Nicola Bulley – latest: Lancashire police ‘sexist’ for revealing missing dog walker’s alcohol issues

A former victims’ commissioner has criticised Lancashire Police for being “sexist” after they controversially revealed Nicola Bulley’s alcohol issues.

“Would we have had police officers saying, if it was Nicholas, ‘he’s unfortunately tied down with alcohol because he been suffering with erectile dysfunction for the last few weeks’, I think not.

“No, it’s a dreadful error to put this in the public domain for absolutely nothing and I’m afraid I think it’s as sexist as it comes,” she told BBC 4’s Today programme.

It comes as Lancashire Police have referred themselves to a watchdog over the contact the force had with missing mother seventeen days before she disappeared.

In a statement, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said: “This afternoon we received a referral from Lancashire Constabulary regarding contact the force had with Nicola Bulley on 10 January, prior to her disappearance.

“We are assessing the available information to determine whether an investigation into that contact may be required and if so, who should conduct that investigation.”

Anyone with information or footage is asked to submit information through the Major Incident Public Portal (MiPP) at Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)

08:08 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Former victims’ commissioner for England and Wales Dame Vera Baird said she is worried about people making complaints in future after the police disclosed personal information about Nicola Bulley.

Asked about the police disclosing personal information about Nicola Bulley, she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I don’t think they can think it’s relevant, can they? Because they have been subject to heavy and, in my view, totally justified criticism since they disclosed it.

“I’m sure they would have explained themselves if they had an explanation ... if it was relevant it needed to be in a public domain at the start and it wasn’t. I mean, that is a really worrying error. It is frankly dreadful.”

She added: “Coming back to this information - you know, I’m worried about future people making complaints.”

She went on: “If one of your relatives has gone missing ... and may have some weaknesses, as goodness knows we all do, then would you, first of all, go to the police at all as early as you should when you will have to tell them all the intimate details to help them with their inquiry - that’s essential.

“But would you if it’s going to be on the front page of The Sun the next day or a week later? And if you do, will you tell them these details?”

Met Police commissioner says it is a ‘rare thing’ for force to comment on vulnerabilities of missing woman

09:52 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

The Metropolitan Police commissioner has said it would be a “rare thing” for the force to comment about the vulnerabilities of a woman in a high-profile missing person case.

Sir Mark Rowley declined to tell Nick Ferrari on LBC whether he would have told the public of missing Lancashire mother-of-two Nicola Bulley’s struggles with alcohol and HRT because he did not have “all the facts to hand”.

When asked by Mr Ferrari whether the Met would have released such details about a missing Londoner, Sir Mark said: “It would be a rare thing to do. There may be a case where it is necessary to do, that is why I don’t want to be absolute, but it would be a rare thing to do.

“We need to release the information that helps find somebody and Lancashire have made that call and time will tell whether they have got it right or wrong.”

He added that the Met would be ready to help the Bulley investigation, if asked.

Lancashire police ‘sexist’ for revealing missing dog walker’s alcohol issues

09:19 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Former victims’ commissioner Dame Vera Baird said the way personal information was released about Nicola Bulley was “sexist” and a “dreadful error”.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “A future family like this is going to face the torment of not knowing whether to run the risk of gratuitously wrecking your relative’s reputation by giving every detail away ... or missing the chance of catching whoever has got them, or getting her back.

“So, I’m afraid this is the biggest error that I have seen for quite a long time. It’s going to just, you know, very sadly, to undermine trust in the police yet further.”

Asked if it was an error that would have been made if the potential victim was a man, she said: “I do not think that it would.

“Would we have had police officers saying, you know, if it was Nicholas, he’s been unfortunately tied down with alcohol because he’s been suffering from erectile dysfunction for the last few weeks? I think not. You can hear all the senior police officers squirming as I say it, I would have thought.

“No, it is a dreadful error to put this in the public domain for absolutely nothing and I’m afraid I think it’s as sexist as it comes.”

Missing Nicola Bulley: What is the focus of police investigation?

08:56 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Police investigating the disappearance of Nicola Bulley are looking at a number of ways to find out where she is.

Ms Bulley disappeared while walking her springer spaniel, Willow, in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre after she dropped off her two daughters – aged six and nine – at school on January 27.

