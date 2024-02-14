Nico Hischier scores twice as Devils defeat Predators 4-2

New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) celebrates a goal with teammates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nico Hischier scored twice to lead the New Jersey Devils to a 4-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night.

Timo Meier and Jack Hughes also scored and Nico Daws made 30 saves for the Devils, winners of back-to-back games on consecutive nights.

Ryan O’Reilly and Tommy Novak scored and Juuse Saros made 42 for Nashville Predators, losers of four of five. Roman Josi and Cody Glass each had two assists.

With time winding down in the third, Meier was able to tap home the game-winner after a goalmouth scramble with 5:15 remaining.

Glass had a look at an open net with 1:34 remaining, but Devils forward Curtis Lazar deflected the attempt away by reaching his stick into the shooting lane.

O’Reilly scored the game’s first goal at 4:04 of the opening period.

With Nashville on a power play, O’Reilly redirected a Glass shot past Daws for his team-leading 12th power-play goal of the season.

After going five games without a power-play goal, the Predators have three in their last two games.

Hughes tied it at 1:30 of the second with a tough-angle wrist shot from the right side that beat Saros high to the far side for his second goal in as many games.

Nashville regained the lead at 7:01 of the second when he took a pass from Josi going across the blue line and went in on a partial breakaway. From the low slot, Novak snapped a wrist shot high to Daws’ glove side.

Hischier tied it once again at 2:16 of the third, when he tipped Jesper Bratt’s shot past Saros. He added an empty-net goal in the game's final minute.

