Nicola Bulley – latest: Missing mother identified by dental records after body found in river

Nicola Bulley was identified by dental records, an inquest has heard.

Opening an inquest into the death of the 45-year-old mother of two, senior coroner Dr James Adeley said he had contacted a consultant maxillofacial surgeon to ask for a comparison of her dental records.

He said: “He examined the body that was located in the River Wyre near Rawcliffe Road in St Michael’s on Wyre at 2.15pm on 20 February.”

Police confirmed on Monday that a body found in the river around one mile from where Ms Bulley was last seen was that of the missing 45-year-old.

She had been missing for more than three weeks and amateur detectives, online sleuths and social media influencers descended on St Michael’s on Wyre to look for her.

Elsewhere, TikTok has threatened to remove users who spread misinformation about Nicola Bulley after the social media app was criticised for allowing conspiracy theories to spread on its platform during the search.

The social media app said it would “take action” against people who violated its community guidelines when posting content about the case of Ms Bulley.

12:39 , Emily Atkinson

Nicola Bulley was identified using her dental records, an inquest has heard.

Opening an inquest into the death of the 45-year-old mother of two, senior coroner Dr James Adeley said he had contacted a consultant maxillofacial surgeon to ask for a comparison of her dental records.

He said: “He examined the body that was located in the River Wyre near Rawcliffe Road in St Michael’s on Wyre at 2.15pm on February 20.”

Story continues

My colleague Thomas Kingsley has more on this breaking story

Public raise £10,000 for Nicola Bulley’s family following tragic discovery of body

13:00 , Emily Atkinson

The public has raised more than £10,000 for the family of Nicola Bulley after her body found in the River Wyre on Sunday was confirmed to be the mother of two.

Friends and family of Ms Bulley have launched a GoFund Me campaign to donate to funeral planning for the 45-year-old and provide financial support for her partner Paul Ansell and their two young daughters.

The body was discovered on Sunday morning around a mile from where the mortgage adviser was last seen three weeks ago, walking her dog.

Thomas Kinsgley reports:

Nicola Bulley inquest opens

12:28 , Emily Atkinson

We have more information now on the opening remarks to the inquest into the death of Nicola Bulley:

Senior coroner Dr James Adeley said he had contacted consultant maxillofacial surgeon Ian Edwards to ask him to compare dental records obtained by police from the Great Eccleston dental surgery.

He said: “He examined the body that was located in the River Wyre near Rawcliffe Road in St Michael’s on Wyre at 2.15pm on 20 February.”

Dr Adeley said the surgeon found restorative work carried out was identical.

He said: “I am satisfied on the balance of probabilities, and more, that positive identification has been made.”

12:17 , Emily Atkinson

Nicola Bulley, 45, was identified by dental records, the opening of her inquest at Lancashire Coroner’s Court has heard.

More to follow on this breaking story

Three reasons why it may have taken so long to find Nicola Bulley’s body

12:00 , Emily Atkinson

Missing mother Nicola Bulley was finally found on Sunday, around a mile away from where she was last seen on the river in St Michael’s on Wyre in Lancashire.

Experts have said there are a number of reasons why Ms Bulley might not have been found sooner.

Matt Mathers has the deatils:

Social media algorithms 'fuelled online interest in Nicola Bulley case’

11:30 , Emily Atkinson

Social media algorithms that reward and encourage controversial content fuelled the waves of online interest in the Nicola Bulley case, experts have claimed.

Questions remain about the case of Ms Bulley, with both the police and media also facing criticism after her body was discovered more than three weeks after she disappeared.

Ms Bulley’s body was pulled from the River Wyre in Lancashire on Sunday after the 45-year-old was last seen on January 27.

More here:

Nicola Bulley’s final text before she disappeared revealed

11:00 , Emily Atkinson

Missing dog walker Nicola Bulley’s final text before she “vanished into thin air” has been revealed.

The desperate search for missing mother Nicola Bulley may have come to an end after a body was found in the river near where she vanished. A man and woman walking their dog on Sunday morning found the body and called police.

The 45-year-old was last seen walking her dog by the river in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, on Friday 27 January. She was still logged into a Microsoft Teams call which had ended at 9.30am when her phone was recovered.

