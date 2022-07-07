Nicki Minaj Takes To Instagram After Husband Sentenced For Failing To Register As A Sex Offender

Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, was sentenced to home detention and placed on probation on Wednesday for failure to register as a sex offender in Los Angeles and must pay a $55,000 fine, according to the Independent.

In spite of the news, the “Super Bass” rapper took to Instagram and posted a picture of Petty with their 2-year-old son, seemingly displaying support for her husband.

Petty was convicted for the attempted first-degree rape of a 16-year-old girl in 1995 when he was 16 years old. He served four years in New York state prison, according to the Independent. The victim, Jennifer Hough, said on The Real that they were never in a relationship, USA Today reports.

The 44-year-old accepted a guilty plea last year for not registering in August 2021 and is currently a Level 2 sex offender on New York State’s Sex Offender Registry, USA Today reports.

The U.S. District Attorney’s prosecutors sought a 15-month prison sentence in addition to five years on probation, according to the Independent.

Based on the New York State Department of Corrections records, Petty served prison time for a 2006 first-degree manslaughter charge and served almost seven years before being paroled in May 2013, according to USA Today.

Minaj and Petty married in Oct. 2019 after one year of dating. The rapper announced her marriage to fans with an Instagram video showing “Mr. and Mrs.” mugs and side-by-side “Bride” and “Groom” baseball caps. She captioned the video with her new legal name and official wedding date: “Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19.”