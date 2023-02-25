Nicola Bulley – latest: Diver who searched for missing mother ‘removed from crime expert list’

The private specialist who aided in the search for Nicola Bulley has been removed from the National Crime Agency’s list of experts.

Peter Faulding led a team of experts and divers to assist Lancashire Police in searching the river using specialist sonar equipment.

Their search took two and a half days, scanning a three-mile stretch of the river between St Michael’s and Cartford Bridge, but did not yield any results.

Nicola Bulley was sadly pulled from the River Wyre last Sunday after members of the public alerted police to a suspected body, over three weeks after she was last sighted on 27 January.

The Specialist Group International (SGI) has been suspended this week whilst a review is conducted.

Throughout the investigation, Mr Faulding did not believe that she was in the water.

Meanwhile, a mural has been painted in memory of Nicola Bulley in her hometown as the family prepares for her funeral.

Almost 250 people gathered in the centre of South Woodham Ferrers, Essex on Thursday evening for a candlelit vigil. On Wednesday, local artist Danny Bench finalised a moving mural dedicated to Nicola on Hullbridge Road.

A mural has been painted in memory of Nicola Bulley in her hometown as the family prepares for her funeral.

On Wednesday, local artist Danny Bench finalised a moving mural dedicated to Nicola on Hullbridge Road, having dedicated four hours on Wednesday to the bulk of the artwork.

Mr Bench was a friend of the family, with Nicola’s sister, Louise Cunningham, approving the mural before he started work on it. He had attended William de Ferrers School alongside Nicola, taking two days off work to complete the piece.

“A lot of people were stopping and hanging out of the windows”, Mr Bench told Manchester Evening News.

“I finished it just before the school run and it went a bit crazy with everyone stopping and taking pictures and putting flowers down. It was really nice for people to stop and see it.”

Missing mother Nicola Bulley was finally found on Sunday, around a mile away from where she was last seen on the river in St Michael’s on Wyre in Lancashire.

Ms Bulley had disappeared on 27 January while walking her dog after dropping her children off at school earlier that morning.

Police said two walkers, who used a path well trodden by officers, found her and the body was formally identified the following day.

Since Nicola Bulley disappeared, the police, social media sleuths and the media have all received widespread criticism.

The 45-year-old’s body was pulled from the River Wye in Lancashire on Sunday but a number of questions have been left unanswered.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what investigations have been launched since her body was recovered and why they are necessary.

TikTok has threatened to remove users who spread misinformation about Nicola Bulley after the social media app was criticised for allowing conspiracy theories to spread on its platform during the search for the mother-of-two.

The social media app said it would “take action” against people who violated its community guidelines when posting content about the case of Ms Bulley.

Police confirmed on Monday that a body found in the river around 1 mile from where Ms Bulley was last seen was that of the missing 45-year-old.

Ms Bulley had been missing for more than three weeks and amateur detectives, online sleuths and social media influencers descended on St Michael’s on Wyre to look for her.

They posted content that included misinformation and baseless claims about Ms Bulley, some of which were viewed thousands of times.

The police watchdog has launched an investigation after an officer conducted a welfare check at Nicola Bulley’s family home days before she went missing.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it was notified that an officer from Lancashire Police visited the address on January 10.

Ms Bulley’s body was pulled from the River Wyre in Lancashire on Sunday, more than three weeks after she was last seen on January 27.

On Wednesday, an inquest opening heard how the 45-year-old mother-of-two was identified by her dental records.

Confirming it had launched an investigation, a spokesman for the IOPC said: “Following a referral by Lancashire Constabulary on Thursday, we have started an independent investigation regarding contact the force had with Nicola Bulley on January 10, 2023.

A diving expert involved in the search for missing mother Nicola Bulley has defended his team’s involvement in the investigation.

A body was found in the River Wyre by two dog walkers not far from where the 45-year-old went missing three weeks ago.

Peter Faulding, head of Specialist Group International, led a team of experts and divers to assist Lancashire Police in searching the river using specialist sonar equipment.

A police officer from the force criticised over the Nicola Bulley search is being investigated for gross misconduct after the death of a young mother who was also reported missing.

Kiena Dawes, 23, was hit by a train near Garstang, Lancashire last July just hours after she was reported missing.

Following her death, her family claimed she was ‘let down’ by Lancashire Police.

Nicola Bulley was identified using her dental records, the opening of an inquest into her death has heard.

Preston Coroner’s Court was told surgeon Andrew Ian Edwards had examined the 45-year-old’s dental records, which had been obtained by police from her dental surgery.

