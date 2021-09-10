Nicki Minaj’s husband facing up to 10 years in jail for failing to register as sex offender in California

Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, is facing up to a decade behind bars over his failure to register as a sex offender in California.

The 43-year-old on Thursday pleaded guilty during a virtual hearing with the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, according to records obtained by People. His recent legal trouble kicked off in 2019, after he was pulled over by the Beverly Hills Police Department in November that year.

Authorities determined that while Petty was registered as a sex offender in New York, he was not in California, where he had recently moved with his famous wife, TMZ reported. He was initially arrested in March 2020 for the alleged crime and entered a not guilty plea at time.

Petty was ordered to register as a sex offender after he was convicted in 1995 for the first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl in New York. He was sentenced to 18 to 54 months, and spent about four years behind bars.

His guilty plea this week comes after Jennifer Hough, who has accused Petty of rape, filed a lawsuit in August against both Minaj and her husband, who were married in 2019. She accused the couple of attempting to intimidate her into recanting her rape allegation by inflicting emotional distress. In another instance, Hough claimed the “Bang, Bang” rapper offered her $500,000 to walk back her allegation.

“If I lie now and say that I lied then, you know what that does?” Hough told The New York Times in August. “Do you know what that’s going to say to my two little girls, or even my sons?”

Petty’s sentencing hearing is slated for Jan. 24, 2022. If convicted, he could face a maximum 10-year sentence in federal prison, a lifetime of supervised release and a $250,000 fine or twice the gross loss resulting from the offense. On the flip side, if handed the minimum sentence, he would face as little as a five-year period of supervised release and a $100 court assessment fee.