Lancashire Police said there has been an “unprecedented amount of work” on the investigation, with more than 40 dedicated detectives looking through hundreds of hours of possible leads.

More than 300 premises have been visited and around 1,500 pieces of information have been received, Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson said in a press conference on Wednesday.

Extensive searches have been carried out on the River Wyre, with officers searching as far as the sea.

‘Lessons to be learned’ for police searching for missing women, council leader says

08:00 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Police searching for missing woman Nicola Bulley have “lessons to be learned”, Wyre Council leader Michael Vincent has said.

Asked for his thoughts on criticism of Lancashire Police, he told Sky News: “I think that there are lessons to be learned, but I think they’ve done their best in difficult circumstances.”

Talking about the information on Ms Bulley revealed by police, Mr Vincent went on: “That was put out there with the knowledge of Nicola’s family because other people were seeking to make that information public.

“That wasn’t the police’s decision, their hand was forced, should they have done it? Again, with the benefit of hindsight, that should be looked into in future cases.

“I think they have done their best in difficult circumstances.”

Family says Bulley had ‘crisis’ when she stopped taking HRT

07:30 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Missing Nicola Bulley’s “crisis” was caused by her stopping her HRT, her family say.

Ms Bulley, who has been missing from her Lancashire home since Friday 27 January, had been suffering intense headaches because of the medication, they said in a statement released by police.

The 45-year-old had been taking hormone-replacement therapy because of symptoms of perimenopause, her family explained.

Jane Dalton has more.

Bizarre moment Nicola Bulley detective says she ‘can’t speak to the dog’

07:00 , Emily Atkinson

Police searching for mother-of-two Nicola Bulley are facing criticism for their handling of the case - something they attempted to address in a press conference this week.

Senior detectives involved in the hunt for the missing Lancashire woman hit out at “speculation and false information” they say had hampered the so-far fruitless investigation, during the briefing on Wednesday.

But the update on the search produced a bizarre moment when a question was asked about the dog Ms Bulley had been walking along the River Wyre when she vanished without a trace last month.

The Nicola Bulley case has exposed deep flaws in UK policing

06:30 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

The disappearance of Nicola Bulley at some point between around 9.10am and 9.20am on Friday 27 January has caused grievous suffering to her family, demanded substantial police resources, and seized the attention of the nation.

As with many missing person cases, there are particular challenges and frustrations that form an inevitable part of such an investigation.

However, it is fair to say that the way the Lancashire Constabulary has conducted itself over the past traumatic three weeks hasn’t inspired confidence, and has instead, once again, raised troubling broader questions about the way the police view the safety of women.

It seems clear now that the flow of information provided by the Lancashire force about Nicola has been unsatisfactory, both from an operational standpoint and from a “comms” point of view.

The late release of sensitive personal details about alcohol use “brought on by the menopause” can only have added to what Nicola’s partner Paul Ansell describes as their “unprecedented hell”.

It seems all too easy for the police to forget that there are two daughters, family, friends and loved ones who are also part of this story – as well as Bulley herself.

Read The Independent’s editorial here.

Watch: Nicola Bulley’s family plead for end to speculation over her private life

06:00 , Emily Atkinson

Bizarre moment detective says she ‘can’t speak to the dog’

05:30 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Police searching for mother-of-two Nicola Bulley are facing criticism for their handling of the case - something they attempted to address in a press conference this week.

Senior detectives involved in the hunt for the missing Lancashire woman hit out at “speculation and false information” they say had hampered the so-far fruitless investigation, during the briefing on Wednesday.

But the update on the search produced a bizarre moment when a question was asked about the dog Ms Bulley had been walking along the River Wyre when she vanished without a trace last month.

“We have consulted people and we’re ongoing with consulting people. But, obviously, I can’t speak to the dog,” detective superintendent Rebecca Smith said.

Emily Atkinson reports.

‘This needs to stop’: Full statement as Nicola Bulley’s family break silence

05:00 , Emily Atkinson

Nicola Bulley family has urged the public to end the “appalling” speculation about her private life, saying the public focus has become “distracted” from finding the missing mother-of-two.

Lancashire Police faced a huge backlash after revealing that the missing dog walker suffered “some significant issues with alcohol” in the past, which had resurfaced in the months before she went missing.

The revelations came hours after senior officers said that Ms Bulley was “vulnerable” and classed by police as a “high-risk” missing person immediately after her partner Paul Ansell reported her disappearance.