The hearing, which lasted about five minutes, was not attended by Ms Bulley‘s partner Paul Ansell or any other family.

Since Nicola Bulley disappeared, the police, social media sleuths and the media have all received widespread criticism.

The 45-year-old’s body was pulled from the River Wye in Lancashire on Sunday but a number of questions have been left unanswered.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what investigations have been launched since her body was recovered and why they are necessary.

Missing mother Nicola Bulley was finally found on Sunday, around a mile away from where she was last seen on the river in St Michael’s on Wyre in Lancashire.

Ms Bulley had disappeared on 27 January while walking her dog after dropping her children off at school earlier that morning.

Police said two walkers, who used a path well trodden by officers, found her and the body was formally identified the following day.

Experts have said there are a number of reasons why Ms Bulley might not have been found sooner.

“Although the area where she was found is just within the tidal section, I doubt she moved up and down the river very far,” a professor who studies rivers told The Telegraph.

Social media algorithms that reward and encourage controversial content fuelled the waves of online interest in the Nicola Bulley case, experts have claimed.

The public has raised more than £10,000 for the family of Nicola Bulley after her body found in the River Wyre on Sunday was confirmed to be the mother of two.

Friends and family of Ms Bulley have launched a GoFund Me campaign to donate to funeral planning for the 45-year-old and provide financial support for her partner Paul Ansell and their two young daughters.

The body was discovered on Sunday morning around a mile from where the mortgage adviser was last seen three weeks ago, walking her dog.

A police officer from the force criticised over the Nicola Bulley search is being investigated for gross misconduct after the death of a young mother who was also reported missing.

Kiena Dawes, 23, was hit by a train near Garstang, Lancashire last July just hours after she was reported missing.

Following her death, her family claimed she was ‘let down’ by Lancashire Police.

Since Nicola Bulley disappeared, the police, social media sleuths and the media have all received widespread criticism.

The 45-year-old’s body was pulled from the River Wye in Lancashire on Sunday but a number of questions have been left unanswered.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what investigations have been launched since her body was recovered and why they are necessary:

Friday 24 February 2023 08:20 , Emily Atkinson

Missing mother Nicola Bulley was finally found on Sunday, around a mile away from where she was last seen on the river in St Michael’s on Wyre in Lancashire.

Ms Bulley had disappeared on 27 January while walking her dog after dropping her children off at school earlier that morning.

Police said two walkers, who used a path well trodden by officers, found her and the body was formally identified the following day.

Experts have said there are a number of reasons why Ms Bulley might not have been found sooner.

“Although the area where she was found is just within the tidal section, I doubt she moved up and down the river very far,” a professor who studies rivers told The Telegraph.

Friday 24 February 2023 07:00 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

A map showing the exact location where a body was found in the search for missing dog walker Nicola Bulley, compared to where she was last seen and where her phone was found, has been released.

Bulley was last seen walking along the towpath near Allotment Lane at around 9am on 27 January while the body was found in the River Wyre close to Rawcliffe Road at around 11.35am on Sunday.

Police searched the immediate vacinity around the area where the mortgage adviser was last seen, as well as Wyreside Farm caravan site and the caravans and an abandoned house.

Nicola Bulley’s friends and former neighbours took part in a candlelit vigil in her hometown yesterday.

The 45-year-old’s body was pulled from the River Wyre in Lancashire on Sunday, more than three weeks after she was last seen on January 27.

She disappeared during a dog walk in St Michaels on Wyre after dropping off her two kids at school.

The vigil took place at the bandstand in her hometown of South Woodham Ferrers, Essex, from 8pm last night.

“South Woodham Ferrers is a very close knit community. When unfortunately tragic events happen everyone kind of pulls together,” family friend Kerry Linehan told EssexLive.

“There’s a lot of people that still live in the community who know Nicola or her sister Louise. The family is well known and even though they moved up north, they still hold a massive piece of all of our hearts.

“When Nicola went missing, we all felt so helpless being down south, but we all remained beside the family.”

The police watchdog has launched an investigation into a welfare check on Nicola Bulley carried out by Lancashire Police on 10 January, days before she was last seen.

An IOPC spokesperson said: “Following a referral by Lancashire Constabulary on 16 February we have started an independent investigation regarding contact the force had with Nicola Bulley on 10 January 2023.

“We were notified by the force that an officer attended the family home on that date as part of a welfare check.”

A police officer from the force criticised over the Nicola Bulley search is being investigated for gross misconduct after the death of a young mother who was also reported missing.

