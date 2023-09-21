A viral video of Petty making threatening remarks toward the former Migos member violated terms of his 2022 probation.

Kenneth Petty, husband of Nicki Minaj, was placed under house arrest after violating his probation by threatening rapper Offset online.

On Wednesday, Petty received an order to be in placed in home detention for a 120-day period, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A court order, filed in California’s Central District, stated the house arrest is occurring after he “was recorded on video making threatening remarks to a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record.”

On Sept. 16, a video of Petty and his entourage in New York City surfaced online. In the video, the group stood outside a hotel where Offset had presumptively stayed. Petty is heard saying, “Plan that vacation, you gonna be planning your funeral, p*ssy!”

Cardi B and Offset at the Prabal Gurung front row during New York Fashion Week 2018. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images)

Offset’s wife, platinum-selling rapper Cardi B, has been engulfed in a years-long beef with Minaj. In September 2018, the two rap superstars fought at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party during New York Fashion Week. The two both performed at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12.

In July 2022, Petty pleaded guilty to failing to register as a sex offender in 2020 in California. He received a sentence of three years probation. He previously served a four-year sentence for a 1995 conviction of first-degree attempted rape of Jennifer Hough, a 16-year-old girl at the time.

Hough later sued both Petty and Minaj for allegedly attempting to bribe her to recant her story against Petty. She dropped the lawsuit against Minaj in January 2022.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!

The post Nicki Minaj’s husband under house arrest after online threats toward Offset appeared first on TheGrio.