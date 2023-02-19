Nicola Bulley latest – Body found close to where dog walker went missing

Police searching for Nicola Bulley have found a body close to where the mother-of-two went missing.

The discovery came after a road and a footpath were cordoned off along the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.

A police helicopter was seen flying nearby. The search site is about a mile from where Ms Bulley was lasted spotted.

Police confirmed a body had been found but said that no formal identification had yet taken place.

They added: “Nicola’s family have been informed of developments and our thoughts are with them at this most difficult of times. We ask that their privacy is respected.”

It was reported that the latest developments followed a tip-off from two walkers.

The mother-of-two disappeared while walking her dog on January 27.

Police statement in full as body found in River Wyre

14:56 , Andy Gregory

Here is the full statement from Lancashire Police, after a body was discovered in the River Wyre:

“We were called today at 11.36am to reports of a body in the River Wyre, close to Rawcliffe Road.

“An underwater search team and specialist officers have subsequently attended the scene, entered the water and have sadly recovered a body.

“No formal identification has yet been carried out, so we are unable to say whether this is Nicola Bulley at this time.

“Procedures to identify the body are ongoing. We are currently treating the death as unexplained.

“Nicola’s family have been informed of developments and our thoughts are with them at this most difficult of times. We ask that their privacy is respected.”

A police diving team at the River Wyre near St Michael’s on Wyre (Jason Roberts/PA)

14:53 , Andy Gregory

A body has been found in the search for missing dog walker Nicola Bulley, police have said.

No formal identification has yet been carried out, Lancashire Police said.

Procedures to identify the body are ongoing and the force is currently treating the death as unexplained, it said.

My colleague Jane Dalton has more:

Pictured: Police search river as roads nearby ‘cordoned off'

14:28 , Andy Gregory

Here are some images from the scene of an intensified police search at the River Wyre this afternoon:

A police diving team at the River Wyre near St Michael's on Wyre (Jason Roberts/PA Wire)

(Jason Roberts/PA Wire)

Investigation chief ‘arrives at scene of search’ on River Wyre

14:09 , Andy Gregory

Rebecca Smith, the Detective Superintendent leading the Nicola Bulley investigation, has arrived at the scene of an apparently intensified search in recent hours, according to Sky News.

Helicopters and divers have been spotted at a stretch of the River Wyre this afternoon, with police having reportedly cordoned off nearby roads.

Police ‘seal off roads’ close to where Nicola Bulley went missing

13:45 , Andy Gregory

Police searching for Nicola Bulley have reportedly cordoned off roads close to where the mother-of-two went missing.

Divers and a helicopter have been spotted nearby.

“It all happened so fast. Police have sealed all the roads off. It’s fair to say a massive search is underway,” a photographer at the scene told the Daily Mirror, which reported claims that it follows a tip-off from two walkers.

Watch: Penny Mordaunt condemns ‘drama and distraction’ surrounding Nicola Bulley case

12:55 , Andy Gregory

Mapped: Nicola Bulley’s last-known movements

12:27 , Andy Gregory

(The Independent/ Datawrapper)

Shadow home secretary ‘very worried’ about speculation over Nicola Bulley’s disappearance

11:11 , Andy Gregory

There is a problem with the way police deal with misogyny, Labour’s shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper has alleged, warning that she was “very worried about the nature of the social media speculation and frenzy” around Nicola Bulley’s disappearance.

The Labour frontbencher said she had received “further information” from Lancashire Police after raising concerns about the level of detail released by the force about the missing mother – but did not expand on the information she had been given.

The focus should now be on the ongoing investigation and the review launched by the Information Commissioner, Ms Cooper told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme

“I am very worried about the nature of the social media speculation and frenzy that there has been around this case,” she said. “My concern as well is that we focus on that [the information from Lancashire Police] at the expense of the focusing on the search for Nicola, which has to be the priority.”

Asked whether there was a broader issue in how police view women and whether women can trust forces with “deeply personal” information, Ms Cooper said: “I think we should almost sort of put this case aside ... There is a wider issue about the way in which the police has dealt with particularly violence against women and girls, and of course with standards around misogyny and around approaches towards violence and abuse within police forces themselves.

“We’ve obviously had the terrible cases of Wayne Couzens and David Carrick, neither of whom should have been police officers, and where really standards have not been high enough.”

Nicola Bulley is ‘the most amazing mum ever’, friend says

10:03 , Andy Gregory

A friend of Nicola Bulley has described the missing mother-of-two as “the most amazing mum ever” as she urged online critics to stop spreading rumours.

In comments reported by the Mail on Sunday, Nadia Fell said: “Nikki is a normal mum. We all have ups and downs and being a mum is hard. Every day is a lesson. The menopause can be really tough.”

Urging critics to “please just stop”, Ms Fell added: “The rumours are starting that Nikki is an unfit mum … I will not hear it. Nikki is the most amazing mum ever. Those girls are her world.”

‘Serious questions’ over ‘shocking’ disclosure of private information, says cabinet minister

09:48 , Andy Gregory

A cabinet minister has said there are “serious questions” to be asked about the “quite shocking” disclosure of Nicola Bulley’s private struggles with alcohol and peri-menopause symptoms.