Eleanor Noyce reports:

Watch: Media watchdog Ofcom asks ITV and Sky to 'explain actions' in Nicola Bulley reporting

10:30 , Emily Atkinson

Police comb private land in search for missing Laurel Aldridge

10:00 , Emily Atkinson

Sussex Police officers are searching private land in the hunt for missing Laurel Aldridge.

Mrs Aldridge, sister-in-law of The Office actor Mackenzie Crook, was reported missing on February 14.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, Mr Crook said his family are “clutching at straws” a week after the disappearance of his wife’s older sister, 62, but they remain “determined and driven” to find her.

Police officer in Nicola Bulley force accused of misconduct over death of another missing mother

09:31 , Emily Atkinson

A police officer from the force criticised over the Nicola Bulley search is being investigated for gross misconduct after the death of a young mother who was also reported missing.

Kiena Dawes, 23, was hit by a train near Garstang, Lancashire last July just hours after she was reported missing.

Following her death, her family claimed she was ‘let down’ by Lancashire Police.

Matt Mathers reports:

ICYMI | Braverman awaiting result of police review of handling of Nicola Bulley case

09:20 , Emily Atkinson

The Home Secretary has said she will see what Lancashire Police’s own inquiries “come back with” when asked if there would be an external review into the force’s handling of the Nicola Bulley case.

Suella Braverman said she was not “wholly satisfied” with responses given by the chief constable when she demanded an explanation as to why some of Ms Bulley’s personal details were put into the public domain.

But Ms Braverman said the force’s own investigation into how the case was handled must “carry out its own process”.

People may be more fearful to report loved ones missing after Nicola Bulley case

08:52 , Emily Atkinson

The former inspector of constabulary said people may be “more fearful of stepping forward to report loved ones missing” after the “gross invasion of privacy” suffered by Nicola Bulley and her family.

Zoe Billingham made the remarks after receiving her CBE from the Princess Royal at a Windsor Castle investiture on Tuesday.

The body of 45-year-old Ms Bulley was pulled from the River Wyre in Lancashire on Sunday after she was last seen on January 27.

Man who says he found Nicola Bulley’s body claims ‘psychic gift’ led to discovery

08:31 , Emily Atkinson

A man who says he discovered Nicola Bulley claims he used his “gifts” as a “medium” to lead him to the missing mother’s body.

Police confirmed on Monday that a body found in the river near in St Michael’ on Wyre, Lancashire was that of Ms Bulley.

Jason Rothwell, who describes himself as a spiritual medium, wrote on social media that “yes, it is myself in the images in the media currently circulating”.

“I would also like to just say a huge thank you to Lancashire police for their help, support and the open mindedness with which they dealt with us, following our call, spiritualists or mediums are obviously not something the police come across every day and I appreciate the respect given to us both.”

‘Serious questions’ for Nicola Bulley probe after dog walkers find body 23 days after disappearance

08:06 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Police investigating the disappearance of Nicola Bulley have to answer “serious questions” over why it took more than three weeks to find her body in the River Wyre, experts have said.

Ms Bulley, 45, was found just a mile from where she was last seen, walking her dog after dropping her two daughters off at school on 27 January.

It was on an unremarkable stretch of the river, just past a slight bend, close to where a tree had fallen on its side with branches and undergrowth partially submerged.

The same stretch of water has been searched both by police and a specialist company since the mother of two’s disappearance, with nothing being found as speculation in the case hit fever pitch and amateur sleuths travelled to St Michael’s on Wyre in their droves.

Nicola Bulley’s family say she can finally ‘rest’, as questions remain over case

07:50 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

The family of Nicola Bulley have said they can let the mother of two “rest now”, as questions linger over why it took more than three weeks for her body to be discovered.

Ms Bulley’s body was pulled from the River Wyre in Lancashire on Sunday after the 45-year-old was last seen on January 27.

She had been walking her dog in St Michael’s on Wyre after dropping her daughters, aged six and nine, at school.

Lancashire Police called a press conference on Monday, where the force did not address the widespread criticism it had received for releasing some aspects of Ms Bulley’s private life into the public domain.

