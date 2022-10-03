As NICO Resources Limited (ASX:NC1) drops to AU$49m market cap, insiders might rethink their AU$16m stock purchase earlier this year

The recent price decline of 22% in NICO Resources Limited's (ASX:NC1) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought AU$16m worth of shares at an average price of AU$0.77 in the past 12 months. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth AU$11m, which is not great.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

NICO Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Deborah Collins-Corps bought AU$5.8m worth of shares at a price of AU$0.62 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.54 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While NICO Resources insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. Their average price was about AU$0.77. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does NICO Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 29% of NICO Resources shares, worth about AU$14m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About NICO Resources Insiders?

The fact that there have been no NICO Resources insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in NICO Resources and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for NICO Resources (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

