Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty's Attempt To Get Removed From New York Sex Offender List Didn't Work

Rap star Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, went to court to contest his medium-risk sex offender status following a 1995 conviction of attempted rape after attacking then-16-year-old Jennifer Hough.

Petty filed a lawsuit in the Brooklyn Federal Court, claiming he didn’t get the chance to contest his status. However, according to the New York Daily News, he asked the judge to withdraw his suit on Thursday after a court transcript said otherwise.

Per the transcript, his attorney at that time, Jennifer Michaelson, told the Queens Supreme Court at the hearing on December 14, 2004, “We’re not going to contest it. I have spoken to the defendant, and I’ve explained to him what’s happening here, and he is satisfied with the Level 2.”

The New York Daily News reports Petty’s lawyer, Alan Gerson, said the lawsuit would be withdrawn “in the next week or two.”

Israel Dov, a paralegal at Derson’s firm who the Daily News says worked closely with Petty, said, “We were just going according to his statement, what he’s telling us, that he wasn’t present. He still says that he wasn’t there and maybe someone is putting this together just to get him. I don’t think that he purposely lied to us. I just believe maybe he forgot.”