Police also did not disclose why it took 23 days to find her body in the river.

07:38 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Ofcom has asked ITV and Sky to “explain actions” after Nicola Bulley’s family complained about the two broadcasters in their public statement on Monday.

Social media algorithms fuelled online interest, say experts

07:20 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Social media algorithms that reward and encourage controversial content fuelled the waves of online interest in the Nicola Bulley case, experts have claimed.

Lancashire Police had received widespread criticism for releasing some aspects of Bulley’s private life into the public domain, while her family had questioned the role of the press during the investigation.

But social media experts have also highlighted the algorithms used to power certain online platforms and how they encourage users to earn views and engagement, creating a cycle where content creators are constantly looking for new and often controversial ways to keep users watching.

Read more here.

Man claims ‘psychic gift’ led to body's discovery

06:40 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

A man who says he discovered Nicola Bulley claims he used his “gifts” as a “medium” to lead him to the missing mother’s body.

Police confirmed on Monday that a body found in the river near in St Michael’ on Wyre, Lancashire was that of Bulley.

Jason Rothwell, who describes himself as a spiritual medium, wrote on social media that “yes, it is myself in the images in the media currently circulating”.

Matt Mathers reports.

Ex-home secretary calls for independent inquiry

06:20 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Former home secretary Priti Patel yesterday said the police investigating the disappearance of Nicola Bulley must face an independent inquiry following its “highly questionable” conduct.

“As I have sadly seen in my time as home secretary, families have been let down badly by not treating these instances with the urgency required,” she told The Sun.

“There are multiple unanswered questions about the handling and investigation.”

Police ‘refused’ help to search Nicola Bulley

05:40 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

The Lancashire police refused extra help to search for Nicola Bulley in a “bizarre” and “inexcusable” move.

Search and rescue teams and other police forces offered to help search for the mother-of-two, but the constabulary reportedly dismissed their advances.

“To say they have covered off areas when a missing person is still missing is just bizarre,” a search and rescue source told The Sun.

‘Serious questions’ for Nicola Bulley probe

05:20 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Police investigating the disappearance of Nicola Bulley have to answer “serious questions” over why it took more than three weeks to find her body in the River Wyre, experts have said.

It was on an unremarkable stretch of the river, just past a slight bend, close to where a tree had fallen on its side with branches and undergrowth partially submerged.

The same stretch of water has been searched both by police and a specialist company since the mother of two’s disappearance, with nothing being found as speculation in the case hit fever pitch and amateur sleuths travelled to St Michael’s on Wyre in their droves.

Nusrit Mehtab, a former Metropolitan Police superintendent, said an independent inquiry should scrutinise the police investigation, decision-making and “poor communication strategy”.

Lizzie Dearden reports.

Map shows where police searched and where body was found

04:50 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

A map showing the exact location where a body was found in the search for missing dog walker Nicola Bulley, compared to where she was last seen and where her phone was found has been released.

The body was found by two dog walkers a mile from where Bulley was last seen, who alerted the police.

The two walkers made the find about a mile downstream of the River Wyre, and just south of a nearby caravan park and fish farm.

Martha McHardy has more.

People may be more fearful to report missing loved ones now

04:20 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

The former inspector of constabulary said people may be “more fearful of stepping forward to report loved ones missing” after the “gross invasion of privacy” suffered by Nicola Bulley and her family.

Zoe Billingham made the remarks after receiving her CBE from the Princess Royal at a Windsor Castle investiture yesterday.

The body of 45-year-old Ms Bulley was pulled from the River Wyre in Lancashire on Sunday after she was last seen on 27 January.

Read more here.

Selfie-takers ‘wanted validation from being at disappearance site’

03:50 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

People taking selfies at the site where Nicola Bulley went missing could have been seeking a sense of “personal validation” or might have been hoping to make money from online clicks, an expert has suggested.

In the weeks after the mother-of-two’s disappearance, a family friend said members of the public had arrived from far and wide, some bringing children and taking selfies, making the area feel like a “tourist spot”.

