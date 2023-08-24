Nicki Minaj Files Charges Against Alleged Swatter, Says ‘Warrant Is In the System’ | Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images

After falling victim to swatting several times, Nicki Minaj is fed up. The Grammy-nominated rapper has filed charges against an alleged swatter. An increasing trend, swatting is when someone makes a prank call to send authorities to a person’s home.

As Blavity previously reported, the Pink Friday rapper was falsely reported in mid-June for child abuse to her 2-year-old son, along with a house fire, which prompted the Los Angeles Police Department to swarm her and her husband Kenneth Petty‘s home. Then, in July, the police responded to another swatting call claiming that someone was shot at her home, according to TMZ.

On Wednesday, the 40-year-old superstar tweeted the alleged swatter’s name to her nearly 80 million followers.

“Stephanie Bell,” she wrote. “A warrant is in the system. Great detective work. So grateful. The DA filed one count for the swatting call and one for the false report to DCFS. To God be the glory.”

Stephanie Bell A warrant is in the system. Great detective work. So grateful.

The DA filed one count for the swatting call and one for the false report to DCFS. To God be the glory. — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) August 23, 2023

Minaj’s frustration didn’t end there. Moments prior to tweeting out the alleged swatter’s name, she posed the following question: “To the woman who made those swatting calls to my home…#WasItWorthItDumbo?”

When the Barbz, a nickname for the rapper’s die-hard fans, requested to know the alleged swatter’s name, she replied saying, “I’m sure all your fave blogs will get that info to you guys real soon. Just like they couldn’t wait to post all those made up stories they got paid to post.”

“Hope this will teach the rest to not play with you and your family,” one fan tweeted in support of rap icon, Vibe reported.

“Idc which stephanie bell it is, she knows who she is and she can’t outrun what’s coming to her. Nicki will ALWAYS get the last laugh and that’s just that on that,” another person wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Other celebrities, including Rihanna, Diddy, Justin Timberlake, Miley Cyrus and Tom Cruise, are also victims of the popular swatting prank.