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme: “It’s quite shocking. And I think that both the prime minister and the home secretary are right to raise concerns about this.

“I mean, the first thing I felt was for her family. I mean, it’s bad enough having had your loved one go missing, but to have had all the additional drama that’s accompanied this very tragic case is horrific.

“And I think it it really does grate with a lot of women and we have to put up with all kinds of sexist behaviour in all kinds of settings. And I think to have it play out in this kind of environment is why people are so upset.”

Asked whether police displayed sexism in their dealing with the case, Ms Mordaunt said: “I think that they clearly were motivated to try and explain why this case is a complex one. But I think there are serious questions to be asked about why they wanted to reveal particular information.”

Lancashire Police ‘thought tabloid was going to publish story about Nicola Bulley’s medical history’

08:17 , Andy Gregory

Lancashire Police's decision to reveal private details about Nicola Bulley’s medical history is thought to have been prompted by fears that a tabloid newspaper was about to publish details about her struggles with the menopause, according to the Sunday Times.

“They made a mistake and over-re- acted,” a source familiar with the investigation told the outlet. “These kind of private details were never going to be published in any newspaper.”

The claim chimes with the statement released by Ms Bulley’s family the following day, in which they said: “As a family, we were aware beforehand that Lancashire Police, last night, released a statement with some personal details about our Nikki.

“Although we know that Nikki would not have wanted this, there are people out there speculating and threatening to sell stories about her. This is appalling and needs to stop.”

Nicola Bulley ‘may have gone off-grid’, expert suggests

07:47 , Andy Gregory

Missing persons expert Charlie Hedges, who has four decades of experience searching for missing adults and children, today said he thinks “we need to keep our minds open to all options” over Nicola Bulley’s disappearance.

“The river was the most important thing to check out. That’s been thoroughly searched with no outcome and no indication that she’s there,” he told a broadcaster on Saturday.

“Nobody goes missing without a reason, and understanding what’s going on in someone’s life is really really important. And all lines of action need to be followed. It may be just that she just took the decision to go off, but it’s not that easy to go off-grid in today’s world.”

My colleague Joseph Rachman has more details:

Nicola Bulley could have gone ‘off-grid’, says missing persons expert

Police figures criticise ‘disturbing’ remarks about Nicola Bulley detective’s appearance

07:19 , Andy Gregory

Senior policing figures have condemned “disturbing” remarks about the appearance of the officer leading the search for missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley.

There is said to be “huge anger” among police nationally after criticism by some social media users and members of the media extended to the senior investigating officer’s choice of clothing and hairstyle.

Zoe Billingham, who previously served as His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary, warned that she was “really disturbed” by coverage that focused on DSI Smith’s appearance.

“We’ve talked a lot about misogyny and sexism [in recent days] but one of the things that’s really disturbed me over the last day or two is the abuse frankly that the senior investigating officer has herself been exposed to,” the ex-police watchdog told Sky News. “[She’s a] very competent and able detective, a superintendent, but the media has been poring over what she wore at the press conference, what her hair looked like: this is the 21st century isn’t it?”

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Saturday morning, the former head of Greater Manchester Police, Sir Peter Fahy, warned such remarks had “created huge anger, particularly among senior female officers”.

Police figures criticise ‘disturbing’ remarks about Nicola Bulley detective

Police request help from 'one of UK's top investigators' to solve case – report

07:15 , Vishwam Sankaran

The Lancashire Police have reportedly sought help from a top investigator from the National Crime Agency (NCA) in search for missing Nicola Bulley.

The detective, who hasn’t been named, has advised the Lancashire Police to bring in external experts to solve the case, the Mirror reported.

He had reportedly previously worked on the case of murdered police community support officer Julia James, and had helped solve major criminal cases in the past.

ICYMI: Police to launch internal review over decision to release Nicola Bulley's personal info

06:30 , Vishwam Sankaran

Lancashire Constabulary has said it would launch an internal review of its search for Nicola Bulley over its decision to release private information about the missing mother of two.

The intervention comes as the police have drawn flak for revealing details to the public about Ms Bulley’s struggles with alcohol and menopause.

UK prime minister Rishi Saunak had said he is “concerned” about how Ms Bulley’s private information was released by the police.

The police searching for Nicola Bulley are to be investigated by the information commissioner over whether they breached data laws, The Daily Telegraph reported.

Police revealing Nicola Bulley's private info 'sexist as it gets,' former victims’ commissioner says

06:00 , Vishwam Sankaran

Vera Baird, the former victims’ commissioner for England and Wales, an independent adviser to the government, has criticised the release of Ms Bulley’s personal information to the public by the Lancashire police, calling it “as sexist as it comes.”

“Would we have had police officers saying... he’s been unfortunately tied down with alcohol because he’s been suffering from erectile dysfunction for the last few weeks? I think not ... I’m afraid I think it’s as sexist as it comes,” Ms Baird told the BBC.