Areeq Chowdhury, head of policy, data and digital technologies at the Royal Society – a fellowship of many of the world’s most eminent scientists – described the social media frenzy in the case of Ms Bulley as “disgusting”.

Read more here.

TikTok takes action against Nicola Bulley conspiracy theorists who ‘disrupted’ search

Tuesday 21 February 2023 21:26 , Eleanor Noyce

TikTok has threatened to remove users who spread misinformation about Nicola Bulley after the social media app was criticised for allowing conspiracy theories to spread on its platform during the search for the mother-of-two.

The social media app said it would “take action” against people who violated its community guidelines when posting content about the case of Ms Bulley.

Police confirmed on Monday that a body found in the river around 1 mile from where Ms Bulley was last seen was that of the missing 45-year-old.

Ms Bulley had been missing for more than three weeks and amateur detectives, online sleuths and social media influencers descended on St Michael’s on Wyre to look for her.

Suspected area of River Wyre where body was found during search for Nicola Bulley

Tuesday 21 February 2023 19:00 , Emily Atkinson

Braverman awaiting result of police review of handling of Nicola Bulley case

Tuesday 21 February 2023 18:30 , Emily Atkinson

The Home Secretary has said she will see what Lancashire Police’s own inquiries “come back with” when asked if there would be an external review into the force’s handling of the Nicola Bulley case.

Suella Braverman said she was not “wholly satisfied” with responses given by the chief constable when she demanded an explanation as to why some of Ms Bulley’s personal details were put into the public domain.

But Ms Braverman said the force’s own investigation into how the case was handled must “carry out its own process”.

Rugby league star’s disappearance ‘exactly the same’ as missing Nicola Bulley, brother says

Tuesday 21 February 2023 18:00 , Emily Atkinson

than a year ago says his case is “exactly the same” as that of missing dog walker Nicola Bulley.

Bryn Hargreaves, 36, vanished in Virginia on 3 January last year but while detectives believe his body may be in a lake, he has yet to be found.

Police were first called to his house after a neighbour reported water had been leaking into their apartment.

Matt Mathers reports:

Nicola Bulley’s family speak of devastation as her body formally identified

Tuesday 21 February 2023 17:30 , Emily Atkinson

The family of Nicola Bulley have said they will “never be able to comprehend what Nikki had gone through in her last moments” as police confirmed her body was pulled from a river.

The mother-of-two was discovered on Sunday morning in the River Wyre in Lancashire, more than three weeks on from when she disappeared.

She had been walking her dog in St Michael’s on Wyre after dropping her daughters, aged six and nine, at school on January 27.

The women still missing as police continue search for Nicola Bulley

Tuesday 21 February 2023 16:55 , Emily Atkinson

Police have found a body in the search for missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley.

The 45-year-old disappeared while on her regular dog walk in the quiet village of St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire on the morning of 27 January.

Dropping her children off at school, she took her spaniel Willow for a stroll by the river and was sighted at around 9am by a witness but despite an extensive search, her disappearance remains a mystery.

Maryam Zakir-Hussain has more:

ITV to ‘co-operate fully’ with Ofcom request

Tuesday 21 February 2023 16:17 , Emily Atkinson

ITV has said it will co-operate fully with media watchdog Ofcom’s request to explain its actions over the Nicola Bulley case, following comments by her family.

ITV said: “As a responsible broadcaster, we will co-operate fully and respond in detail to Ofcom’s request for information.

“We express sincere condolences to the family at this difficult time and we will not be commenting further.”

Watch: Diver Peter Faulding says he is the ‘fall guy’

Tuesday 21 February 2023 15:43 , Emily Atkinson

Selfie-takers ‘wanted validation from being at Nicola Bulley disappearance site’

Tuesday 21 February 2023 15:17 , Emily Atkinson

People taking selfies at the site where Nicola Bulley went missing could have been seeking a sense of “personal validation” or might have been hoping to make money from online clicks, an expert has suggested.

In the weeks after the mother-of-two’s disappearance, a family friend said members of the public had arrived from far and wide, some bringing children and taking selfies, making the area feel like a “tourist spot”.

Heather Gibbons, speaking earlier this month, said that speculation which was rife on social media about the disappearance was “hard” for the family to take.

