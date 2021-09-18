Nicki Minaj reveals personal info of reporters investigating her vaccination claims

In the ongoing saga of Minaj vs. the world after a series of poorly received vaccine tweets, the rapper posted the contact info for a journalist in search of an interview

Nicki Minaj has been occupying space in the media all week, but it hasn’t been due to new music. The rapper has been entangled in controversy following her comments about COVID-19 vaccines and her claims that a family friend experienced drastic side effects.

Now, she has turned her ire on reporters who are investigating her statements, using her social media to doxx them, or expose their personal information.

Minaj took her displeasure to the next level Friday when she doxxed two reporters who were engaging in conversation with her relatives in Trinidad, presumably looking into her claims about her cousin’s friend’s reaction, according to Jezebel. She posted a screenshot of a reporters’ conversations on her Instagram Story.

After that, in her Story photos, she posted phone numbers and business cards of the reporters, allegedly encouraging her fans to send threats and spam calls their way.

In another Story post, Minaj wrote, “Sharlene Rampersad B*TCH YOUR DAYS ARE F**KING NUMBERED YOU DIRTY HOE,” according to the Daily Beast.

Rampersad is one of the reporters whose direct messages requesting an interview were shown by Minaj, who claimed that CNC3, if investigating the story, would leak her family’s information. CNC3 is a Guardian Media Limited-owned television station serving Trinidad and Tobago.

Rampersad said in the DMs that her outlet, The Guardian UK, would not. Fans and Minaj interpreted that as a threat, though it appears Rampersad’s message was misunderstood without its entire context.

The response prompted The Guardian to issue its own tweet in defense of its reporter and made a video statement as well.

It all comes after Minaj, 38, took to Twitter earlier in the week to explain her absence from the annual Met Gala in New York City. As all attendees had to be vaccinated, she referenced being a new mother and that she did not want to get the jab simply “just to be seen.”

In the tweet, she said she was still doing research.

She then posted a statement about a relative’s friend in Trinidad who got vaccinated and suffered a bad reaction, as previously reported by theGrio.

The 10-time Grammy nominee would receive much public backlash, including from MSNBC host Joy Reid and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Minaj stated that The White House reached out to invite her for an in-person conversation, according to theGrio. However, an official from President Joe Biden’s office said that all that was offered was a phone call, angering Minaj.

“Do y’all think I would go on the internet and lie about being invited to the f—- White House? Like what? Do you guys see what is happening right now,” Minaj said during a rant on her Instagram Live.

Even Trinidad and Tobago’s minister of health, Dr. Terrence Deyalsingh, was prompted to make a statement, indicating that there was no record of a Trinidad citizen suffering such side effects, saying they “wasted so much time” investigating the matter, according to theGrio.