She further added that the decision to release private information of the mother of two could further undermine people’s trust in the police.

ICYMI: Nicola Bulley's last text messages suggest she may not have been in crisis

05:30 , Vishwam Sankaran

About half an hour before Nicola Bulley’s phone was recovered, the mother of two had texted a friend to book a playdate, police say.

Ms Bulley missing while walking her dog along the River Wyre about three weeks ago.

Lancashire police had said in a statement that the mother of two was struggling with alcohol issues and menopause.

The release of sensitive personal information about Ms Bulley has drawn criticism on the police investigation.

One of Ms Bulley’s friends had told the Mirror earlier this month about the text messages the mother of two sent minutes before she vanished.

These messages have come back in focus after the release of Ms Bulley’s personal information suggesting she was in crisis before her disappearance.

“You wouldn’t have done that if you were going to get up and go missing,” the friend told the Mirror.

Former police watchdog calls out comments criticising appearance of female detective

05:00 , Vishwam Sankaran

Zoe Billingham, a former police watchdog at His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services, has called out comments criticising the appearance of the female detective leading the search for Nicola Bulley as “really disturbing.”

“It’s the 21st century. I think it’s important to call out the disgraceful comments (in a small section of the media) about the appearance of a competent senior female detective,” Ms Billingham tweeted.

“The media has been pouring over what she wore at the press conference and what her hair looked like. I think the Lancashire police and the detective superintendent in charge should be able to get on with their job,” she said.

TikTok sleuths dig up woodland near where Nicola Bulley disappeared

04:30 , Vishwam Sankaran

TikTok detectives have been spotted digging up woodland near where Nicola Bulley disappeared.

Lancashire Police have urged the public not to interfere with the case.

Investigators say amateur sleuths have “distracted” the search for the mother of two.

A recent video circulating on social media shows two men who seem to be searching a patch of woodland near the River Wyre where Ms Bulley disappeared with one digging up a patch of land as the other films.

“We have made it very clear that online amateur sleuths should not be coming to St Michael’s interfering with the investigation and causing concern to the local community. They are a continuing distraction to the case and our efforts to trace Nicola,” a police spokesman told The Independent.

TikTok detectives dig up woodland near where Nicola Bulley vanished

Nicola Bulley police condemned for ‘sexist error’ in disclosing private information

04:00 , Joseph Rachman

Dame Vera Bird, the former victims’ commissioner, condemned the Lancashire Constabulary’s decision to disclose information about her personal health problems as “sexist”.

On Wednesday the police revealed that the 45-year-old mother of two had issues with alcohol brought on by her struggles with menopause.

The move sparked a backlash from the public, MPs and women’s rights campaigners. The Home Secretary, Suella Braverma, also met with police leaders to deman an explanation.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Friday Dame Vera said she worried people might be put off from making complaints if they were worried information about them would be made public.

She added: “I don’t think they can think it’s relevant, can they? Because they have been subject to heavy and, in my view, totally justified criticism since they disclosed it.

Former police officer “appalled" handling of the Nicola Bulley case

03:30 , Joseph Rachman

A man who identified himself as a former police officer said he was “appalled” by the “mishandling” of the Nicola Bulley investigation.

Calling in to the LBC the caller told Sangita Myska said he had investigated “hundreds” of missing persons cases while serving in London’s Metropolitan Police.

“I’ve never seen anything like the mishandling of the investigation and the PR side by Lancashire Police,” he said.

He said he was “shouting” at the radio when he heard police declare their “main working hypothesis” was that the mother fell into the river, feeling it was too premature.

Editorial: The Nicola Bulley case has exposed deep flaws in UK policing

02:30 , Joseph Rachman

The disappearance of Nicola Bulley at some point between around 9.10am and 9.20am on Friday 27 January has caused grievous suffering to her family, demanded substantial police resources, and seized the attention of the nation.

As with many missing person cases, there are particular challenges and frustrations that form an inevitable part of such an investigation.

However, it is fair to say that the way the Lancashire Constabulary has conducted itself over the past traumatic three weeks hasn’t inspired confidence, and has instead, once again, raised troubling broader questions about the way the police view the safety of women.

It seems clear now that the flow of information provided by the Lancashire force about Nicola has been unsatisfactory, both from an operational standpoint and from a “comms” point of view.

The late release of sensitive personal details about alcohol use “brought on by the menopause” can only have added to what Nicola’s partner Paul Ansell describes as their “unprecedented hell”.

It seems all too easy for the police to forget that there are two daughters, family, friends and loved ones who are also part of this story – as well as Bulley herself.

Read The Independent’s editorial here.

Rishi Sunak voices ‘concern’ over Nicola Bulley case and home secretary meets police leaders

01:30 , Joseph Rachman

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was “concerned that private information was put into the public domain” regarding the Nicola Bulley case.

This comment follows disclosure by police that Ms Bulley was struggling with the menopause and alcohol at the time of her disapperance. Many have criticised this disclosure as violating Ms Bulley’s privacy and as “sexist”.

The Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, has also spoken with police leaders about the investigation into the disappearance of Ms Bulley.

