Search for Nicola Bulley moves to the sea

Police were seen preparing boats and taking them out to sea

The search for missing Nicola Bulley has moved to the coastline at Morecambe Bay, 15km downstream from where the mother of two was last seen.

Lancashire Police say the focus of their investigation is now in an area of the river which becomes tidal “and then out towards the sea.”

On Thursday morning two specialist police boat teams were seen at Morecambe Bay, before moving further upstream.

There is noticeably less police activity in St Michael’s on Wyre today, the village where the 45-year-old went missing whilst walking her dog almost two weeks ago, on Friday 27 January, but the force confirm they are continuing to search “areas of the River Wyre and surrounding area.”

On Wednesday night a dispersal order was issued after members of the public, from outside the area of St Michael’s, were seen filming the area Ms Bulley vanished on social media.

Police say the order “will remain in place for 48 hours and gives officers the power to disperse anyone committing anti-social behaviour” and stress that criminality, including trespass and criminal damage will not be tolerated.

Dispersal notices were issued to two people while a number of other individuals were warned about their behaviour.

It is believed members of the public had broken into property on the outskirts of the village, near where Nicola Bulley had last been seen.

The force add, that they are aware of “grossly offensive” comments being made on social media and that they “will not hesitate to take action where appropriate.”

Police have been working on the theory that Ms Bulley fell into to River Wyre “for some reason” but have stressed they remain open minded and are carrying out a “huge number” of enquiries.

Ms Bulley has been missing for 14 days - Family handout

It comes after it was revealed Ms Bulley was last seen almost two hours before police were called.

The last reported sighting of Ms Bulley was at 9.10am when she was seen walking with her dog, Willow.

A trace of “telephony” records allowed investigators to conclude that the 45-year-old’s phone was on a bench overlooking the river, where they believe she slipped and fell in, by 9.20am.

At 9.33am, a witness found the dog’s harness on the grass between the bench and the river’s edge, along with the phone.

Today, Lancashire Police confirmed it only received a call about the disappearance at 11am - almost two hours after the last confirmed sighting of Ms Bulley.

The time frame could explain why police search teams were unable to locate Ms Bulley’s body in the immediate area where she is believed to have fallen into the river.

Friends of Ms Bulley have previously said that the first person to stumble across the dog and phone initially tied the pet to the bench and messaged a family member asking if they knew who it belonged to.

When they were told they believed the dog and phone were Ms Bulley’s, the local primary school, where her children attend, was notified at around 10.50am.

The school in turn notified Mr Ansell. It was around this time that the emergency services were called.

A defunct CCTV camera was 50 yards from the River Wyre where Nicola Bulley was last seen - WARRN9

It comes as private search team Specialist Group International (SGI) called off their attempts to find the missing dog walker after three days scouring the River Wyre.

Speaking after Ms Bulley’s partner had attended the site of the disappearance, SGI’s founder, Peter Faulding, said he believed that “if she was in the river she would have surfaced by now”.

He added: “She may never be found. We don’t know. No one knows. It is unusual because usually you have some evidence. Here we have nothing. We have nothing to go on apart from a phone and a harness.”

Police are continuing their patrols on Thursday - WARRN9

Mr Faulding said that normally, in cases like this, he would have expected police divers to find Ms Bulley in the water just below the bench, if she had indeed slipped in.

"In my 20-odd years of doing this, I have worked on hundreds of cases [and] I have never seen anything so unusual,” he said.

Family and friends of Ms Bulley have repeatedly urged investigators to keep an open mind as to what may have happened.

The force has been focusing its attention on the crucial ten minute window between 9.10 and 9.20am.

It has appealed to more than 700 drivers for information and claims to have around 500 active lines of inquiry.