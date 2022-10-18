Nicky Champa and Pierre Boo Tie the Knot in Secret Summer Ceremony

TikTok stars Nicky Champa and Pierre Boo tied the knot this summer according to a report from TMZ.

The popular social media influences have been an item since 2017, and were featured on the cover of the relaunched print edition of Out Traveler in 2021.

The loving couple, who have been an item since 2017, got married this past August and even took each other’s last names according to the Las Vegas marriage certificate obtained by TMZ.

While Nicky and Pierre are respected influencers with a wide following, the pair like to keep their personal and more intimate moments private.

“For a year, we didn’t post about being in a relationship at all,” Champa recalled for Out Traveler last year, saying they spent “a very constructive year of solidifying what we want and what we expect from each other.”

Champ also observed, “with our relationship and social media, it’s funny because it’s like the social media part feels so small to the relationship [overall].”

The pair also added they only have eyes for each other.

“Monogamous,” Boo said. “That makes us happy.”

“We’re very committed to each other,” Champa confirmed. And part of that commitment is sexual exclusivity.