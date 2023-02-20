Nicola Bulley – latest: Missing mother’s partner tells of ‘agony’ after body found in river

Nicola Bulley’s partner has spoken of his “agony” after a body was found in the river near where the mother-of-two went missing.

The body was found around a mile from where Ms Bulley was last seen walking her dog in St Michael’s on Wyre after dropping her daughters at school.

A man and woman walking their dog on Sunday morning found the body and called police.

No formal identification has yet taken place but Ms Bulley’s family have been told about the discovery, police said.

Ms Bulley’s partner Paul Ansell has since told Sky News of his “agony”, adding: “We’re all together, we have to be strong.”

Meanwhile, diving expert Paul Faulding - who led a private search of the river and previously said he didn’t believe Ms Bulley was in the water - spoke out about the discovery.

Mr Faulding said his team had only cleared the area around the bench where her phone was found, and that the tidal section beyond the weir was “an open book”.

“All I can say is when we searched she was not on the bottom of that river,” he told MailOnline. “We weren’t searching the reeds, our job was to search the water.”

Detectives’ decision to disclose details of Nicola Bulley’s personal life was the “right” move, the former chief superintendent of Lancashire Police said — but admitted the initial release made him “cringe”.

Asked about the personal information the force released about Ms Bulley’s struggles with alcohol and menopause, Bob Eastwood told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “When I first heard the police had released that, I cringed, but I didn’t say anything, I didn’t put anything out on my own social media because I didn’t know the full facts and didn’t know why they had taken those steps.

“Some hours later the family gave a press release indicating they were aware the information was to be given out and they’d given the information out because somebody had sold a story to the press and that information was going to be given out as an exclusive.

“Knowing policing as I do, I suspect that they made that decision in order to prevent somebody releasing it in that way. It was unpleasant information to hear but I think in all the circumstances, from what I know and believe, I think the police were right to do so.”

He added that the move “took away” a story that was going to create “even more dramas” that police have had to deal with “on a colossal scale” in the case.

Watch: Everything we know about Nicola Bulley's disappearance so far

Where was Nicola Bulley last seen?

On the morning of 27 January, Ms Bulley left her home with her two daughters, aged six and nine, dropping them off at school and engaging in a brief conversation with another parent around 15 minutes later.

Martha McCardy has the full story:

Where was Nicola Bulley last seen before she went missing?

Yellow ribbons and daffodils adorn the bench and bridge near to where Nicols Bulley went missing

Police recovered a body from the River Wyre on Sunday as the police investigation to find Ms Bulley, 45, who disappeared while walking her dog along the banks of the River Wyre, continues.

Body found by dog walkers

Two dog walkers found what is believed to be the body of Nicola Bulley just a mile down river from where she went missing, it is understood.

Despite a huge police land, water and air search over the last three weeks it was a man and a woman who spotted a body in the water.

A police spokesman said officers were called to reports of a body in the river close to Rawcliffe Road at around 11.35am on Sunday.

A man was overheard telling police: “It was a body. It is down there. It was a body of a woman. There is definitely a body down there”.

Read the full story.

A police diving team at the River Wyre near St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire (Jason Roberts/PA) (PA Wire)

Where was Nicola Bulley last seen?

Report:

Where was Nicola Bulley last seen before she went missing?

Nicola Bulley's friend describes her as 'the most amazing mum'

A friend of Nicola Bulley has described the missing mother-of-two as “the most amazing mum ever” as she urged online critics to stop spreading false rumours.

Rishi Sunak and his home secretary have expressed “concern” over Lancashire Police’s decision to disclose private details about “specific vulnerabilities” that saw them immeiately label the 45-year-old a high-risk missing person after her disappearance on 27 January.

The force revealed on Wednesday that Ms Bulley had been struggling with alcohol use and symptoms of the peri-menopause, prompting alarm that the disclosure could spark pernicious false rumours on social media.

In comments reported by the Mail on Sunday, her friend Nadia Fell said: “Nikki is a normal mum. We all have ups and downs and being a mum is hard. Every day is a lesson. The menopause can be really tough.”