Nicola Bulley search teams ‘faced poor visibility and challenging conditions’

Tuesday 21 February 2023 14:50 , Emily Atkinson

Search teams in the Nicola Bulley investigation did the best job they could in challenging conditions and will be “gutted” she was not found sooner, a former police officer has said.

Graham Wettone told the PA news agency that conditions in the River Wyre would have been challenging with poor visibility and Ms Bulley’s body would have moved around during the time she was in the water.

He said he has spoken to underwater search experts who were supportive of what police and fire and rescue teams in Lancashire did.

The veteran former Metropolitan Police officer, who was in the force for 30 years, said: “That was a really difficult search.

“Really challenging conditions, you wouldn’t have been able to see much when you were underwater with the air tanks on, you’d have been almost doing it by touch, by feel.

“So it’s a really challenging searching environment. And it’s tidal, so it goes backwards and forwards.

“There’ll be channels and crevices and gaps in the riverbank as you go along where things can get lodged.”

Lancashire Police are carrying out their own internal review of the search for Ms Bulley, whose body was found in the River Wyre in Lancashire around a mile from where she was last seen alive.

Mr Wettone said: “They’ll be gutted they didn’t find her in a week or so. If they think they missed her they’ll be even more devastated.

“Because they’re working to meet the needs of the family, not the press, not the public, not the TikTok detectives, they’re trying to get some resolution for a family.”

Map: Where police searched – and where a body was found – after Nicola Bulley’s disappearance

Tuesday 21 February 2023 14:30 , Eleanor Noyce

A map showing the exact location where a body was found in the search for missing dog walker Nicola Bulley, compared to where she was last seen and where her phone was found has been released.

A body was found in the River Wyre in the search for missing dog walker Nicola Bulley, Lancashire Police confirmed yesterday.

The body, which has not yet been identified, was found by two dog walkers a mile from where Ms Bulley was last seen, who alerted the police.

The two walkers made the find about a mile downstream of the River Wyre, and just south of a nearby caravan park and fish farm.

My colleague Martha McHardy reports:

Treatment of suffering families a “continuing issue in the media”, says former Ofcom exec

Tuesday 21 February 2023 14:10 , Eleanor Noyce

Stewart Purvis, a former senior executive at Ofcom and former editor in chief of ITN, has said the way families going through a difficult time are approached is a “continuing issue in the media”.

It comes after the family of Nicola Bulley called for the press to “be held accountable”.

They criticised Sky News and ITV for contacting them after the body was discovered “when we expressly asked for privacy”.

Mr Purvis told LBC: “I think the whole issue of how you approach the families of those who have suffered, who are suffering from the disappearance and possibly the death of a loved one is a continuing issue in the media.”

He said it is “quite noticeable” that there has been no response from Sky News or ITV, adding: “What that tells me is that they are probably uncomfortable with the position they are in.

“I’m sure they don’t want to get into a public row with the family, but if they had a proper defence of this situation, I think we would have heard it from them by now, and I’m sure they’re clustered in a group at the moment trying to work out what to say.”

Police and media face questions and criticism over Nicola Bulley case

Tuesday 21 February 2023 13:50 , Eleanor Noyce

Questions remain about the case of Nicola Bulley, with both the police and media facing criticism after her body was discovered more than three weeks after she disappeared.

Ms Bulley’s body was pulled from the River Wyre in Lancashire on Sunday after the 45-year-old was last seen on January 27.

She had been walking her dog in St Michael’s on Wyre after dropping her daughters, aged six and nine, at school.

Lancashire Police called a press conference on Monday, where the force did not address the widespread criticism it had received for releasing some aspects of Ms Bulley’s private life into the public domain.

Police also did not disclose why it took 23 days to find her body in the river.

More here:

Nicola Bulley: Which groups have been criticised since she went missing?

Tuesday 21 February 2023 13:30 , Emily Atkinson

The search for Nicola Bulley has concluded after police confirmed her body was found in a Lancashire river, but questions remain about a number of aspects of the case.

The police handling of her disappearance, the search around St Michael’s on Wyre, and the coverage through both traditional news outlets and social media channels have all attracted criticism.

