Nicki Minaj unveils first photos of newborn son

Ashley Terrell

On Twitter, Minaj opened up on her experience giving birth

Rapper Nicki Minaj took to social media to finally unveil photos of the newborn son she shares with her husband, Kenneth Petty.

In an Instagram post, the 38-year-old rapper thanked her son, who she referred to as “Papa Bear,” for choosing her to be his mother.

via Instagram/NickiMinaj
“Papa Bear, thank you so much for choosing me to be your mama. Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year. Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It’s meant so much to me,” she said.

Minaj continued, “Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time.”

Minaj, who gave birth to her son on September 30, shared a video of him wiggling and smiling with the caption, “Best of 2020,” written on the video.

On Twitter, Minaj opened up on her experience giving birth when asked by a fan on what happened the moment her water broke.

“I was butt naked. Just got out of the shower and I asked him to rub my back,” she recalled. As soon as I started scooting over to him in the bed I just felt the water start coming out. I was weirdly calm and I quietly said, ‘OMG, I’m about to be in labor.’ He was very scared and I was laughing at him.”

Minaj also revealed that she was in labor “all night” and gave birth naturally after nearly three hours.

“Only because first, the epidural didn’t wear off enough for me to feel myself pushing. Once I was able to feel the pain I pushed him on out,” Minaj said. The rapper also promised to tell fans her son’s name soon.