Read the family’s statement in full:

Police accused of pushing ‘crazy’ women stereotype

04:30 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Police investigating the disappearance of Nicola Bulley have been accused of perpetuating the stereotype that women are “crazy” and “hormonal” after they revealed she had alcohol issues brought on by menopause.

Lancashire Police sparked outrage on Wednesday when they revealed the personal details of the mother of two’s struggles, with a former police watchdog questioning how the information was “even vaguely relevant”.

Mandu Reid, leader of the Women’s Equality Party, told The Independent it was “inexcusable” the police have “weaponised” the fact Ms Bulley was menopausal to “justify” her disappearance.

Ms Reid added: “I can’t see what the police, or anybody, or perhaps most importantly her, is hoping to do by bringing that narrative into it”.

Maya Oppenheim has more.

Map shows key areas in Nicola Bulley search as police share lane where she could have left field

04:00 , Emily Atkinson

Nicola Bulley’s disappearance continues to confound police and public three weeks after the mortgage broker vanished in Lancashire.

The 45-year-old mother-of-two was logged into a Teams work call on her phone on Friday 27 January as she walked her dog, Willow, along their usual riverside route in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre.

But what happened next is shrouded in mystery.

We map Nicola’s last known movements as the search for her continues:

Home secretary asks police to explain disclosure of private information

03:31 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Home secretary Suella Braverman has asked Lancashire Constabulary to explain why personal details about Nicola Bulley’s health were made public, as the force faces a potential watchdog investigation over an incident days before her disappearance.

It comes amid outrage over the disclosure of claims regarding the mother-of-two’s alcohol consumption and experience of menopause, with a former police watchdog questioning how the information was “even vaguely relevant”.

A source close to Ms Braverman said: “The home secretary was concerned by the disclosure of Ms Bulley’s personal information by Lancashire Police and asked the force for an explanation.”

Lizzie Dearden reports.

Opinion: The police couldn’t have got it more wrong on Nicola Bulley

03:00 , Emily Atkinson

My biggest concern is the police concluding – within days of Nicola’s disappearance – that they had formed a working hypothesis that Nicola fell into the water and drowned. My major problem with having a hypothesis so early is it has the danger of looking for evidence to fit that theory, rather than everyone remaining open-minded.

Former detective Mark Williams-Thomas lays out what he thinks the police investigation should focus on now:

Watch: Ex-detective Martyn Underhill says police have 'destroyed' Nicola Bulley's reputation

02:00 , Emily Atkinson

Opinion: The Nicola Bulley case has exposed deep flaws in UK policing

01:00 , Emily Atkinson

There have been too many revelations during these inquiries and elsewhere about everyday, casual, institutional misogyny on a scale that is difficult to comprehend

Read our latest editorial here:

Nicola Bulley: All the evidence released so far in the case of the missing dog walker

00:00 , Emily Atkinson

Nicola Bulley, a 45-year-old mother-of-two and mortgage adviser, is still missing almost three weeks after she disappeared while out walking her dog having dropped her young daughters off at primary school.

Ms Bulley, originally from Essex but now resident in Inskip, was heading east along the River Wyre in Lancashire with her brown springer spaniel Willow when she vanished near St Michael’s on Wyre at approximately 9.15am on Friday 27 January.

Here is a brief overview of the information released so far as the investigation continues.

Joe Sommerlad reports:

Timeline of Nicola Bulley mystery as police reveal they visited home weeks before she vanished

Thursday 16 February 2023 23:00 , Emily Atkinson

Police are still searching for missing dog walker Nicola Bulley, who disappeared almost three weeks ago after dropping her daughters off at school.

Nicola Bulley, 45, was last seen on Friday 27 January at around 9.20am while walking her dog alongside the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire. Friends and family of the mother-of-two have said they will never give up hope of finding her.

Ms Bulley’s phone was found, apparently still connected to a Microsoft Teams work call, on a park bench nearby, along with the harness and lead for her dog, Willow, a springer spaniel.

We take a look at a timeline of the case as the search continues:

Map reveals key areas in search for Nicola Bulley

Thursday 16 February 2023 22:00 , Emily Atkinson

Nicola Bulley’s family say missing mother had ‘crisis’ when she stopped taking HRT

Thursday 16 February 2023 21:30 , Emily Atkinson

Missing Nicola Bulley’s “crisis” was caused by her stopping her HRT, her family say.

