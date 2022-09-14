Nicki Minaj quickly sues for defamation against blogger who called her a 'cokehead'

Nicki Minaj, pictured at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, has filed a defamation lawsuit against a blogger. (Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

She may be a "Super Freaky Girl," but Nicki Minaj says she's not what gossip blogger "Nosey Heaux" makes her out to be.

The Grammy-nominated rapper is seeking $75,000 in damages in a defamation lawsuit against Marley Green, the personality behind Nosey Heaux. The blogger allegedly made "outrageously" defamatory comments about Minaj and her family, according to the suit filed Wednesday in New York Supreme Court.

At the center of the suit are a video Green posted to Twitter on Monday and comments the blogger previously made about Minaj's son. In Monday's video, Green allegedly said that the rapper was "shoving all this cocaine up her nose."

"We all know it's true. F— listen, I can't even say 'allegedly' with that 'cause I — we know it's true. I'm not saying allegedly on that," Green said. "Nicki Minaj is a cokehead. Her husband is a rapist. We all saw that, I covered that for weeks."

The complaint claims that the video calling Minaj a "cokehead" received nearly 2,000 likes on Twitter and more than 260 retweets, leading to a "firestorm of social media attention." The suit also claims that Minaj "has never used cocaine."

Minaj is also seeking damages for "vile" remarks about her 1-year-old son.

TMZ reported that Green said Minaj's "whole bloodline is disgusting" and suggested that her "baby is going to be a rapist too." She was referring to the rapper's husband, Kenneth Petty, who failed to register in California as a sex offender earlier this year after he was convicted of attempted rape in New York in 1995.

The suit also alleges that Green is working for another female musician who has allegedly "repeatedly used other social media intermediaries in a hopeless effort to advance her career."

In her latest legal battle, Minaj enlisted attorney Judd Burstein. But the rapper's also taking things into her own hands on social media.

"Now let's hope the ppl you guys r doing all this dirty work for love you enough to hire top notch lawyers for you & to pay your bills once I own your blogs, your shows, those IG pages y'all tried to protect so bad," Minaj tweeted on Wednesday. "Couple artists in the folder too. I'll own your publishing. Duds"