A source close to the Home Secretary said Ms Braverman had informed Chief Constable Chris Rowley and his senior team on Friday about her “concerns” regarding the disclosure of private information. She had also “asked to be kept updated on the investigation”.

Map shows area Nicola Bulley could have walked in ten minute window of disappearance

00:30 , Joseph Rachman

The Indpendent has mapped out the rough radius of the area that Nicola Bulley could have walked to in the ten minute in which she disappeared.

Ms Bulley was last seen at approximately 9.10am, by a witness who saw her on the upper field walking her dog. At 9.20am, her phone was on the bench it was later discovered on. A full timeline of her disappearance can be seen here.

It this 10-minute window, in which detectives cannot account for Ms Bulley’s movements, that some believe holds the key to mystery of what happened to Ms Bulley.

The police have ruled out Ms Bulley having left the park via most of the exit points thanks to CCTV footage. However, the police are now suggesting she might have left the field where she was last seen via roads not covered by security cameras.

“Our CCTV enquiries have focused on Nicola’s movements and whether she could have left the fields near to the river, whether that be via Allotment Lane, the river path leading to Garstang Road, or by Rowanwater at the top of the upper field,” Lancashire Constabulary said in a statement.

Nicola Bulley’s family break silence to plead with public to stop “making up wild theories"

Saturday 18 February 2023 23:30 , Joseph Rachman

Nicola Bulley’s family have released a public statement asking for members of the public to stop speculating about Ms Bulley’s private life.

In the statement the family expressed said: “It has now been three weeks since Nikki went missing. We, as a family, believe that the public focus has become distracted from finding Nikki, and more about speculation and rumours into her and Paul’s private life.”

“As a family, we were aware beforehand that Lancashire Police, last night, released a statement with some personal details about our Nikki.”

“Although we know that Nikki would not have wanted this, there are people out there speculating and threatening to sell stories about her. This is appalling and needs to stop.”

On Thursday the Lancashire Police that Ms Bulley had been struggling with alcohol and the menopause at the time of the disappearance. Many have criticsed the move as unecessarily revealing private details about Ms Bulley.

Nicola Bulley’s disappearance “exactly the same” as disappearance of Rugby League star Bryn Hargreaves, brother says

Saturday 18 February 2023 22:19 , Joseph Rachman

The brother of ex-rugy league player Bryan Greaves, who disappeared in West Virginia over a year ago, says the case is is “exactly the same” as that of missing dog walker Nicola Bulley.

Bryn Hargreaves, 36, vanished 3 January last year. A neighbour who noticed water had been leaking into their apartment and summoned the police. On arrival, officers found his door unlocked and the shower still running. None of his belongings - including a phone and laptop - were missing. Detectives believe his body may be in a lake, but he has yet to be found.

“I feel like it’s exactly the same, I literally do,” his brother Gareth Hargreaves said, referring to Ms Bulley. “She’s disappeared without a trace. There’s no evidence of anything, except for her phone, the same as Bryn, and the police have just postulated that she might be in the river,” Mr Hargreaves said speaking to Wales Online.

Mr Hargreaves, originally from Wigan, Greater Manchester, retired from rugby league aged just 26 after becoming disillusioned with the game and moved to the US 10 years ago.

TikToker spark outrage as they film themselves digging up woodland in supposed search for Nicola Bulley

Saturday 18 February 2023 21:20 , Joseph Rachman

A TikTok influencer, Curtis Cool Stuff, has been widely criticised for posting a video of himself digging up woodland near where Nicola Bulley went missing.

In the video two men wander through the woods near the River Wyre, where Nicola Bulley disappeared. One then proceeds to dig up a patch of ground while the other films.

The man filming comments: “All the viewers are saying don’t dig it up.” He then laughs.

The video has since been deleted.

A police spokesman told The Independent: “We’re aware of this incident, we’re looking into it and any criminal acts will be investigated.

“We have made it very clear that online amateur sleuths should not be coming to St Michael’s interfering with the investigation and causing concern to the local community. They are a continuing distraction to the case and our efforts to trace Nicola.”

Police leading the search for Ms Bulley have repeatedly asked the public not to play amateur detective, warning this could disrupt their own investigations.

Retired senior police officer pushes back against criticism of police search for Nicola Bulley

Saturday 18 February 2023 20:20 , Joseph Rachman

Peter Fahy, former chief constable of Greater Manchester police, has said that public criticism of police handling of the investigation into the disappearance of Nicola Bulley has been “unfair”.

“Lancashire police have been very diligent in tracing lots of witnesses, eyewitnesses, mobile phone data, huge use of CCTV. That itself has closed off many potential theories about what has happened to this poor woman,” Mr Fahy said in an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

He added: “It’s disappointing that certain politicians have not perhaps tried to give this a more balanced view and say, yes there is a particular issue about providing personal information and that often happens in major investigations.”

Loose Women viewers enraged as two stars clash during heated Nicola Bulley debate

Saturday 18 February 2023 19:21 , Andy Gregory

Loose Women viewers have been left angered by a tense debate about the Nicola Bulley investigation, after the panellists discussed whether police were right to share details about her struggles with alcohol and the menopause.