Report:

Nicola Bulley's friend describes her as 'the most amazing mum'

Lancashire Police statement in full as divers find body in search for Nicola Bulley

Read Lancashire Police's statement in full in this report:

Nicola Bulley: Lancashire Police statement in full as divers find body

Lancashire police under inquiry for revealing private information

The investigation into Nicola Bulley‘s disappearance has attracted widespread speculation as well as criticism of the police response.

The force came under fire after making Ms Bulley‘s struggles with alcohol and peri-menopause public three weeks after she vanished.

In a press conference on Wednesday, they revealed the mother-of-two was classed as a “high-risk” missing person immediately after Mr Ansell reported her disappearance, “based on a number of specific vulnerabilities”.

They later added in a statement that Ms Bulley, from Inskip in Lancashire, had stopped taking her HRT medication.

A public backlash and interventions from the government and shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper followed, with Lancashire Constabulary confirming a date had been set for an internal review into the investigation.

A spokeswoman said: “A review of the investigation is diarised and will be conducted by our head of crime detective chief superintendent Pauline Stables.”

How the three-week search for Nicola Bulley unfolded

It comes after three weeks of desperate searches of the river and surrounding area, while social-media sleuths spread conspiracy theories and others descended on St Michael’s on Wyre – with some even filming through villagers’ windows.

Peter Bleksley, a former Scotland Yard detective, described it as “troubling” that the case had led to “rampant speculation” on social media, after two “TikTok detectives” were seen digging up woodland near where Ms Bulley had vanished.

More in this report:

Rumours, a river and a private diver: How the search for Nicola Bulley unfolded

'Agony' for family after body found in river

Timeline of Nicola Bulley disappearance

Here is a timeline of how the case has unfolded:

Timeline of Nicola Bulley disappearance as body found in search for missing woman

Diving expert breaks silence after body found in Nicola Bulley search

My colleague Lucy Skoulding reports:

Diving expert breaks silence after body found in Nicola Bulley search

Recap: Lancashire Police recover body in river near where Nicola Bulley went missing

Report:

Body found in search for missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley

'Questions must be asked' about Lancashire Police's decision-making

Questions “must be asked” about Lancashire Police’s decision to share the details about their “working hypothesis” in the search for Nicola Bulley, says criminal behavioural analyst Laura Richards.

“The formal identification needs to take place first and foremost,” said Ms Richards in an interview with LBC. “But I do think it raises questions about why would you share a working hypothesis”.

“There should be multiple hypotheses that the police worked at before it becomes a theory. That does not mean it needs to be shared with the public. That just leads to further speculation which is what they don’t want,” she said.

So we don’t know if that is Nicola, we don’t know how the body got there, and I think there are questions to be asked that if that was her, how was she missed within a mile radius search when there were three or four specialist teams, including Peter Faulding, who had searched that stretch of the river.

Laura Richards

“Peter himself said had he known about her being high risk and the specific vulnerabilities, his search parameters would’ve been different.

“So the questions must be asked about their decision-making. Why did they not share that information with the people searching for her? If it is indeed Nicola.”

Investigation into whether police disclosed personal issues 'inappropriately'

A data watchdog is set to probe Lancashire Police about the force’s decision to disclose personal details about missing Nicola Bulley.

Earlier this week, the force detailed how the mother of two’s had been struggling with alcohol and hormone replacement therapy for perimenopause in the lead-up to her disappearance on January 27.

Read the full story.

Man who found Nicola Bulley's phone and dog knew 'something wasn't right'

A dog walker who found Nicola Bulley’s mobile phone on a bench before she had been reported missing has claimed that he “knew something wasn’t right” .

The man, identified only as Ron, thought when he first spotted the phone that someone had left it there while they had gone to relieve themselves nearby.

He had been walking beside the river in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, close to the spot where the mother of two disappeared on the morning of 27 January.

Read the full story.

Exactly where body was found

A man and a woman walking their dog are understood to have discovered the body and called police on Sunday.

