New Nickname Idea For Ron DeSantis Is Too Dumb Even For Donald Trump

Donald Trump’s search for the perfect nickname with which to attack Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) appears to continue.

On Wednesday, the former president with a penchant for insulting his opponents appeared non-plussed when right-wing radio host Sebastian Gorka suggested a new mocking moniker for Trump’s potential rival for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

Trump has previously tested “Ron DeSanctimonious” and “Meatball Ron” ― but neither has really hit the mark.

So, former Trump White House aide Gorka suggested: “Ron Destablishment.”

“What do you think of that?” he earnestly asked Trump.

“That’s not bad. I’ve heard worse, you know,” Trump replied. “They came out with lots of different names. ‘Meatball.’ I didn’t like that one too much. But they come out with a lot of different names and that’s not bad. I’ve heard worse.”

Gorka: "Mr. President, Ron Destablishment - what do you think of that?"



Trump: "That's not bad. I've heard worse, you know. They came out with lots of different names. Meatball - I didn't like that one too much" pic.twitter.com/Y6RYs6A4DJ — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) March 1, 2023

