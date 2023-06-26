Nicola Bulley inquest latest: Extra security because of TikTok interest

Nicola Bulley's inquest is being held in Preston

Extra security has been put in place at Nicola Bulley’s inquest because of intense social media interest in the case, the coroner said.

Dr James Adeley, senior coroner for Lancashire, said “additional provisions” had been put in place by police and the county council to ensure people were safe when attending the hearing.

The coroner also warned attendees not to disrupt proceedings, following “unusual online commentary” about Ms Bulley’s death.

Former police commissioner Martyn Underhill had previously warned obsessive social media interest in Ms Bulley’s disappearance threatened to undermine future missing person investigations

It came as figures showed the proliferation of videos about Ms Bulley on the social media platform TikTok had matched those during the kidnapping and murder of Sarah Everard.

12:04 PM BST

Police diver - 'River flowing much faster' when Ms Bulley vanished

Mr Thackray said that “there was a definite downstream flow” of about one metre per second on the day Ms Bulley went missing.

Dr James Adeley, Senior Coroner for Lancashire, clarifies that on January 27 when Ms Bulley went missing, “the river was flowing much faster”.

Mr Thackray said that the river by the gate and bench slopes “vertically straight down into the water into around 4m of depth” from the River Wyre’s bank before “sloping gently upwards towards a sandy bank” on the other side.

The police diver said it would take “at least two or three minutes” to get to a point where one could stand up in the river from this point.

But he said it would still be possible for someone to get out of the river if they had fallen in.

12:02 PM BST

Police diver - 'Cold water shock probably took effect'

Mr Thackray, who has been a police diver for eight years, is now showing a video filmed from inside the River Wyre to the inquest, demonstrating how Ms Bulley may have fallen in and been carried downstream.

He said Ms Bulley’s body was found a mile-and-a-half downstream from where she may have entered by the bench and gate.

Mr Thackray told the inquest that “on the day in question (that I was searching), the water temperature was 4C. It was very, very very cold, almost freezing. Cold water shock has probably taken effect.”

He added: “It is my belief that if she has fallen in she was probably floating along.”

Mr Thackray said that the river pushes objects downstream towards the weir at “walking pace”, but “was certainly flowing faster on the day in question”

11:49 AM BST

Police diver called to give evidence

Police diver Matthew Thackray is now giving evidence to the Nicola Bulley inquest.

He is talking the coroner through pictures of the bank of the River Wyre, where Ms Bulley’s body was found in St Michael’s on Wyre on February 19.

Describing the riverbank next to the gate, near to the bench where Ms Bulley’s phone was found still logged onto a Microsoft Teams work call, he said. “objectively, the drop is a cliff edge”.

11:48 AM BST

Pathologist - No signs of fracture or bleeding

Ms Armour added that much of Ms Bulley’s body was covered in mud when she was found, along with bruises to the knee, shin and arm.

The coroner’s officer said the date of death was given as February 19.

Ms Armour said there were no signs of fracture or bleeding and no signs of haemorrhage inside the brain or skull.

Concluding that the cause of death was drowning, she added: ‘It is an active process to swallow water and inhale fluid into the lungs.”

11:41 AM BST

Pathologist - Low levels of alcohol found in Ms Bulley's blood

Home Office pathologist Ms Armour has told the inquest that there was barely any alcohol found in Ms Bulley’s bloodstream at the time of her death.

She said there was a concentration of 19 microgrammes of ethanol found in her blood, below the drink drive limit, but that this was thought to be from natural decay rather than any alcohol being consumed.

Ms Armour told the inquest: “This level of alcohol is consistent with postmortem microbiology or microbial activity - when an individual dies, bacteria produces alcohol in the body. In my opinion this is consistent with postmortem microbial activity.”

She said that traces of paracetamol and propranolol was also found in Ms Bulley’s blood, which was consistent with medication advisory limits.

Dr James Adeley, Senior Coroner for Lancashire, said this level of alcohol was “very low”.