Kéllé Bryan supported people’s questioning of the police’s handling of the case, stating: “I guess my personal issue is the trust for the police. I think people have every right to ask them questions.”

She said that she doesn’t encourage “keyboard warriors” to wade in, but “those who have an informed place, who have done their reading and done their research from what is available”.

However, Jane Moore had an issue with her co-star’s point, and, interrupting her, replied: “But from what’s available, that is not necessarily that is all that is available ... that is just what you know from reading online.”

My colleague Jacob Stolworthy has the details of how the exchange unfolded:

Loose Women viewers left enraged by heated Nicola Bulley debate

Nicola Bulley could have gone ‘off-grid'

Saturday 18 February 2023 18:27 , Katy Clifton

Mother-of-two Nicola Bulley could have gone "off-grid", a missing persons expert has claimed as the search entered its fourth week.

Missing persons expert Charlie Hedges said he thinks “we need to keep our minds open to all options” over her disappearance.

“The river was the most important thing to check out. That’s been thoroughly searched with no outcome and no indication that she’s there,” he told GB News on Saturday.

“Nobody goes missing without a reason, and understanding what’s going on in someone’s life is really really important. And all lines of action need to be followed. It may be just that she just took the decision to go off, but it’s not that easy to go off-grid in today’s world.”

Read more below:

Nicola Bulley could have gone ‘off-grid’, says missing persons expert

Home Secretary met with police over Nicola Bulley case ‘concerns’, source says

Saturday 18 February 2023 18:17 , Luke O’Reilly

Suella Braverman has spoken with Lancashire Constabulary about her concerns over the force publicly disclosing personal information about Nicola Bulley, a source close to the home secretary has said.

The force has come under fire for what has been labelled a “sexist” error when they disclosed information about Ms Bulley’s struggles with alcohol and the menopause in a press conference.

The source said that Ms Braverman outlined her concerns over the disclosure during a meeting with the force’s leadership on Friday, and that she has asked to be kept updated on the investigation.

Home Secretary met with police over Nicola Bulley case ‘concerns’ – source

Residents in Nicola Bulley’s village hire security firm to stop snooping vigilantes

Saturday 18 February 2023 17:16 , William Mata

Neighbours of Nicola Bulley have had to beef up their security because amateur detectives are snooping into people’s homes.

Wyre Council leader Michael Vincent said villagers, particularly older residents, have been left “terrified” as vigilantes complete DIY probes, and some have even resorted to employing private security firms in a bid to protect their privacy.

“People have reported being sat in their living rooms in an afternoon watching television and people coming up to the windows, peering in, trying the doors, it’s been terrifying for them,” he said on Friday.

“These are typically older people extremely scared in their own homes. The residents have had to employ an external security company, that’s just not acceptable.”

Residents in Nicola Bulley’s village hire security firm to stop snooping vigilantes

YouTuber fined after filming area where Nicola Bulley disappeared

Saturday 18 February 2023 16:22 , Andy Gregory

YouTuber Dan Duffy, from Darwen in Lancashire, was detained by police on a public order offence and issued with a £90 fine after he filmed the area for his channel Exploring With Danny, reports my colleague William Mata.

More than 40,000 have watched one of his two videos about Ms Bulley called ‘My Four Day Search’ and ‘Nicola Bulley | Mysterious Disappearance’. The 36-year-old, whose channel is set up to research ‘paranormal activity’, told fans that he spent 20 hours in custody.

Map shows key areas in Nicola Bulley search

Saturday 18 February 2023 15:31 , Andy Gregory

(The Independent/ Datawrapper)

Watch: Former officer ‘appalled’ by ‘mishandling’ of Nicola Bulley investigation

Saturday 18 February 2023 14:56 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

A former officer has said he is “appalled” by the “mishandling” of the investigation into Nicola Bulley’s disappearance, after Lancashire Police made the controversial decision to disclose her personal information the public sphere.

‘This needs to stop’: Full statement as Nicola Bulley’s family break silence

Saturday 18 February 2023 14:33 , Andy Gregory

Nicola Bulley’s family has urged the public to end the "appalling" speculation about her private life, saying the public focus has become "distracted" from finding the missing mother-of-two.

Here is the family’s statement in full:

“It has now been three weeks since Nikki went missing. We, as a family, believe that the public focus has become distracted from finding Nikki, and more about speculation and rumours into her and Paul’s private life.

“As a family, we were aware beforehand that Lancashire Police, last night, released a statement with some personal details about our Nikki.

“Although we know that Nikki would not have wanted this, there are people out there speculating and threatening to sell stories about her. This is appalling and needs to stop. The police know the truth about Nikki and now the public need to focus on finding her.

“Due to the peri menopause Nikki suffered with significant side effects such as brain fog, restless sleep and was taking HRT to help but this was giving her intense headaches which caused Nikki to stop taking the HRT thinking that may have helped her but only ended up causing this crisis.

“The public focus has to be on finding her and not making up wild theories about her personal life. Despite what some media outlets and individuals are suggesting, we are being updated daily and receive support from our family liaison officers.

