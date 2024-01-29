Nicki Minaj tops Wireless festival line-up with 21 Savage and Doja Cat

Nicki Minaj will headline Wireless in London over the summer

Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage, J Hus and Doja Cat have been confirmed as headline acts for Wireless festival.

The three-day event returns to Finsbury Park, London, between 12 and 14 July.

London-born rapper 21 Savage, who just released third album American Dream, says he is "so happy to be returning home and headlining Wireless for the very first time".

Other artists confirmed for the line-up including Future, Ice Spice, Asake and Tyla.

Nicki Minaj, who's riding high after the release of latest album Pink Friday 2 will headline the Friday night.

Paint the Town Red singer Doja Cat will close the festival on Sunday night, with organisers promising a "mind-blowing weekend full of show-stopping moments".

Other confirmed acts include Sean Paul, Gunna, Rema, Digga D and Uncle Waffles, with more due to be announced next week.

21 Savage says he's "so happy" to be headlining on Saturday for the first time

Sharing the announcement on X, Nicki said the festival "will be iconic".

It's been a busy weekend on the Barbie World singer's timeline after beef erupted between her and Megan Thee Stallion.

Nicki clapped back after Megan's new track Hiss appeared to reference her, and released her own diss track, Big Foot, in return.

Fans have been divided over the feud, but devoted Nicki fans, better known as Barbz, are still hyped to see their idol, with Wireless bosses branding her headline slot "pink Friday".

The Wireless line-up was revealed exclusively on 1Xtra Breakfast with Nadia Jae.

"It is the biggest celebration of contemporary black music in the UK," Nadia said. "1Xtra cannot wait to be there again - we're excited."

Last year, Wireless signed a five-year deal with Haringey Council to be held in Finsbury Park every summer until at least 2027.

About 50,000 rap, R&B and hip-hop fans head to the festival each year.

Weekend tickets, priced at £258.25, go on sale on Wednesday, with two-day tickets starting at £175.50 and day tickets from £94.60.

Newsbeat logo

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.