Kiena Dawes, 23, was hit by a train near Garstang, Lancashire last July just hours after she was reported missing.Following her death, her family claimed she was “let down” by Lancashire Police.

The police watchdog said an officer from the force now faces investigation because a man was released on bail after being arrested on suspicion of assaulting Dawes 11 days before shedied.

Nicola Bulley was identified using her dental records, the opening of an inquest into her death has heard.

Preston Coroner’s Court was told surgeon Andrew Ian Edwards had examined the 45-year-old’s dental records, which had been obtained by police from her dental surgery.

Speaking at the opening of the inquest into the mother-of-two’s death, senior coroner Dr James Adeley said: “He examined the body that was located in the River Wyre near Rawcliffe Road in St Michael’s on Wyre at 2.15pm on 20 February.”

Dr Adeley said the surgeon found restorative work carried out was identical.

Lancashire Police’s handling of the Nicola Bulley case is to be examined under a full independent review.

The county’s police and crime commissioner announced the College of Policing will carry out the investigation.

Police commissioner Andrew Snowden said the public feel “there remain questions about the handling of elements of the police investigation.”

It comes after the police watchdog launched an investigation into a welfare check conducted by a Lancashire Constabulary officer at Bulley’s family home days before she went missing.

Missing mother Nicola Bulley was finally found on Sunday, around a mile away from where she was last seen on the river in St Michael’s on Wyre in Lancashire.

Experts have said there are a number of reasons why Bulley might not have been found sooner.

“Although the area where she was found is just within the tidal section, I doubt she moved up and down the river very far,” a professor who studies rivers told The Telegraph.

The professor, who did not want to be named, said he believed Bulley was most likely in the same spot throughout the search operation.

Members of the public have raised £26,000 for the family of Nicola Bulley after a body found in the River Wyre on Sunday was confirmed to be the mother of two.

The friends and family of Bulley launched the GoFund Me campaign to donate to funeral planning for the 45-year-old and provide financial support for her partner Paul Ansell and their two young daughters.

“As you can imagine, this is a situation that no one wishes to find themselves in, and we want to help the family through this awful time,” the organisers wrote.

A huge crowd held a candlelit vigil in Nicola Bulley’s home town in Essex to remember her.

So many people wanted to leave flowers and tributes that they had to queue to lay them, according to local reporter Ellis Whitehouse.

I’m at South Woodham Ferrers band stand this evening for a vigil being held for Nicola Bulley, who grew up in the town. The crowd of mourners is growing, as is the the huge number of touching tributes and flowers being left at the scene for the mum of two. pic.twitter.com/pEntXPnzAq — Ellis Whitehouse (@E_Whitehouse293) February 23, 2023

A street artist has created a mural to Nicola Bulley in the town where she grew up, South Woodham Ferrers in Essex.

Danny Bench, who has completed the mural, went to William de Ferrers School with Ms Bulley, and was friends with her sister, Louise Cunningham, who approved the work before he started.

He told The Mirror he took two days off work to do it.

A mural to remember Nicola Bulley has appeared in the Essex town here she grew up. The community in South Woodham Ferrers will also gather for a vigil tonight to remember Nicola #HeartNews pic.twitter.com/Gup5e6RcnK — Heart News East (@HeartNewsEast) February 23, 2023

As well as the inquest, four official investigations have been launched. This is what they all are:

Social media algorithms that reward and encourage controversial content fuelled the waves of online interest in the case, experts have claimed.

Publication on Amazon of books about Nicola Bulley has prompted anger and accusations of profiteering.

Three books were briefly advertised on the site, before being taken down.

Leader of Wyre Council, Cllr Michael Vincent, branded them “nothing short of disgusting”, saying whoever wrote them was “capitalising on her death”, the Lancashire Telegraph reported.

Others branded the books “shameful and beyond disrespectful”.

Media watchdog Ofcom has asked ITV and Sky to “explain their actions” in Nicola Bulley reporting:

The family of Nicola Bulley have said they can let the mother of two “rest now”, as questions linger over why it took more than three weeks for her body to be discovered.

Ms Bulley’s body was pulled from the River Wyre in Lancashire on Sunday after the 45-year-old was last seen on January 27.

She had been walking her dog in St Michael’s on Wyre after dropping her daughters, aged six and nine, at school.

Lancashire Police called a press conference on Monday, where the force did not address the widespread criticism it had received for releasing some aspects of Ms Bulley’s private life into the public domain.

Police also did not disclose why it took 23 days to find her body in the river.

A man who says he discovered Nicola Bulley claims he used his “gifts” as a “medium” to lead him to the missing mother’s body.