“Nikki is such a wonderful daughter, sister , partner and mother and is missed dearly - we all need you back in our lives.

“Nikki, we hope you are reading this and know that we love you so much and your girls want a cuddle. We all need you home. You can reach out to us, or you can contact MissingPeople.org.uk. Don’t be scared, we all love you so very much.”

Ex-watchdog warns disclosure of Nicola Bulley’s alcohol struggles could damage trust in police

Saturday 18 February 2023 13:56 , Andy Gregory

A former HM inspector of constabulary, has expressed fears that the disclosure of claims that Nicola Bulley struggled with alcohol while going through the menopause will damage women’s trust in the police further after a series of horrific crimes committed by officers, reports our home affairs editor Lizzie Dearden.

“The police have always got to balance the interests of their investigation and bringing it to a swift conclusion, and the rights of the individual,” said Zoë Billingham, arguing that the way Lancashire Police released information may cause people to hesitate in reporting female relatives missing.

The former watchdog told The Independent that police “need to be very clear on what their role is: it’s to conduct an effective investigation to have the public on their side, to provide sufficient information so that a vacuum isn’t’ created, but actually say ‘no’ on occasion.”

Ms Billingham said she believes senior officers should ensure the public and media understand that “unlimited disclosure” is not possible during live investigations “for very good reasons”.

Nicola Bulley ‘armchair detectives’ have crossed a line, says ex-police officer

Saturday 18 February 2023 13:29 , Andy Gregory

“This awful tragedy has been treated by some as a feast,” Mike Pannett, a former police officer-turned-author, writes in an opinion article for Independent Voices.

“These pundits have added nothing of value to the quest to find Nicola, and in my view have probably made things worse.

“In an investigation of this type, the SIO and lead detectives examine every single lead or scrap of information that comes their way. That information is then assessed, and in many cases actioned or tasked.

“This means detectives are directed to follow that information up, even if it results in it being discounted. The SIO mentioned in her briefing, that the police had gone over in excess of 1200 lines of enquiry; a massive task that has in most cases resulted in absolutely nothing of value.”

Opinion: The Nicola Bulley ‘armchair detectives’ have crossed a line

A timeline of the Nicola Bulley mystery

Saturday 18 February 2023 12:25 , Andy Gregory

My colleagues Emily Atkinson and William Mata have put together this comprehensive timeline of Nicola Bulley’s disappearance and the developments in the search for her:

Timeline of Nicola Bulley case as police say they visited home before disappearance

Ex-watchdog chief hits out at ‘disturbing’ remarks about senior investigating officer

Saturday 18 February 2023 11:44 , Andy Gregory

The former head of a police watchdog has criticised remarks about the senior investigating officer in the search for Nicola Bulley was wearing during a press conference, alleging that they amount to “abuse”.

Zoe Billingham, who previously served as His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary, warned that she was “really disturbed” by coverage that focused on Detective Superintendent Rebecca Smith’s appearance.

“We’ve talked a lot about misogyny and sexism [in recent days] but one of the things that’s really disturbed me over the last day or two is the abuse frankly that the senior investigating officer has herself been exposed to,” Ms Billingham told Sky News.

“[She’s a] very competent and able detective, a superintendent, but the media has been poring over what she wore at the press conference, what her hair looked like: this is the 21st century isn’t it? I think Lancashire Police and the detective superintendent in charge should now be able to get on with their job.”

Intense speculation over Nicola Bulley’s case could ‘ultimately impact on justice’, says ex-prosecutor

Saturday 18 February 2023 11:33 , Andy Gregory

If Nicola Bulley’s case were to result in a prosecution – which police do not expect at this stage – the intense coverage and speculation over her disappearance could have further consequences down the line, a former chief crown prosecutor has suggested.

Nazir Afzal told The Independent’s Lizzie Dearden that the profile of Ms Bulley’s disappearance means that a future jury would be likely to have seen coverage, making it difficult for a court to find people to consider any case dispassionately.

“Armchair sleuths raise expectations that can’t be managed and ultimately impact on justice,” he adds.

“For example, prospective jury members expect that certain evidence should be available because of what they’ve read or seen, and if it’s not then they ask why.”

Barrister warns against ‘victim blaming'

Saturday 18 February 2023 10:35 , Andy Gregory

A barrister has warned of the risk that “victim blaming” becomes the public’s “predominant focus” in the search for Nicola Bulley.

“I don’t think a man would be treated in this way,” Dr Charlotte Proudman told LBC.

“That’s because, what we often tend to see when a woman experiences violence by men, or a woman in this case has gone missing – we don’t know what’s happened to her ... you tend to find that they end up being blamed for the situation that they’re in.

“The police statement in Nicola Bulley’s situation resulted in people on social media suggesting ‘oh well, you know, going through the menopause, unstable woman gone missing, let’s just write her off’, and victim blaming then becomes the predominant focus rather than the fact she’s gone missing.”

