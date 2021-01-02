Nicki Minaj reveals first full photos of her 3-month-old son and says being a mother is 'by far the most fulfilling job'

Rapper Nicki Minaj revealed full photos of her three-month-old son for the first time. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj on Saturday shared full photos of her infant son for the first time.

Minaj revealed she was pregnant in July and gave birth to her son on September 30 in Los Angeles, almost one year after she married her husband, Kenneth Petty.

Neither she nor Petty have publicly revealed the child's name.

The "Barbie Dreams" rapper gave the world its first glimpse with a series of photos posted to her Instagram account Saturday morning.

"#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama," Minaj wrote in the caption."Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year."

The 38-year-old thanked her followers for their "love & support throughout this journey" as she took on what she called "the most fulfilling job."

"Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I've ever taken on," Minaj wrote. "Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time."

Photos of the baby, whose name has not publicly been revealed, showed him wearing Fendi, Burberry, and Versace onesies alongside other luxury items. He also appeared to sport a chain reading the nickname, "Papa Bear."

Minaj accompanied the Instagram photos with a video of her son she posted on Twitter.

Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, announced her pregnancy in July after tying the knot on October 21, 2019. The couple teased a photo of their son on Instagram in October but only showed off his foot. In November, Minaj also shared audio of the child on Twitter.

While responding to her fans on Twitter, Minaj opened up about the details and challenges of being a new mother.

She told one user on Wednesday that her water broke just after exiting the shower.

"I was butt naked. Just got out the shower & I asked him to rub my back. As soon as I started scooting over to him in the bed I just felt the water start coming out," wrote Minaj. "I was weirdly calm & I quietly said 'omg, I'm about to be in labor.' He was very scared & I was laughing @ him."

Minaj added her son was "full of personality" even before his birth.

"He used to kick me so hard every night at the same time if I didn't get up & walk with him," she wrote. "He had a full personality in my tummy & knew how to get his way. It was so intriguing to me. He does the same thing now."