Here, the PA news agency looks at key parts of the case that have come under scrutiny since Ms Bulley disappeared:

TikTok takes action against Nicola Bulley conspiracy theorists who ‘disrupted’ search

Tuesday 21 February 2023 13:16 , Eleanor Noyce

TikTok has threatened to remove users who spread misinformation about Nicola Bulley after the social media app was criticised for allowing conspiracy theories to spread on its platform during the search for the mother-of-two.

The social media app said it would “take action” against people who violated its community guidelines when posting content about the case of Ms Bulley.

Police confirmed on Monday that a body found in the river around 1 mile from where Ms Bulley was last seen was that of the missing 45-year-old.

Ms Bulley had been missing for more than three weeks and amateur detectives, online sleuths and social media influencers descended on St Michael’s on Wyre to look for her.

My colleague Matt Mathers reports:

No 10 expects Lancashire Police to be ‘transparent’ over probe into Nicola Bulley case

Tuesday 21 February 2023 13:10 , Emily Atkinson

Downing Street said it expected Lancashire Police to be “transparent” about its internal investigation into the handling of the Nicola Bulley case.

Asked whether Rishi Sunak believed an independent, external review would be necessary, the prime minister’s official spokesman said: “Our position is to allow the existing process to report back.

“We would expect them to detail their findings and then obviously we will consider the next steps as appropriate.”

Pressed on whether the internal process would just see the force “marking their own homework”, the spokesman said: “These are long-established processes and we would expect the force to be transparent in their findings.

“That does not preclude further work at the end of that.”

Ofcom 'extremely concerned' by Nicola Bulley family comments about Sky and ITV

Tuesday 21 February 2023 12:49 , Emily Atkinson

Ofcom has expressed concern following complaints made by Nicola Bulley’s family about ITV and Sky.

Bulley’s family singled out both corporations for personally contacting them despite asking press to respect their privacy.

The media watchdog has written to both “to ask them to explain their actions”.

A spokesperson said: “We are extremely concerned to hear the comments made by the family of Nicola Bulley about two broadcast licensees.

“We have written to ITV and Sky to ask them to explain their actions. We will then assess whether any further action is required.”

Jacob Stolworthy has this breaking story:

Messages, flowers, and ribbons adorn a bridge over River Wyre

Tuesday 21 February 2023 12:40 , Emily Atkinson

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(PA)

Former detectives criticise Lancashire force: ‘Police didn’t find Nicola – dog walkers did’

Tuesday 21 February 2023 12:10 , Emily Atkinson

The Lancashire police are facing increased pressure for an external review in the Nicola Bulley case after two dog walkers found her body just a mile down the river from where she went missing last month.

The failure by the investigators to recover the body despite 23 days of extensive search has positioned the Lancashire police in the line of public fury. They are also being criticised for disclosing personal information regarding Bulley’s menopause and alcohol consumption.

A former Scotland Yard detective questioned their search strategy as he mounted an attack on the investigators.

Namita Singh reports:

Opinion: Nicola Bulley’s body has tragically now been found – will it bring closure?

Tuesday 21 February 2023 11:38 , Emily Atkinson

When a loved one goes missing, there are hundreds of questions left waiting to be answered, writes psychologist Dr Jessica Taylor.

Watch: Nicola Bulley: Social media ‘allowed’ user ‘conspiracy theories’, says former Met chief

Tuesday 21 February 2023 10:39 , Emily Atkinson

‘Serious questions’ for Nicola Bulley probe after dog walkers find body 23 days after disappearance

Tuesday 21 February 2023 10:08 , Emily Atkinson

Police investigating the disappearance of Nicola Bulley have to answer “serious questions” over why it took more than three weeks to find her body in the River Wyre, experts have said.

Ms Bulley, 45, was found just a mile from where she was last seen, walking her dog after dropping her two daughters off at school on 27 January.

It was on an unremarkable stretch of the river, just past a slight bend, close to where a tree had fallen on its side with branches and undergrowth partially submerged.

