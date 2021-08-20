Nicki Minaj’s husband sues to have his name removed from sex offender registry

The rapper’s husband claims he was never given his fair day in court due to incarceration

New legal documents reveal that Nicki Minaj‘s husband Kenneth Petty is suing not just the State of New York but also its Criminal Justice Services division to have his name completely removed from the sex offender’s registry, according to TMZ.

Petty claims that back in Oct. 2004 when he was incarcerated, he was never given notice of a hearing about the registry and therefore never got his fair day in court to challenge it.

“The hearing offered an opportunity to challenge the risk level assigned to him — he was categorized as a level 2 sex offender at the time — but problem is, Petty claims he never actually got notice of it,” reports TMZ.

The only problem with his claims is that there is clearly a “Kenny Petty” signature on the bottom of the notice. But he argues that signature is a forgery because the notice was sent to an old address and he was incarcerated.

Even though he says he didn’t sign anything, he notes that whoever did sign on his behalf also answered on the document that he would not be attending the hearing. So, according to the new suit, either way you slice it, Petty’s constitutional right to due process was never fully honored.

The court documents obtained by the publication also state that due to being part of the sex offender registry he’s not only been subjected to ongoing public humiliation but also suffered significant financial loss. His legal team is now requesting his name be scrubbed from NY’s sex offenders list.

As we previously reported, both Petty and Minaj have been slapped with a lawsuit by the woman he was convicted of attempting to rape in the 90s.

In 1995, Petty was convicted of first-degree attempted rape of then 16-year-old Jennifer Hough — both were teenagers at the time of the assault. Hough claims she has been harassed by the Pettys ever since the couple began dating in 2018.

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty attend the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 runway show (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs)

Hough accuses the hip-hop star and her husband of directly and indirectly threatening and harassing her. She also claims Minaj attempted to bribe her to stop her from discussing the incident.

The ordeal has been so emotionally stressful for Hough that now she’s taking legal action.

According to the legal docs, Hough notes that the female rapper publicly proclaimed her husband was “wrongfully accused” and offered to fly Hough to LA to change her story after Petty was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender. Hough says after she declined, she and her family “suffered an onslaught of harassing calls and unsolicited visits.”

Minaj also allegedly had her associates reach out to Hough’s brother and offer a $500K payment in exchange for his sister’s cooperation.

“I’m hoping for the truth to come out, and whatever comes from that truth, to let it be,” said Hough in an investigative piece released earlier this year. “After everything that has happened, it’s like, these people were willing to sacrifice me so this guy could remain in the public eye,” she added. “I feel like my family was willing to sacrifice me.”

The post Nicki Minaj’s husband sues to have his name removed from sex offender registry appeared first on TheGrio.