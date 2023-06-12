Nicki Minaj Is The Latest Celebrity Victim Of ‘Swatting’ After False Allegations Of Child Abuse And A House Fire

Nicki Minaj recently had a run-in with the Los Angeles Police Department due to prank calls from anonymous people.

On the evening of June 5, an unknown person called the police to report Minaj for child abuse to her 2-year-old son, who she calls “Papa Bear” since she hasn’t disclosed his name to the public, reported TMZ. The allegations prompted the LAPD to knock on the door of the “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” rapper and her husband Kenneth Petty‘s Los Angeles home to ensure her child wasn’t in any danger.

After talking with the couple and inspecting their son, who was perfectly fine, the officers deemed she was a “swatting” call, a harassment technique that generates an emergency law enforcement response against a target victim under false pretenses, which is a waste of the police’s time and resources.

That same evening, another call came in to alert authorities that her house was on fire during the late night hours, but the LAPD determined it was another prank call.

Unfortunately, the 40-year-old isn’t the only celebrity that has been caught off guard when a swarm of police arrives at their home due to jokesters. Others that have been caught up in an ordeal include Rihanna, Diddy and Tom Cruise.

Minaj and her husband met when they were teens, reconnected in 2018 and tied the knot in December 2019 according to US Weekly. The “We Go Up” artist announced her pregnancy on Instagram in July 2020 and welcomed her baby boy just a couple months later. Due to the harassment and inconvenience the call caused the family, Minaj is reportedly taking legal action to find the person, or people, behind the fake claims.