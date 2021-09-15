Nicki Minaj said she was invited to the White House following her vaccine skepticism tweets, but a White House official said the rapper was only offered 'a call'

Nicki Minaj. Taylor Hill /Getty Images

Rapper Nicki Minaj said she was invited to the White House following her viral tweets about vaccines.

But a White House official told Bloomberg News that the rapper was offered a call with a doctor to answer any questions.

Minaj set off a firestorm of vaccine misinformation after revealing that she was not vaccinated earlier this week.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Rapper Nicki Minaj said in a Wednesday tweet that the White House invited her to visit following her tweetstorm of vaccine skepticism earlier this week - but a White House official said the rapper was only "offered a call."

"The White House has invited me & I think it's a step in the right direction," Minaj wrote. "Yes, I'm going."

But an unnamed White House official told Bloomberg News' Jennifer Epstein that the rapper was offered a call to answer any vaccine-related questions she had.

"As we have with others, we offered a call with Nicki Minaj and one of our doctors to answer questions she has about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine," a White House official told the reporter.

On Monday, Minaj tweeted that she would not be attending the 2021 Met Gala because the event required attendees be vaccinated against COVID-19.

"They want you to get vaccinated for the Met," Minaj said. "If I get vaccinated it won't for the Met. It'll be once I feel I've done enough research. I'm working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face."

Her tweets set off a firestorm of misinformation after she alleged her cousin's friend in Trinidad became impotent after receiving the vaccine and was left with swollen testicles and a ruined marriage. The CDC has previously debunked claims that the vaccines can lead to impotence among men or fertility problems in women.

Story continues

Minaj's tweets garnered a response from Dr. Anthony Fauci, himself, who told CNN's Jake Tapper on Tuesday that it was a "resounding no" that vaccines cause reproductive issues.

Prior to the White House's comment, Minaj tweeted that she would be dressed in all pink "like Legally Blonde so they know I mean business" when she visits the White House.

"I'll ask questions on behalf of the ppl who have made fun of for simply being human," she wrote.

In a followup tweet, she confirmed to one of her followers that she would be attending, saying, "I'm doing it babe."

She encouraged her fans to leave any vaccine questions in her comments so she can ask them "in real time with full transparency" during her visit.

The White House did not immediately respond to Insider's request for confirmation or comment.

Read the original article on Insider