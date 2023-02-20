Nicola Bulley ‘was the centre of our world,’ say family after her body is identified

The family of Nicola Bulley have said they can let the missing mother of two “rest” after police identified her body.

In a heartbreaking statement, they said: “Finally, Nikki, you are no longer a missing person. You have been found, we can let you rest now. We love you, always have and always will. We’ll take it from here.”

Her body was discovered by two walkers on Sunday morning, less than a mile away from where she disappeared in the Lancashire village of St Michael’s on Wyre more than three weeks ago.

Speaking at a press briefing at Lancashire Constabulary headquarters on Monday, Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson confirmed that Ms Bulley had been identified.

It brings to a close an intensive 23-day search for the 45-year-old, who vanished while walking her dog, Willow. She went missing after dropping her children at school. Her phone was discovered on a nearby bench, while Willow was found dry and off its lead.

Her partner Paul Ansell, 44, had previously said it was “torture” waiting for news about the mother of his two daughters, aged six and nine.

In their statement, the family said police had confirmed their “worst fears”, adding: “We will never be able to comprehend what Nikki had gone through in her last moments, and that will never leave us.

“We will never forget Nikki. How could we – she was the centre of our world, she was the one who made our lives so special, and nothing will cast a shadow over that. Our girls will get the support they need from the people who love them the most.”

On Sunday morning, police were called to reports of a body in the river near Rawcliffe Road, 1.1 miles down the river from where Ms Bulley’s phone was found or 0.9 miles as the crow flies.

Confirming that Ms Bulley had been identified, Assistant Chief Constable Lawson said “Nicola’s family have been informed and are of course devastated. Our thoughts are with them at this time, as well as with all her loved ones and the wider community.”

Story continues

He said police “recognise the huge impact that Nicola’s disappearance has had on her family and friends, but also on the people of St Michael’s”.

He described the investigation as “hugely complex and highly emotional”, adding: “Today’s development is not the outcome any of us would have wanted, but we hope that it can at least start to provide some answers for Nicola’s loved ones, who remain foremost in our thoughts.”

Although Ms Bulley’s death is still being treated as unexplained, Assistant Chief Constable Lawson said the case is now being handled by HM Coroner, suggesting they do no believe there was any third party involvement.

Helicopters, underwater drones, divers, specialist sonar equipment and agencies including the Coastguard and mountain rescue were all used in the effort to find her.

Although police said at the start of the investigation they believed Ms Bulley had fallen in the river, their failure to make significant progress in the search until Sunday sparked speculation from armchair detectives.

Cruel online hypotheses began circulating, suggesting Mr Ansell or other friends and family could be involved in some sort of criminal act. Videos discussing Ms Bulley with the hashtag “Nicola Bulley husband” have 1.2 million views on social media.

Ghouls posted videos on TikTok of digging in woodland nearby, while Wyre Council had to remove councillors’ contact details from its website because of abuse and residents were targeted by conspiracists at their own homes.

Addressing how the intrusion and speculation will affect Ms Bulley’s daughters, her family said: “It saddens us to think that one day we will have to explain to them that the press and members of the public accused their dad of wrongdoing, misquoted and vilified friends and family.

“This is absolutely appalling – they have to be held accountable. This cannot happen to another family.

“We tried last night to take in what we had been told in the day, only to have Sky News and ITV making contact with us directly when we expressly asked for privacy. They again, have taken it upon themselves to run stories about us to sell papers and increase their own profiles. It is shameful they have acted in this way. Leave us alone now.

“Do the press and other media channels and so-called professionals not know when to stop? These are our lives and our children’s lives.”

The family also thanked “those who genuinely helped and supported us, privately”, adding: “The community support in St Michael’s, friends, neighbours and strangers has been nothing short of comforting and heart-warming. Friends, you know who you are. Thank you. Our hearts truly break for others who have missing loved ones. Keep that hope alive.”

Lancashire Constabulary has come under intense scrutiny over its handling of the investigation. On Monday night, the force did not address the widespread criticism it had received for disclosing that Ms Bulley had struggled with alcohol problems brought on by the menopause in the months before she disappeared.

In a press conference on Wednesday, they revealed that she was classed as a “high-risk” missing person immediately after Mr Ansell reported her disappearance, “based on a number of specific vulnerabilities”. They later added in a statement that Ms Bulley had stopped taking her HRT medication.

A public backlash and interventions from the Government and Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary, followed, with Lancashire Constabulary confirming that a date had been set for an internal review of the investigation.

On Monday, Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, said she was not “wholly satisfied” with responses given by the chief constable when she demanded an explanation for why some of Ms Bulley’s personal details were put into the public domain.

She said she would see what Lancashire police’s own enquiries “come back with” when asked if there would be an external review into the force’s handling of the case.

A spiritual medium and psychic claimed on Monday that he had he used his “gift” to find Ms Bulley’s body in the River Wyre on Sunday. Jason Rothwell was pictured pointing to the undergrowth and reeds in the river before police divers recovered her.

It came as the search expert who claimed Ms Bulley was “categorically” not in the water sparked a blame game with other search teams. Peter Faulding, the head of Specialist Group International, searched the river with sonar equipment for three days earlier this month, including the exact stretch where her body was found.

In a statement on Monday morning, he hit back at “unfair criticism” and “negativity” saying the area where her body was recovered was “not part of my remit”.

Peter Faulding hit back at ‘unfair criticism’ - Danny Lawson/PA Wire

His response came as police chiefs defended Lancashire Constabulary, with Bob Eastwood, who headed the force’s eastern division before retiring in 2013, telling BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “The dramas the police have had to deal with during this, it’s been on colossal scale and I think it’s a watershed moment in how policing going forward deals... [with] the use of so-called specialists.

“I think in this case [they] imposed themselves on the investigation and Nicola’s family, and I’m hoping their consciences are currently in overdrive.”

He added that the way the specialists behaved in the investigation “actually fed into a lot of people’s obsession” and “they got quite a lot of it wrong”.