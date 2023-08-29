Nicky Campbell’s former deputy head facing historical abuse charges

Will Bolton
·2 min read
0
edinburgh academy
Mr Brownlee, now 88, was employed at the school from 1964 to 1995 - Craig Brown / Stockimo / Alamy Stock Photo

A deputy head teacher at broadcaster Nicky Campbell’s former school is facing charges in connection with alleged historical offences against boys.

John Brownlee, 88, taught at Edinburgh Academy for more than 30 years, but in April a number of his former pupils accused him of physical abuse.

BBC radio presenter Mr Campbell, 62, is among those to have alleged that Mr Brownlee acted violently towards his students.

A Crown Office prosecutor has now informed Mr Brownlee’s accusers that a date for a hearing at Edinburgh sheriff court on October 17 has been set, The Times reports.

A source told the paper: “He has not been arrested but has been served with an indictment.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said on Tuesday: “An 88-year-old man is the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal for alleged non-recent abuse incidents at Edinburgh Academy.”

A Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service spokesperson said: “The complainers will continue to be updated on significant developments in this case.

“To protect the integrity of any potential proceedings, Scotland’s prosecution service will not comment publicly at this time.”

Nicky Campbell
Mr Campbell previously told the hearing as part of the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry he was sexually abused by another teacher - Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Edinburgh Academy is currently at the centre of a hearing as part of the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry.

Mr Brownlee’s time at the school was mentioned during the hearing by Mr Campbell while giving evidence.

The private school has previously offered an unreserved apology to all those who suffered abuse in the past but has not commented specifically on the allegations against Mr Brownlee.

Mr Brownlee was employed at the school from 1964 to 1995 and for many years was the deputy headmaster as well as a housemaster with responsibility for the welfare of boarders.

A pen portrait was published in the school magazine, which said colleagues could occasionally find his sense of humour to be “disconcerting”.

Mr Campbell previously told the inquiry he was sexually abused by another teacher while he was a pupil at Edinburgh Academy.

After giving evidence of his own abuse to the inquiry, Mr Campbell became emotional as he told journalists outside the hearing: “It’s as if someone at last has told the grown-ups about what happened to us when we were little”.

Mr Campbell who was adopted by a “very loving family” as a baby, told the inquiry he was sent to the fee-paying school because his parents “wanted the best for me”.