Ms Bulley, who has been missing from her Lancashire home since Friday 27 January, had been suffering intense headaches because of the medication, they said in a statement released by police.

The 45-year-old had been taking hormone-replacement therapy because of symptoms of perimenopause, her family explained.

Jane Dalton reports:

ICYMI: Diver says search methods would have changed if vulnerabilities were known

Thursday 16 February 2023 21:00 , Emily Atkinson

Police debunk eight ‘persistent myths’ about Nicola Bulley’s disappearance

Thursday 16 February 2023 20:30 , Emily Atkinson

In a bid to confront this “distracting” speculation – and criticism of their investigation – Lancashire Police called a press conference to update the public on “exactly we have done over the last 19 days”.

Reasserting that – despite their “exhaustive” enquiries – there is still no evidence to suggest any criminal involvement, the officer leading the search, Detective Superintendent Becky Smith, also tackled a number of “persistent myths” surrounding the case.

Thursday 16 February 2023 20:00 , Emily Atkinson

Nicola Bulley‘s parents have left a yellow ribbon tied to the bridge over the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre, where their daughter vanished.

Among other ribbons left by friends and well-wishers, the message from Ernest, 73, and Dot Bulley, 72, read: “We pray every day for you. Love you, Mum + Dad XXX.”

A second ribbon, believed to be from Ms Bulley‘s sister, Louise Cunningham, read: “Nikki please come home. I love you. Lou XXX”.

Bizarre moment Nicola Bulley detective says she ‘can’t speak to the dog’

Thursday 16 February 2023 19:30 , Emily Atkinson

Police searching for mother-of-two Nicola Bulley are facing criticism for their handling of the case - something they attempted to address in a press conference this week.

Senior detectives involved in the hunt for the missing Lancashire woman hit out at “speculation and false information” they say had hampered the so-far fruitless investigation, during the briefing on Wednesday.

But the update on the search produced a bizarre moment when a question was asked about the dog Ms Bulley had been walking along the River Wyre when she vanished without a trace last month.

Police in Nicola Bulley case accused of stereotyping women as ‘crazy’ after revealing menopause struggles

Thursday 16 February 2023 18:50 , Emily Atkinson

Police investigating the disappearance of Nicola Bulley have been accused of perpetuating the stereotype that women are “crazy” and “hormonal” after they revealed she had alcohol issues brought on by menopause.

Lancashire Police sparked outrage on Wednesday when they revealed the personal details of the mother of two’s struggles, with a former police watchdog questioning how the information was “even vaguely relevant”.

Mandu Reid, leader of the Women’s Equality Party, told The Independent it was “inexcusable” the police have “weaponised” the fact Ms Bulley was menopausal to “justify” her disappearance.

Our women’s correspondent Maya Oppenheim reports:

Home Office ‘briefed’ on sharing personal details about Nicola Bulley

Thursday 16 February 2023 18:30 , Emily Atkinson

The Home Office has said its “thoughts are with Nicola Bulley‘s family at this incredibly difficult time. “

In a statement, a spokesperson said: “The Home Secretary and Policing Minister are receiving regular updates from Lancashire Police on its handling of this case, including why personal details about Nicola was briefed out at this stage of the investigation.”

Police refer themselves to watchdog for home visit prior to mother’s disappearance

Thursday 16 February 2023 17:53 , Emily Atkinson

Lancashire Police have referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over the contact the force had with missing mother Nicola Bulley seventeen days before she disappeared, the watchdog said.

In a statement, the IOPC said: “This afternoon we received a referral from Lancashire Constabulary regarding contact the force had with Nicola Bulley on 10 January, prior to her disappearance.

“We are assessing the available information to determine whether an investigation into that contact may be required and if so, who should conduct that investigation.”

Former constabulary inspector hits out at ‘tone deaf’ police statement

Thursday 16 February 2023 17:49 , Emily Atkinson

Former HM inspector of constabulary Zoe Billingham has hit out at the “tone deaf” statement issued by police detailing Nicola Bulley’s historic issues with alcohol.