How Nicola Bulley armchair sleuths are threat to police investigation

Saturday 18 February 2023 10:22 , Andy Gregory

Nicola Bulley’s disappearance is being treated “as a feast” for armchair detectives and ghoulish commentators who are hampering the investigation, concerned experts have said.

Experts fear the interference could jeopardise the ongoing police investigation, while distressing Ms Bulley’s family and potentially setting a concerning precedent for future high-profile searches.

Our home affairs editor Lizzie Dearden has the details:

How Nicola Bulley armchair sleuths are threat to police investigation

Watch: Man recalls the moment he found Nicola Bulley’s phone

Saturday 18 February 2023 09:29 , Andy Gregory

Ex-police chief likens scrutiny of Nicola Bulley case to ‘people wandering into operating theatre’

Saturday 18 February 2023 09:01 , Andy Gregory

The unusually intense public scrutiny of the Nicola Bulley investigation is like “people wandering into the operating theatre” while a highly-skilled surgeon is at work, a former head of Greater Manchester Police has suggested.

“I think the real issue here, I think there is a wider public interest question about an investigation being carried out with this level of press coverage and social media coverage,” Sir Peter Fahy told the BBC.

“This is very unusual, there’s probably one or two cases every few years which gets this level of focus. And clearly there’s a public interest. The police need the help of the public in providing information, the public need to know if something serious has happened in their community.

“But when it gets to the stage where every single detail is pored over, this is a bit like a highly-skilled surgeon being asked to carry out an operation with a huge public gallery, people going over every single action and other people wandering into the operating theatre looking at what they're doing.”

‘Disappointing’ that home secretary did not express ‘concerns’ to police and crime commissioner

Saturday 18 February 2023 08:56 , Andy Gregory

It is “disappointing” that home secretary Suella Braverman did not express her “concerns” over the police’s handling of Nicola Bulley’s case to the local police and crime commissioner, the former head of Greater Manchester Police has said.

Sir Peter Fahy told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think it’s disappointing she didn’t approach the police and crime commissioner about that, who is the locally elected person to oversee policing in Lancashire.

“I’ve not seen any criticism of the fact that Lancashire Police have been very, very diligent in tracing lots of witnesses and eyewitnesses, mobile phone data, huge use of CCTV.

“That itself has closed off many potential theories about what has happened to this poor woman.”

Nicola Bulley’s family ‘just need a breakthrough’, says father

Saturday 18 February 2023 07:49 , Andy Gregory

Nicola Bulley’s family “just need a breakthrough to give us some hope”, her father has said.

Speaking to Sky News, Ernie Bulley said that “every day is a struggle”, adding: “[We're] no further on from three weeks ago.

“[We] just need a breakthrough to give us some hope.”

Here is a clip of Mr Bulley speaking to the broadcaster in the first week of the search:

Dog walker who found Nicola Bulley’s phone on bench says ‘something wasn’t right’

Saturday 18 February 2023 07:39 , Andy Gregory

A dog walker who found Nicola Bulley’s mobile phone on a bench before she had been reported missing has claimed that he “knew something wasn’t right”, my colleague Jane Dalton reports.

The man, identified only as Ron, thought when he first spotted the phone that someone had left it there while they had gone to relieve themselves nearby.

He had been walking beside the river in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, close to the spot where the mother of two disappeared on the morning of 27 January.

But Ron said that when it became clear that nobody was returning to the mobile, he picked it up, at around 9.35am, and saw a wallpaper image flash up showing Ms Bulley with her partner, Paul Ansell.

Man who found Nicola Bulley’s phone on bench says he knew ‘something wasn’t right’

All the evidence released so far in the case of the missing dog walker

Saturday 18 February 2023 07:00 , Emily Atkinson

Nicola Bulley, a 45-year-old mother-of-two and mortgage adviser, is still missing almost three weeks after she disappeared while out walking her dog having dropped her young daughters off at primary school.

Ms Bulley, originally from Essex but now resident in Inskip, was heading east along the River Wyre in Lancashire with her brown springer spaniel Willow when she vanished near St Michael’s on Wyre at approximately 9.15am on Friday 27 January.

She was seen by at least one fellow dog walker moments before disappearing.

Joe Sommerlad has a brief overview of the information released so far as the investigation continues:

Here’s everything we know about the disappearance of Nicola Bulley after 20 days

Map shows key areas in Nicola Bulley search

Saturday 18 February 2023 06:00 , Emily Atkinson

Nicola Bulley’s disappearance continues to confound police and public three weeks after the mortgage broker vanished in Lancashire.

The 45-year-old mother-of-two was logged into a Teams work call on her phone on Friday 27 January as she walked her dog, Willow, along their usual riverside route in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre.

But what happened next is shrouded in mystery.

Map shows key areas in Nicola Bulley search as police share possible exit from field

Watch: Loose Women’s co-stars Kelle Bryan and Jane Moore clash over Nicola Bulley debate

Saturday 18 February 2023 05:00 , Emily Atkinson

Loose Women presents engage in tense debate about police handling of Nicola Bulley case

00:03 , Joseph Rachman

Presenters Kéllé Bryan and Jane Moore clashed on the show after Ms Bryan argued that people had the right to ask questions about how the police were handling the investigation.

