Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, gets probation for failing to register as sex offender

Nicki Minaj’s husband won’t see jail time after failing to register as a sex offender when the newlyweds moved to California.

Kenneth Petty was sentenced Wednesday to three years probation and a year of in-home detention, as well as ordered to pay a $55,000 fine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Petty, 44, was convicted of attempted first-degree rape in 1995 with an assault the year earlier, when both he and the victim were 16.

He was sentenced to between 18 and 54 months in state prison and served less than four years before being released in January 1999, according to New York State Department of Corrections.

Petty later served almost seven years for first-degree manslaughter before being released on parole in May 2013.

The victim, Jennifer Hough, told “The Real” last year that she was waiting at a bus stop when Petty put a sharp object in her back and directed her into a nearby house where he raped her.

“I knew what he wanted,” Hough said. “He pushed me down on the bed, we wrestled for my clothes.”

After he was done, she said, he stood in front of a mirror repeating “I’m the man.”

Petty was charged with first-degree rape that day and pleaded down to attempted rape.

Last year, Hough also sued Petty and Minaj, who married in 2019, alleging that they were harassing her and claimed that Minaj had even tried to bribe her to retract the rape accusation. Minaj was later dropped from the lawsuit, which is still ongoing.