Police confirmed on Monday that a body found in the river near in St Michael’ on Wyre, Lancashire was that of Ms Bulley.

Jason Rothwell, who describes himself as a spiritual medium, wrote on social media that “yes, it is myself in the images in the media currently circulating”.

Missing mother Nicola Bulley was finally found on Sunday, around a mile away from where she was last seen on the river in St Michael’s on Wyre in Lancashire.

Ms Bulley had disappeared on 27 January while walking her dog after dropping her children off at school earlier that morning.

Police said two walkers, who used a path well trodden by officers, found her and the body was formally identified the following day.

Experts have said there are a number of reasons why Ms Bulley might not have been found sooner.

Nicola Bulley’s former secondary school expressed its “deepest sympathies” to her family and friends.

“It is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of former William de Ferrers student, Nicola Bulley,” a spokesman for her former secondary school said in a statement.

“Our hearts go out to Nicola’s family and friends, many of whom live in our own South Woodham Ferrers community.”

Thursday 23 February 2023 13:45 , Martha Mchardy

A memorial service will be held for Nicola Bulley tonight in her hometown.

The service will take place at the bandstand at Queen Elizabeth II Square in South Woodham Ferrers, Essex on Thursday at 8 p.m.

A mural of the mother-of-two has also been painted in her Essex hometown.

“The community always pulls together at times like this,” Kerry Linehan, who helped organise the gathering, said. “We are tomorrow night showing our love and paying our respect to the family.”

People who remember the 45-year-old are invited to attend.

Over £20,000 has been raised to support the family of Nicola Bulley with funeral costs.

The GoFundMe page was set up two days ago by friends of Ms Bulley after the 45-year-old’s body was found to support the family through funeral planning and to support her daughters.

Ms Bulley’s friends originally aimed to raise £10,000, but raised the amount to £25,000 after surpassing their target.

In a statement posted on the GoFundMe page, they said: “This is a situation that no one wishes to find themselves in, and we want to help the family through this awful time. The hope is that the funds raised will give the family one less worry, and will help Paul and their little girls now and into the future.

“The beautiful Nicola Bulley was the most amazing person you could have ever met, a heart made of gold, that shined through in everything she did. Her kindness knew no bounds and her legacy will live on through her beautiful little girls and Paul.”

Donate to the GoFundMe here.

A full independent review has been commissioned into Lancashire Police’s handling of Nicola Bulley’s disappearance.

Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner has asked the College of Policing to investigate their handling of the disappearance of the 45-year-old.

Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden said: “The public understandably feel that there remain questions about the handling of elements of the police investigation, how it was communicated, and the decision to release personal information, which need to be answered and explained.

Nicola Bulley (Family Handout/PA) (PA Media)

“In my role as Commissioner, as the public’s voice in policing in Lancashire, I also need to put in place the appropriate scrutiny to seek the right assurances and to ensure I am effectively holding the Constabulary to account.

“I am sure there will be lessons to be learned for Lancashire Constabulary, the broader policing sector and others from this case, as there are from most major investigations and I will keep the public informed of the findings in due course.”

It overrides the previous internal review by Lancashire Constabulary.

Friends helping support Nicola Bulley‘s family have shared a moving update as their fundraiser surpassed its goal of £10,000.

The fundraiser, set up two days ago to support the family through funeral planning and to support her daughters, has now been increased to £25,000.

So far over £18,000 has been raised.

They said: “We are so grateful for all of the support the fundraiser has received thus far.

“Nikki was the most amazing person and has clearly impacted so many people. We are increasing the goal so that we can help the girls and Paul as much as possible. Thank you all again.”

You can donate to the GoFundMe here.

A map showing the exact location where a body was found in the search for missing dog walker Nicola Bulley, compared to where she was last seen and where her phone was found has been released.

A body was found in the River Wyre in the search for missing dog walker Nicola Bulley, Lancashire Police confirmed on Sunday.

The body, which has not yet been identified, was found by two dog walkers a mile from where Ms Bulley was last seen, who alerted the police.

A police officer from the force criticised over the Nicola Bulley search is being investigated for gross misconduct after the death of a young mother who was also reported missing.

Kiena Dawes, 23, was hit by a train near Garstang, Lancashire last July just hours after she was reported missing.

Following her death, her family claimed she was ‘let down’ by Lancashire Police.

Nicola Bulley was identified using her dental records, an inquest has heard.

Opening an inquest into the death of the 45-year-old mother of two, senior coroner Dr James Adeley said he had contacted a consultant maxillofacial surgeon to ask for a comparison of her dental records.