Speaking on Radio 4’s World at One programme, she said: “I think we need to think about what message this sends to women, what confidence they will have in future to report their mum, their sister, to the police as missing if there’s a fear that deeply personal information will be put into the public domain for no apparent reason.

Ms Billingham went on: “Can you imagine a situation if a man went missing if details related to their reproductive status were put into the public domain, it’s inconceivable.

“How on earth could that be relevant to bringing a missing person home

“Now’s the time for the chief constable or the Police and Crime Commissioner to step forward. If they’ve made a mistake by releasing this information please just say so now and provide women with some reassurance.”

"When the concern around PR and image gets in the way of a police investigation, we need to be concerned."



Suella Braverman demands Lancashire Police explain disclosure of private Nicola Bulley information

Thursday 16 February 2023 17:38 , Emily Atkinson

Suella Braverman has asked Lancashire Constabulary to explain why personal details about Nicola Bulley’s health were made public.

It comes amid outrage over the disclosure of claims regarding the mother-of-two’s alcohol consumption and experience of menopause, with a former police watchdog questioning how the information was “even vaguely relevant”.

A Home Office spokesperson said the home secretary and policing minister were “receiving regular updates from Lancashire Police on its handling of this case, including why personal details about Nicola were briefed out at this stage of the investigation”.

Our home affairs editor Lizzie Dearden reports:

Former constabulary inspector warns of ‘dangerous precedents’ in Nicola Bulley investigation

Thursday 16 February 2023 17:34 , Emily Atkinson

A “dangerous precedent” must not be set by detectives’ decision to share details of Nicola Bulley’s struggles with alcohol, the former HM inspector of constabulary has said.

Speaking to Sky News today, Zoe Billingham said she believed the key message was that police should be able to “get on and do this investigation in a really appropriate way.”

She added, however, that Lancashire Constabulary must proceed “in a way that doesn’t set really quite dangerous precedents for further situations where women go missing.”

It is “highly unusual” for the police to release “such sensitive information” about a missing person, she said, and urged police to assure the public why they had disclosed the details.

“I think police need to think quite carefully about the implications this has for women who go missing again,” she told the broadcaster.

The baffling 10-minute window shrouding Nicola Bulley’s disappearance in mystery

Thursday 16 February 2023 17:00 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

The disappearance Nicola Bulley continues to puzzle the police and public almost three weeks after the mother-of-two went missing in Lancashire.

The 45-year-old mortgage broker was logged into a Teams work call on her phone on Friday 27 January as she walked her dog, a springer spaniel named Willow, but what happened next in the quiet village of St Michael’s on Wyre remains a mystery.

Specifically, Lancashire Police have a 10-minute window in which they cannot account for Ms Bulley’s movements.

At approximately 9.10am, a witness – somebody who knows Ms Bulley – saw her on the upper field walking her dog.

Police know that at 9.20am, her phone was on the bench it was later discovered on.

The 10-minute window shrouding Nicola Bulley’s disappearance in mystery

Former detective Martyn Underhill says police have ‘destroyed’ Nicola Bulley’s reputation

Thursday 16 February 2023 15:58 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

A former detective has accused police of “destroying” Nicola Bulley’s reputation by revealing details of her vulnerabilities in their search for the missing mother-of-two.

Ex-Dorset police and crime commissioner Martyn Underhill has questioned why Lancashire Constabulary have revealed significant details weeks after the 45-year-old mortgage adviser weeks disappeared while out walking her dog in St Michael’s on Wyre.

Officers have since disclosed that Ms Bulley has “significant issues with alcohol”.

“It’s a big move to take. But if you’re not going to take it at the beginning of the inquiry, why now?” Mr Underhill said.

‘Your girls want a cuddle’: Family’s heartbreaking message to their ‘Nikki’

Thursday 16 February 2023 15:38 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

The family of Nicola Bulley have issued a heartbreaking message as the search for the missing mother-of-two approaches its fourth week, telling her: “We love you so much and your girls want a cuddle.”

The 45-year-old mortgage adviser disappeared while walking her dog in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre after dropping her daughters – aged six and nine – at school nearby, leaving her phone on a riverside bench and her beloved spaniel running loose.

“Nikki is such a wonderful daughter, sister , partner and mother and is missed dearly – we all need you back in our lives,” her family said in a new statement issued via Lancashire Police.

Voices: Would we be hearing about ‘alcohol problems and the menopause’ if Nicola Bulley was a man?

