing, Normani was added as a performer on Thursday. She joins the previously-announced lineup that includes Camila Cabello, Chlöe, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Kacey Musgraves, Lil Nas X, Machine Gun Kelly, Shawn Mendes, Olivia Rodrigo, Twenty One Pilots, Jack Harlow, and more. Doja Cat (who collaborated with Minaj on last year's chart-topping "Say So" remix) will also be hosting the ceremony.