He said: “He examined the body that was located in the River Wyre near Rawcliffe Road in St Michael’s on Wyre at 2.15pm on February 20.”

Missing mother Nicola Bulley was finally found on Sunday, around a mile away from where she was last seen on the river in St Michael’s on Wyre in Lancashire.

Ms Bulley had disappeared on 27 January while walking her dog after dropping her children off at school earlier that morning.

Police said two walkers, who used a path well trodden by officers, found her and the body was formally identified the following day.

Experts have said there are a number of reasons why Ms Bulley might not have been found sooner.

Since Nicola Bulley disappeared, the police, social media sleuths and the media have all received widespread criticism.

The 45-year-old’s body was pulled from the River Wye in Lancashire on Sunday but a number of questions have been left unanswered.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what investigations have been launched since her body was recovered and why they are necessary.

A memorial gathering is being organised in Nicola Bulley’s hometown in Essex to pay respects to the 45-year-old.

“The community always pulls together at times like this so we are tomorrow night showing our love and paying our respect to the family,” Kerry Linehan, one of the organisers told BBC News.

“We are a tight-knit community in South Woodham Ferrers and when things like this happen we always rally around and there is always something that will happen,” said Jon Morter, who runs a local community Facebook page.

A local artist Danny Bench has also painted a mural in her honour, reported the BBC.

The memorial service will take place at Queen Elizabeth II Square in South Woodham Ferrers, around 8pm tonight.

Nicola Bulley was identified using her dental records, the opening of an inquest into her death has heard.

Preston Coroner’s Court was told surgeon Andrew Ian Edwards had examined the 45-year-old’s dental records, which had been obtained by police from her dental surgery.

The hearing, which lasted about five minutes, was not attended by Bulley‘s partner Paul Ansell or any other family.

The public has raised more than £10,000 for the family of Nicola Bulley after her body found in the River Wyre on Sunday was confirmed to be the mother of two.

Friends and family of Ms Bulley have launched a GoFund Me campaign to donate to funeral planning for the 45-year-old and provide financial support for her partner Paul Ansell and their two young daughters.

The body was discovered on Sunday morning around a mile from where the mortgage adviser was last seen three weeks ago, walking her dog.

A “full independent review” is set to be carried out by the College of Policing into Lancashire Police’s handling of the Nicola Bulley case, the county’s police and crime commissioner said.

Conservative PCC Andrew Snowden said the public “understandably feel that there remain questions about the handling of elements of the police investigation, how it was communicated and the decision to release personal information”.

The force said it “welcomes the independent review”, adding that it is “keen to take the opportunity to learn”.

There are thousands of retired and former police officers who’ve had the good grace and emotional intelligence not to get involved in the runaway commentary that has surrounded Nicola Bulley’s disappearance.

The only people who can claim to actually care about finding Nicola are her distraught loved ones and the 200 or so professionals who are on the ground in Lancashire, and have been for the past three weeks. Virtually everybody else who has invited themselves into the midst of these awful circumstances has done so for personal gain or validation.

Let me be clear: I am not referring to former cops who in good faith have tried to provide some insight into the rationale and investigation around “high-risk” missing person strategies.

I’m instead talking about a handful of former police officers, who in my opinion have recklessly thrown in completely unfounded and entirely speculative theories, that have resulted in the press and media seizing upon them and spreading them as if they were the truth.

The police watchdog has launched an investigation into a welfare check on Nicola Bulley carried out by Lancashire Police on 10 January, days before she was last seen.

An IOPC spokesperson said: “Following a referral by Lancashire Constabulary on Thursday (16 February) we have started an independent investigation regarding contact the force had with Nicola Bulley on 10 January 2023.

“We were notified by the force that an officer attended the family home on that date as part of a welfare check.”

Nicola Bulley’s body has been found in the River Wyre, after weeks of agonising searches.

The latest unwelcome news comes against a backdrop of intense speculation on social media and appeals for information, while a family attempted to put one foot in front of the other, terrified of what comes next.

The public relate to it. They have connected with this traumatic event, and have become desperate for resolution.

When a loved one goes missing, there are hundreds of questions left waiting to be answered. How could this happen? Where are they? Will they ever be found? Did they run away? Were they attacked? Is this a tragic accident? Did someone harm them? Are they suffering? Are they safe?

Since Nicola Bulley disappeared, the police, social media sleuths and the media have all received widespread criticism.

The 45-year-old’s body was pulled from the River Wye in Lancashire on Sunday but a number of questions have been left unanswered.