Thursday 16 February 2023 15:05 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Nicola Bulley’s menopause and alcohol intake may have nothing to do with her going missing, but they have everything to do with the police’s continued female victim-blaming, writes Charlotte Proudman.

In a time when trust in the police is at an all-time low, and their treatment of women is under a microscope, Lancashire Police decided to issue a statement yesterday saying they wanted to put an end to public speculation about Bulley’s vulnerabilities.

In what can only be described as a grave error of judgment, Lancashire Police told the entire world that Bulley is menopausal and has “alcohol issues”.

Rather than calming the situation down, the police added further fuel to the speculation fire. It looks like the police are deflecting attention away from criticisms of their own police investigation and their failure to locate Bulley.

Police watchdog contacts Lancashire Constabulary after Nicola Bulley press conference

Thursday 16 February 2023 14:50 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

The police watchdog has contacted Lancashire Constabulary following a press conference where the force controversially released personal information about Nicola Bulley.

Investigators have admitted that officers had responded to a “concern for welfare” at Ms Bulley’s home on 10 January - just over two weeks before her disappearance -and that the incident was still under investigation.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, they said that the mother-of-two had “suffered with some significant issues with alcohol, which were brought on by her ongoing struggles with the menopause”.

Amid outrage over the disclosure, the force defended it by saying it was to “avoid any further speculation or misinterpretation”.

Watchdog contacts Lancashire Police after Nicola Bulley press conference

‘This needs to stop’: Full statement as Nicola Bulley’s family break silence

Thursday 16 February 2023 14:36 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Nicola Bulley family has urged the public to end the “appalling” speculation about her private life, saying the public focus has become “distracted” from finding the missing mother-of-two.

Lancashire Police faced a huge backlash after revealing that the missing dog walker suffered “some significant issues with alcohol” in the past, which had resurfaced in the months before she went missing.

The revelations came hours after senior officers said that Ms Bulley was “vulnerable” and classed by police as a “high-risk” missing person immediately after her partner Paul Ansell reported her disappearance.

In a statement on Thursday, Ms Bulley’s family said that, while “Nikki would not have wanted” the details made public, there have been people “threatening to sell stories about her”.

Katy Clifton reports:

Nicola Bulley’s family say personal details revealed because people trying to sell stories

Thursday 16 February 2023 14:07 , Emily Atkinson

The family of missing mother Nicola Bulley have said they “believe that the public focus has become distracted from finding Nikki, and more about speculation and rumours into her private life”, in a statement issued through Lancashire Police.

It comes after police were slammed for disclosing that the mother-of-two suffered “some significant issues with alcohol” in the past, which had resurfaced over recent months.

Senior officers said on Wednesday that Ms Bulley was “vulnerable” and classed by police as a “high-risk” missing person immediately after her partner Paul Ansell reported her disappearance.

Police accused of victim blaming as MPs condemn decision to reveal Nicola Bulley’s alcohol struggles

Thursday 16 February 2023 14:05 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Police have been accused of “victim blaming” as MPs and other high-profile figures question the decision to make Nicola Bulley’s personal struggles public.

Lancashire Constabulary took the unusual step of giving details about the missing mother’s private life “to avoid any further speculation or misinterpretation” about the investigation into her disappearance.

Tory MP Alicia Kearns is among those denouncing the force’s decision to share Ms Bulley’s struggles, when it is not clear how doing so will help the ongoing search.

Police accused of victim blaming after revealing Nicola Bulley’s alcohol struggles

Former detectives share 8 key clues that could hold the key to Nicola Bulley’s disappearance

Thursday 16 February 2023 13:45 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Former detectives have shared eight key areas they think police should be investigating in order to gain insights into Nicola Bulley’s disappearance.

The search for the mother-of-two has entered its third week and despite combing the village of St Michael’s on Wyre, opening more than 500 lines of inquiry and looking all the way to Morecambe Bay, police are still at a loss as to what happened to Ms Bulley.

Lancashire Constabulary over the weekend expanded their search to include the 24 hours before the last sighting of Ms Bulley, which came as she walked her dog Willow on a route she used regularly.

The force is treating its operation as a missing persons case and believes the dog walker fell in the River Wyre, which runs along the path where she walked Willow, though officers insist they are staying open-minded.