The body was found on an unremarkable stretch of the river, just past a slight bend, a mile or so outside the village, close to where a tree had fallen on its side half in the water.

Police had earlier erected a tent and cordoned off the lane while police divers were called in, but the road reopened around three hours later once the body was recovered.

The police diving team could be seen conducting the search while a police drone and helicopter flew above.

Police search in River Wyre (Jason Roberts/PA Wire)

How the three-week search for Nicola Bulley unfolded

The last 23 days have seen Nicola Bulley’s family make heartbreaking appeals for her return home. They have also condemned the “appalling” speculation over her private life – revealing that some people even threatened to sell stories about her.

The search for Ms Bulley began on 27 January when it was discovered she went missing while walking her dog, Willow, by the River Wyre.

Read the full timeline.

Police statement in full

Lancashire Police released a statement today after they found a body close to where Nicola Bulley went missing.

A police appeal poster placed on a gateway to a track in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, as police continue their search for missing woman Nicola Bulley, 45 (PA)

Nicola Bulley's partner says 'we have to be strong'

Candles are lit around a photo of Nicola Bulley and her partner Paul Ansell on an altar at St Michael’s Church in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

Villagers condemn 'TikTok detectives'

Villagers living near where Nicola Bulley disappeared condemned TikTok detectives who have been digging up woodland near where the mother-of-two went missing last month.

Conspiracy theories have been rife on social media after Ms Bulley vanished, with vigilantes descending on St Michael’s on Wyre.

Lancashire Police has been forced to urge members of the public not to interfere with the case and senior investigators said social media sleuths have “distracted” the search for the mother-of-two.

Read the full story by Independent reporter Joseph Rachman.

Nicola Bulley's partner in 'agony' after divers find body in river

Read the full story.

Diving expert says Nicola Bulley was 'not at bottom of river' when team searched

Diving expert Peter Faulding said his team had only cleared the area around the bench where Nicola Bulley’s mobile phone was found, and that the tidal section beyond the weir was “an open book”, according to MailOnline.

“All I can say is when we searched she was not on the bottom of that river,” he said.

“We weren’t searching the reeds, our job was to search the water.”

Peter Faulding and his team search the river (PA) (PA Wire)

Diving expert Peter Faulding speaks for first time

Read the full story.

Timeline of Nicola Bulley's disappearance

On the morning of 27 January, Ms Bulley left her home with her two daughters, aged six and nine, dropping them off at school and engaging in a brief conversation with another parent around 15 minutes later.

She then took her spaniel, Willow, for a walk along the path by the River Wyre at 8.43am, heading towards a gate and bench in the lower field. She was seen by a dog walker who knew her at around 8.50am, and their pets interacted briefly before they parted ways.

At 8.53am, Ms Bulley sent an email to her boss, followed by a message to her friends six minutes later, before logging on to a Microsoft Teams call at 9.01am. She was seen by a second witness at 9.10am - the last known sighting.

Her phone was back in the area of the bench at 9.20am before the Teams call ended 10 minutes later, with her mobile remaining logged on after the call. At 9.33am, another dog walker found her phone on a bench beside the river, with Willow darting between the two.

The map below shows where a body was recovered by divers on Sunday, in comparison to where Ms Bulley was last seen.

Map of River Wyre (Google Maps/The Independent)

Peter Faulding speaks on news body found

Read more below:

Diving expert breaks silence after body found in Nicola Bulley search

How the three-week search for Nicola Bulley unfolded

Read the full story by Martha McHardy.

Family 'appalled' at police for releasing private details of Nicola Bulley

Shortly after police revealed Nicola Bulley’s struggles with alcohol, her family released a statement condemning the “appalling” speculation around her private life, saying that they believed the public had become “distracted” from the search.

“Although we know that Nikki would not have wanted [personal details revealed], there are people out there speculating and threatening to sell stories about her. This is appalling and needs to stop,” her family said.

