Nicola Bulley investigation: How two dogwalkers found a body in river after three-week police search

For twenty-three days, teams of specialist police divers, detectives and search teams have been combing the River Wyre for missing dog walker Nicola Bulley.

Helicopters, drones, specialist sonar equipment and agencies from the Coastguard to mountain rescue have all been mobilised in the mammoth effort to find the mother-of-two, 45.

But the most significant development in the case so far was made not by specialist forces, but by two walkers enjoying a Sunday morning stroll along a riverbank.

Lancashire Police were called at 11.36am on Sunday after the man and woman spotted a body in a section of the river less than one mile downstream from where Ms Bulley’s phone was discovered on January 27.

It has now been more than three weeks since Ms Bulley vanished, leading to one of the most extensive, divisive and controversial missing person investigations in recent years.

On Sunday witnesses described an ashen-faced man and a woman talking to two police officers on the embankment in front of an area of shrubbery and undergrowth on the river. The section where the body was later discovered is close to Rawcliffe Road, which officers immediately shut down, telling walkers already in the area to leave.

The man was overheard telling the first response officer: “It was a body. It is down there. It was a body of a woman. There is definitely a body down there.”

Moments later a helicopter was in the air as police cars arrived with drones, while on the concrete wall just a metre from the water’s edge the walkers looked shocked as they sat vaping.

One witness said: “Police cars were flying down the road with the blues and twos going. A police officer pulled up a few minutes later with a drone to assist the search.

“Five minutes later the police helicopter arrived. Officers then asked me to get out so I moved 200 yards down the road.

“I could still clearly see the man pointing at the riverbank. Then more police cars raced down with the blues and twos going. They cleared the entire road."

Three hours later, police said in a statement they had “sadly recovered a body” in the river.

The body, which has not been formally identified, was found a short distance downstream from the bench where Ms Bulley's phone was discovered still connected to a conference call the day she vanished.

Divers were seen entering the river shortly before 2pm, while Det Supt Rebecca Smith, the senior investigating officer in the case, was seen arriving at the scene as Lancashire Police confirmed the discovery.

Rebecca Smith at the scene - Dave Nelson

The discovery comes days after the police sparked a furore last week after disclosing Ms Bulley had struggled with alcohol issues brought on by her struggles with the menopause in the months before she disappeared.

Ms Smith insisted officers had kept an open mind as they revealed Ms Bulley's long-term partner Paul Ansell, 44, had told them of a "number of specific vulnerabilities" that caused them to treat her disappearance as "high risk" .

The police have come under such scrutiny that Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, is understood to have asked Lancashire Police to justify its decision to reveal the personal information.

Lancashire Police said on Friday that it would launch an internal review of its search for the mother of two as Rishi Sunak expressed “concern” over its decision to release private information about her.

missing sign - WARREN SMITH

In the immediate days after the mother's disappearance, police divers scoured the river bed close to the bench where her phone, her spaniel and dog harness were found, but the search then moved downstream towards Morecambe Bay, where the river meets the sea around the headland from Blackpool.

The mortgage adviser vanished more than three weeks ago while walking her dog, Willow, along a footpath overlooking the River Wyre in Lancashire.

Ms Bulley's phone was found on a bench by the river, with Willow running loose nearby and its harness on the ground. A search involving specialist officers was launched within an hour of the alarm being raised and a senior investigating officer was appointed three days later.

She had earlier dropped her daughters, aged six and nine, off at school in the picturesque hamlet of St Michael on Wyre. She was last seen at 9.10am walking on the upper field with her dog, who was found running off its lead by a local business owner, who recognised Ms Bulley from the photograph on her phone background. She called Mr Ansell, who called the police.

As part of the investigation to find Ms Bulley, Lancashire Police drafted in a senior detective from the National Crime Agency (NCA), which has been dubbed Britain's FBI, who worked on the case of Julia James, the police community support officer murdered while out walking her dog.

The beleaguered force requested that the NCA detective help Ms Smith, who is thought to have recommended that external experts help analyse the search, family liaison and digital forensic work on Ms Bulley's phone and Fitbit.

On Sunday the search expert who said he was adamant Ms Bulley was not in the river claimed he had never ruled out a body being found in the water.

Peter Faulding, a former paratrooper and the head of Specialist Group International, carried out searches from the bench where Ms Bulley went missing down to the weir using state-of-the-art sonar equipment, but pulled out after three days, saying: "If Nicola was in that river I would have found her - I guarantee you that - and she's not in that section of the river."

On Sunday Mr Faulding denied he gave the family false hope, saying: “If I gave them false hope, then what about the police search teams there every day?"

Nicola Bulley with her partner Paul Ansell - Facebook

Wellwishers returned to the bench where Ms Bulley's phone was discovered on Sunday to pay tribute to the missing dog walker, with a bunch of daffodils laid next to a small handful of snowdrops.

Tearful locals held one another on the bridge, which is covered with yellow ribbons tied with messages of hope, overlooking the river in the heart of St Michael's as police helicopters hovered above.

Ms Bulley's partner Paul Ansell, 44, had written his own poignant message seven days ago, saying: "Nikki I love you! XXXXX Come home now!

Her parents, Ernest, 73 and Dot, 72, wrote: "We pray every day for you. Love you. Mum and dad xxx".

Local dog walker Nicola Harris, 62, said if the body was discovered to be Mr Bulley, she hoped it would give the family some "closure".

"I was also really upset that the police took the decision to reveal all of those private details about her," she added. "That didn't need to be released."

Ms Bulley's family now face an anguished wait until the body can be identified.

Ms Bulley's father said last week that “every day is a struggle”.

On Friday Louise Cunningham, Ms Bulley’s sister, issued a heartfelt message to her. Alongside a photograph of the two enjoying a day out with their mother Dot, 72, Ms Cunningham wrote on Facebook: “Three weeks today without you home. We all miss you so much, time to come home.”

Nicola Bulley with her sister Louise Cunningham and mother Dot

The police’s failure to make significant progress in their search has sparked a frenzy of speculation from armchair detectives.

The disappearance of Ms Bulley has prompted amateur sleuths to speculate online about Ms Bulley’s fate since she went missing.

In recent days, some people have filmed themselves on TikTok digging up woodland nearby, while Wyre Council had to remove councillors' contact details from its website over abuse and residents have been targeted by conspiracy theorists at their own homes.

Separately, a YouTuber was arrested for a public order offence after allegedly trying to search for Ms Bulley himself.

Nusrit Mehtab, a former senior Metropolitan Police detective, said "lessons absolutely need to be learned, straight away" for all 43 police forces in England and Wales from what has "gone wrong" in the probe.

She told The Telegraph the force allowed TikTok to "dictate" its investigation, after it was seemingly unable to pre-empt them thanks to "a poor communications and media strategy"

"Instead of managing TikTok and managing what goes on, for this one somehow it seems like TikTok was dictating to them," the former Scotland Yard superintendent told The Telegraph.

"By the press conference on Wednesday, they had let the social media and what's going on TikTok direct and prioritise the investigation and what information they were going to release."

She claimed that the police's decision to release private medical information has "backfired on them" as people would "withhold information next time" in future missing person cases.