11:34 AM BST

Home Office pathologist - Ms Bulley 'died from drowning'

A Home Office pathologist has told Nicola Bulley’s inquest that it is her opinion that the 45-year-old died of drowning.

Alison Armour told the inquest on Monday morning: “I give the cause of death in this matter as drowning. I give this because of the water and fluid identified in the stomach and lungs - the lungs showed the typical or classic features we see in the cases of drowning, including crepitancy of the lungs.”

The pathologist described bruises in multiple parts of the body that were found during analysis, but said that these “did not” contribute to her death.

Questioned by Dr James Adeley, Senior Coroner for Lancashire. Ms Armour also said there was no indication of natural disease, no indication Ms Bulley was assaulted and no evidence of any third party involvement.

11:24 AM BST

Pictures: Friends arrive at inquest

Friends of Nicola Bulley have been pictured arriving at the inquest in Preston.

Heather Gibbons and Hannah Swale helped during the police search for the mother-of-two.

Heather Gibbons

Hannah Swale

11:12 AM BST

Police diver and drowning experts to give evidence

The County Hall in Preston was busy with members of the public and media on Monday morning ahead of the two-day inquest into Nicola Bulley’s death, Ewan Somerville reports.

A total of 21 witnesses are due to give evidence at the inquest, sixteen on Monday and five on Tuesday.

Beginning the inquest Dr James Adeley, Senior Coroner for Lancashire, told the court that among the witnesses to be heard on Monday are a police diver who experienced the river conditions on the day Ms Bulley went missing, as well as a Home Office pathologist, experts on drowning and nine members of the public who were present.

A detective from Lancashire Police will also give evidence from Ms Bulley’s mobile phone and fit-bit data, while a superintendent from the force will explain the police search.

Ms Bulley’s clinician and GP - alongside her partner and sister - will also give evidence on Tuesday.

11:09 AM BST

Coroner addresses Ms Bulley's family

Nicola Bulley’s family has been addressed by the coroner ahead of the inquest into her death.

Dr James Adeley, senior coroner for Lancashire, told members of her family, who were in court: “I’m sorry that you are attending this court under these circumstances.”

He was told to refer to Ms Bulley as Nikki during the hearing.

11:07 AM BST

Lancashire Police response questioned

As the days passed and speculation continued online amid Ms Bulley’s disappearance, Lancashire Police revealed Ms Bulley had struggled with alcohol and perimenopause.

This prompted widespread criticism for disclosing her personal information, with Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak questioned about the police approach and the force facing investigation.

An independent review of Lancashire Police’s handling of the case is currently under way by the College of Policing, ordered by Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden.

Part of the review will include inquiries made by the Information Commissioner’s Office over the force’s disclosure of Ms Bulley’s personal information.

11:06 AM BST

Recap: Ms Bulley vanished during dog walk

Ms Bulley, 45, vanished after dropping her daughters, aged six and nine, at school, then taking her usual dog walk along the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, on January 27.

Her phone, still connected to a work Teams call, was found on a bench overlooking the water.

Ms Bulley, a mortgage adviser originally from near Chelmsford but living in Inskip, was immediately deemed a “high risk” missing person, sparking a huge police search operation, with hundreds of local search volunteers and intense media and public interest.

Private underwater search specialists were also called in by her family amid a conspiratorial social media frenzy fuelling waves of sightseers and content creators visiting the scene.

Both police and media faced criticism after her body was found in the river around a mile farther downstream from the bench, on February 19.

11:04 AM BST

Nicola Bulley inquest opens in Preston

The Telegraph will be providing live updates as the inquest into the death of Nicola Bulley opens in Preston.

Ms Bulley’s family have arrived at County Hall for the hearing and taken their seats in the front row. Her partner, Paul Ansell, is sat alongside her parents Ernest and Dot and her sister Louise Cunningham.

They arrived in the chamber just before 10.40am, ahead of sixteen witnesses giving evidence on Monday, the first day of the two-day hearing.

Mr Ansell and Ms Cunningham are due to give evidence on Tuesday.