In a press conference on Wednesday, police revealed the mother-of-two was classed as a “high-risk” missing person immediately after her partner Paul Ansell reported her disappearance, “based on a number of specific vulnerabilities”.

Full police statement

Police searching River Wyre in Lancashire (Jason Roberts/PA Wire)

Map shows where body was found

A new map shows where the body was found (Google Maps/The Independent)

Home Secretary speaks out after body found

These are heart-breaking and distressing developments. My thoughts remain with Nicola's family at this extremely difficult time. https://t.co/1L3mhNAhgZ — Suella Braverman MP (@SuellaBraverman) February 19, 2023

Penny Morduant condemns 'drama and distraction' surrounding search

MP Penny Mordaunt condemned what she described as the “drama and distraction” surrounding the search for Nicola Bulley.

The Commons leader spoke about the missing mother with Trevor Phillips on Sophy Ridge on Sunday.

She said the home secretary and prime minister are right to express concerns regarding the handling of the case.

Mordaunt said: “I can’t image what this must have been like for her family.

“It’s bad enough if a member of your family goes missing, but to have all this additional drama and distraction from the most important thing which is what happened to her.”

MP Penny Morduant (BBC/Marr)

Death of person found in river treated as 'unexplained'

Police have found a body close to where Nicola Bulley was last seen (Sky News)

Expert diver speaks out

After learning the news a body has been discovered, Mr Faulding tweeted today: “Our thoughts are with Nicola’s family and friends at this difficult time. #nicolabulley”

Our thoughts are with Nicola’s family and friends at this difficult time. #nicolabulley https://t.co/aIFFwG0ATz — Peter Faulding (@peter_faulding) February 19, 2023

Police ask public to respect family's privacy

A body has been found in the River Wyre (PA)

Nicola Bulley's friend said she was 'most amazing mum ever'

Read the full story by Andy Gregory.

Police diving team search River Wyre

A police diving team at the River Wyre near St Michael’s on Wyre (Jason Roberts/PA) (PA Wire)

Family yet to comment on discovery of body

Timeline of Nicola Bulley's disappearance

Read the full story of the timeline of the mother's disappearance.

Mapped: Body found close to Rawcliffe Road, police say

Locals may have been aware of police presence at river, say police

Here is the latest from Lancashire Police on Twitter, who acknowledged that residents in St Michael’s may have been aware of police activity by the river:

This morning, Sunday, 19 February, you may be aware of police activity around the river near to St Michaels. We want to provide you with an update on that activity.



We were called today at 11:36am to reports of a body in the River Wyre, close to Rawcliffe Road. pic.twitter.com/zTtloX69hJ — Lancashire Police (@LancsPolice) February 19, 2023

Video report: Police recover body in river near to where Nicola Bulley went missing

Police statement in full as body found in River Wyre

A police diving team at the River Wyre near St Michael’s on Wyre (Jason Roberts/PA)

Police searching for missing mother Nicola Bulley have found a body

My colleague Jane Dalton has more:

Police searching for missing mother Nicola Bulley have found a body

Pictured: Police search river as roads nearby 'cordoned off'

Here are some images from the scene of an intensified police search at the River Wyre this afternoon:

A police diving team at the River Wyre near St Michael's on Wyre (Jason Roberts/PA Wire)

(Jason Roberts/PA Wire)

Investigation chief 'arrives at scene of search' on River Wyre

BREAKING: Senior Investigating Officer for #NicolaBulley, Rebecca Smith has arrived at the area where police are carrying out an extensive search of the river Wyre. @SkyNews https://t.co/GDpMQpdcQm — Inzamam Rashid (@inzyrashid) February 19, 2023

Police 'seal off roads' close to where Nicola Bulley went missing

BREAKING: A police diver is in the River and a helicopter has been seen after police close a road close to the River Wyre.#nicolabulley pic.twitter.com/hyMczoqZ3r — Yunus Mulla (@yunusmulla) February 19, 2023

Watch: Penny Mordaunt condemns 'drama and distraction' surrounding Nicola Bulley case

Mapped: Nicola Bulley's last-known movements