Ms Bryan said: “I guess my personal issue is the trust for the police. I think people have every right to ask them questions.” However, she clarified she did not want to encourage “keyboard warriors”.

Ms Moore, however, expressed views more supportive of the police’s approach.

The debate only ended when when Kaye Adams intervened the saying: “Well, the one thing we can agree on, obviously, is that we hope that there will be a positive resolution to this case for Nicola Bulley and indeed for her family.”

The debate on the show also sparked arguments among the viewers of the show with supporters for both sides of the argument.

Residents in Nicola Bulley’s village hire security firm to stop snooping vigilantes

Saturday 18 February 2023 04:00 , Emily Atkinson

Neighbours of Nicola Bulley have had to beef up their security because amateur detectives are snooping into people’s homes.

Lancashire Police has repeatedly asked people outside of the village of Saint Michael’s on Wyre not to visit to conduct their own searches after the 45-year-old mother disappeared on January 27.

But Wyre Council leader Michael Vincent said villagers, particularly older residents, have been left “terrified” as vigilantes complete DIY probes. He said that they had even resorted to employing private security firms in a bid to protect their privacy.

William Mata reports:

Residents in Nicola Bulley’s village hire security firm to stop snooping vigilantes

Saturday 18 February 2023 03:00 , Emily Atkinson

Images capture police search teams on the banks of the River Wyre in Hambleton, Lancashire, as officers continue their search for missing woman Nicola Bulley.

(PA)

(PA)

Timeline of Nicola Bulley mystery

Saturday 18 February 2023 02:00 , Emily Atkinson

Police are still searching for missing dog walker Nicola Bulley, who disappeared almost three weeks ago after dropping her daughters off at school.

Nicola Bulley, 45, was last seen on Friday 27 January at around 9.20am while walking her dog alongside the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire. Friends and family of the mother-of-two have said they will never give up hope of finding her.

We take a look at a timeline of the case as the search continues:

Timeline of Nicola Bulley case as police say they visited home before disappearance

Watch: Diver says search methods would have changed if vulnerabilities were known

Saturday 18 February 2023 01:00 , Emily Atkinson

11 key things we learned from police update on Nicola Bulley search

Saturday 18 February 2023 00:00 , Emily Atkinson

Police searching for missing mother Nicola Bulley have hit out at “ill-informed speculation” they say has distracted detectives.

In a bid to address intense online speculation around the dog walker’s mystery disappearance – and criticism of the investigation – Lancashire Police held a press conference on Wednesday to shed light on “exactly we have done over the last 19 days”.

Ms Bulley disappeared while walking her springer spaniel, Willow, in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre after she dropped her two daughters - aged six and nine - at school on 27 January.

Here’s a rundown of 11 key things we learned from the latest police update:

11 key things we learned from police press conference on Nicola Bulley search

Friday 17 February 2023 23:00 , Emily Atkinson

Nicola Bulley‘s parents have left a yellow ribbon tied to the bridge over the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre, where their daughter vanished.

Among other ribbons left by friends and well-wishers, the message from Ernest, 73, and Dot Bulley, 72, read: “We pray every day for you. Love you, Mum + Dad XXX.”

A second ribbon, believed to be from Ms Bulley‘s sister, Louise Cunningham, read: “Nikki please come home. I love you. Lou XXX”.

(PA)

Opinion: Would we be hearing about ‘alcohol problems’ if Nicola Bulley was a man?

Friday 17 February 2023 22:00 , Emily Atkinson

It doesn’t matter what the crime is – if a woman is a victim, she’s bound to be responsible for her own downfall, Charlotte Proudman writes.

Opinion: If Nicola Bulley was a man would we hear about ‘alcohol problems’?

Home Secretary met with police over Nicola Bulley case ‘concerns’ – source

Friday 17 February 2023 20:59 , Emily Atkinson

Suella Braverman has spoken with Lancashire Constabulary about her concerns over the force publicly disclosing personal information about missing woman Nicola Bulley, a source close to the Home Secretary has said

The force has come under fire for what has been labelled a “sexist” error when they disclosed information about Ms Bulley’s struggles with alcohol and the menopause in a press conference.

The source said that Ms Braverman outlined her concerns over the disclosure during a meeting with the force’s leadership on Friday, and that she has asked to be kept updated on the investigation.

Home Secretary met with police over Nicola Bulley case ‘concerns’ – source

Rugby league star’s disappearance ‘exactly the same’ as missing Nicola Bulley, brother says

Friday 17 February 2023 20:00 , Emily Atkinson

The brother of an ex-rugby league player who disappeared in the US more than a year ago says his case is “exactly the same” as that of missing dog walker Nicola Bulley.

Bryn Hargreaves, 36, vanished in Virginia on 3 January last year but while detectives believe his body may be in a lake, he has yet to be found.

Police were first called to his house after a neighbour reported water had been leaking into their apartment.

Matt Mathers reports:

Rugby star’s disappearance ‘exactly the same’ as missing Nicola Bulley, says brother