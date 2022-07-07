Nicki Minaj’s husband sentenced to home confinement for failing to register as sex offender

LOS ANGELES — The husband of rapper Nicki Minaj was sentenced Wednesday to one year of home confinement for failing to register as a sex offender, a representative of the federal prosecutor’s office said.

Kenneth Petty was also sentenced to three years of probation and fined $55,000, according to the representative for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California. The office had no further comment.

Petty pleaded guilty in September to one count of failure to register as a sex offender.

He was required to register as a sex offender after being convicted of first-degree attempted rape in New York in 1995, when he was 16, according to court documents.

Petty moved to California in July 2019, and during a traffic stop in Beverly Hills authorities learned he had not registered, officials said. He was indicted in March 2020.

An attorney for Petty did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday night.

Prosecutors had argued for prison time, writing in a June sentencing position that he should be sentenced to 15 months, or a little over a year, in prison.

Prosecutors argued that he knowingly failed to register after moving to California. They also wrote that home confinement would not be appropriate, citing a six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home in Calabasas with a pool.

Petty served nearly four years in prison after the New York attempted rape conviction.

Nicki Minaj revealed in an October 2019 Instagram post that she and Petty had married.