Our home affairs editor Lizzie Dearden reports:

Approaching suffering families a ‘continuing issue in media'

Tuesday 21 February 2023 09:25 , Emily Atkinson

Stewart Purvis, a former senior executive at Ofcom and former editor in chief of ITN, has said the way families going through a difficult time are approached is a “continuing issue in the media”.

It comes after the family of Nicola Bulley called for the press to “be held accountable”.

They criticised Sky News and ITV for contacting them after the body was discovered “when we expressly asked for privacy”.

Mr Purvis told LBC: “I think the whole issue of how you approach the families of those who have suffered, who are suffering from the disappearance and possibly the death of a loved one is a continuing issue in the media.”

He said it is “quite noticeable” that there has been no response from Sky News or ITV, adding: “What that tells me is that they are probably uncomfortable with the position they are in.

“I’m sure they don’t want to get into a public row with the family, but if they had a proper defence of this situation, I think we would have heard it from them by now, and I’m sure they’re clustered in a group at the moment trying to work out what to say.”

It’s women’s fault when things go wrong, says former Met chief

Tuesday 21 February 2023 09:05 , Emily Atkinson

Nusrit Mehtab, a former superintendent for the Metropolitan Police, has said she “did not understand” how disclosing elements of Nicola Bulley’s personal life “was going to help find her body or find her alive.”

Speaking to Sky News on Monday, Ms Mehtab said: “If that comes out, and you’re already feeling isolated, and had she left on her own accord, does it make you all of a sudden want to come back and make that entry easier?”

“I think that it’s victim blaming and every time stuff happens with women - we haven’t heard about a man down the pub with erectile dysfunction that has pints every day. We don’t see those headlines because it’s always our fault.

“It’s our fault when things go wrong, and it always puts the lens back on women.”

Man who says he found Nicola Bulley’s body claims ‘psychic gift’ led to discovery

Tuesday 21 February 2023 08:40 , Emily Atkinson

A man who says he discovered Nicola Bulley claims he used his “gifts” as a “medium” to lead him to the missing mother’s body.

Police confirmed on Monday that a body found in the river near in St Michael’ on Wyre, Lancashire was that of Ms Bulley.

Jason Rothwell, who describes himself as a spiritual medium, wrote on social media that “yes, it is myself in the images in the media currently circulating”.

Matt Mathers reports:

Watch: Family of Nicola Bulley release statement after her body is discovered in River Wyre

Tuesday 21 February 2023 08:30 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Watch Lancashire Police Head of Crime Detective Chief Superintendent Pauline Stables read the statement from Nicola Bulley‘s family.

Press and members of the public ‘must be held accountable,’ family says

Tuesday 21 February 2023 08:15 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

The press and members of the public “must be held accountable” for false accusations, misquotations and “vilifying” Nicola Bulley’s friends and relatives, her family has said.

In a statement read out at a press conference by Lancashire Police, they said: “It saddens us to think that one day we will have to explain to them [Nicola Bulley’s two daughters] that the press and members of the public accused their dad of wrongdoing, misquoted and vilified friends and family.

“This is absolutely appalling, they have to be held accountable. This cannot happen to another family. We tried last night to take in what we had been told in the day. Only to have Sky News and ITV making contact with us directly when we expressly asked for privacy.

They again have taken it upon themselves to run stories about us to sell papers and increase their own profits. It is shameful they have acted in this way. Leave us alone now.

“Do the press and other media channels and so-called professionals not know when to stop? These are our lives and our children’s lives. To those who genuinely helped and supported us privately we thank you.”

‘Serious questions’ for Nicola Bulley probe after dog walkers find body 23 days after disappearance

Tuesday 21 February 2023 08:00 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Police investigating the disappearance of Nicola Bulley have to answer “serious questions” over why it took more than three weeks to find her body in the River Wyre, experts have said.

Ms Bulley, 45, was found just a mile from where she was last seen, walking her dog after dropping her two daughters off at school on 27 January.

It was on an unremarkable stretch of the river, just past a slight bend, close to where a tree had fallen on its side with branches and undergrowth partially submerged.

The same stretch of water has been searched both by police and a specialist company since the mother of two’s disappearance, with nothing being found as speculation in the case hit fever pitch and amateur sleuths travelled to St Michael’s on Wyre in their droves.

