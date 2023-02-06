Nicola Bulley – latest news: Friends share images of dog walker the day she disappeared

A friend of Nicola Bulley has released new images from her doorbell camera which show the missing mother-of-two leaving her home on the morning that she disappeared.

It comes as police searching for the 45-year-old said that a woman described as a “key witness” had come forward, after announcing on Saturday that they were trying to trace a woman seen pushing a pram in the area close to where the dog walker vanished.

Lancashire Police said the woman had come forward “very quickly” and is being treated as a witness.

On Friday, police said that they believed the 45-year-old fell into the River Wyre while walking her dog nearby.

However, Ms Bulley’s sister, Louise Cunningham, has questioned the theory.

She urged the public to “keep an open mind” in a social media post on Friday evening, adding that there is “no evidence” her sister fell into the water.

In an interview with Sky News, Ms Bulley’s close friend Emma White disputed that a ball had been taken on the walk.

05:04 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

The only broken CCTV camera in the area where Nicola Bulley disappeared “is the one that would have seen everything”, a friend of the missing dog walker has said.

The 45-year-old vanished last Friday while walking her dog along the River Wyre after dropping her two daughters, aged six and nine, at school nearby.

A week into the intensive search for Ms Bulley, Lancashire Police said that they were working on the theory that she had fallen into the river, and the force has consistently stated that there are no signs of any third-party involvement in her disappearance.

Andy Gregory reports.

Underwater forensics expert calls police investigation a ‘mess’

03:38 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

A leading underwater forensics expert has branded the police investigation into Nicola Bulley’s disappearance “a mess”.

The 45-year-old mother-of-two disappeared while on her regular dog walk in the quiet village of St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire on the morning of 27 January. Despite an extensive search, Ms Bulley is yet to be found.

Lancashire Police revealed on 3 February that their main working hypothesis was that Ms Bulley “fell” into the river and was not suspicious but rather a “tragic case of a missing person.”

Eleanor Noyce has more.

Private underwater search team will join operation ‘free of charge'

00:22 , Thomas Kingsley

Specialist Group International (SGI), led by forensic expert Peter Faulding, will begin aiding the search for Ms Bulley in the waterways of St Michael's on Wyre village in Lancashire from Monday morning.

The team has offered its services "free of charge". The news was confirmed to Sky News by Lancashire Constabulary.

In a post on Specialist Group International's Facebook page, Mr Faulding said his team will “work closely” with police.

“I have just had a long call with the Lancashire police search adviser to discuss the search for Nicola,” he said.

“We will work closely with the police search teams who are working long hours to find Nicola.

“The team are leaving shortly from our base in Dorking en route to Lancashire to start tomorrow morning.”

It comes as new images have been released of Ms Bulley from the day she disappeared.

Nicola Bulley’s partner is ‘on worst rollercoaster of his life’, says friend of missing mother

Sunday 5 February 2023 22:21 , Andy Gregory

The partner of Nicola Bulley, a mother who has been missing for a week, is on the “worst rollercoaster of his life”, reports Mary Kate-Findon.

A friend of the 45-year-old shared what she has seen of Paul Ansell’s experience of “perpetual hell” during an interview with Sky News.

“He is desperate to have Niki home, he just wants to know she’s safe and wants her home with the family,” Heather Gibbons said.

Watch: Friend of Nicola Bulley says 'factual evidence' needed as she questions police 'hypothesis'

Sunday 5 February 2023 21:28 , Andy Gregory

Search taking place in ‘extremely challenging environment’, police say

Sunday 5 February 2023 20:47 , Andy Gregory

The search for Nicola Bulley is taking place in an “extremely challenging environment”, police have said, as they announced that a private underwater rescue company was joining the operation.

Lancashire Police said in a statement on Sunday that Specialist Group International (SGI) “will join an already large, multi-agency search operation involving a wide variety of search assets and resources”.

It added: “Their capability will overlay what has already been, and continues to be done, in order to give extra search coverage along what is an extremely challenging environment to search.”

Private search and rescue team to join missing dog walker operation

Sunday 5 February 2023 20:00 , Thomas Kingsley

A private underwater rescue team has joined the search for the missing dog walker Nicola Bulley.

The 45-year-old was last seen more than a week ago, walking her dog Willow in Lancashire. Police are working on the theory she fell into the River Wyre.

New CCTV pictures, captured by her Ring camera on Friday 27 January, show Ms Bulley loading her car outside her home before driving her two children to school.

Read the full story here:

Police ‘seeking data from Nicola Bulley’s Fitbit'

Sunday 5 February 2023 19:06 , Andy Gregory

Police are trying to get data from Nicola Bulley’s Fitbit, her friend Emma White has said.

“The Fitbit had not been synced since Tuesday,” she said in an interview with The Sun. “The police are trying other ways to try to get information from it.”

My colleague Jonathan Kanengoni has more details:

Police ‘examining missing dog walker’s Fitbit data’ in hope to retrace last steps

Images released showing missing dog walker on day she disappeared

Sunday 5 February 2023 17:56 , Andy Gregory

Images of Nicola Bulley have been released showing the mother-of-two leaving her home for the last time on the day she vanished, my colleague Thomas Kingsley reports.

One of the 45-year-old’s friends released the doorbell camera capture as the desperate search for the missing dog walker continues.

Witness claims to have seen a “red van” parked in village close to where Nicola Bulley went missing

Sunday 5 February 2023 17:45 , Eleanor Noyce

Last Friday, a witness contacted Lancashire Police to report a “suspicious” red van parked in the village near where 45-year-old Nicola Bulley went missing on January 27.

“I saw a tatty red van in Hall Lane outside a barn,” The Times reports the 55-year-old witness, a resident of St Michael’s on Wyre, as saying. “I didn’t think anything at the time, but when I saw Nicola had gone missing, I called 101 and spoke to an operator.

“I contacted the police again on Friday and spoke to a police officer. It could have been a Renault van. It was the sort of van you can live in. I saw it on my way to the cake shop.”

Police have not issued details about any vehicle during the course of the investigation.

Nicola Bulley: All the evidence released so far in the case of the missing dog walker

Sunday 5 February 2023 17:15 , Eleanor Noyce

Nicola Bulley, a 45-year-old mother-of-two and mortgage adviser, is still missing a week after she disappeared while out walking her dog after dropping her young daughters off at primary school.

Ms Bulley, originally from Essex but now lives in Inskip, was heading east along the River Wyre in Lancashire with her brown springer spaniel Willow when she vanished near St Michael’s on Wyre at approximately 9.15am on 27 January.

She was seen by at least one fellow dog walker moments before disappearing.

Willow’s lead and harness and Ms Bulley’s mobile phone were subsequently discovered on a nearby bench, the device still connected to a work conference call.

The dog itself was also found shortly after being recognised by a member of the public and reportedly appeared distressed.

Joe Sommerlad reports:

Timeline of events in the case of missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley

Sunday 5 February 2023 16:15 , Eleanor Noyce

Nicola Bulley’s family and friends have questioned a police theory that the missing dog walker fell in a river.

The search for mother-of-two has now run for more than a week.

In a Facebook post, Ms Bulley’s sister, Louise Cunningham, urged people to “keep an open mind” as there is “no evidence whatsoever” that the dog walker fell in the river.

She said: “Off the back of the latest Police media update, please can I add there is no evidence whatsoever that she has gone into the river, it’s just a theory.”

Here is a timeline of events.

'Vile' theories over missing Nicola Bulley 'incredibly hurtful' for family, friend says

Sunday 5 February 2023 15:45 , Eleanor Noyce

A friend of Nicola Bulley has said that the “vile” theories about her disappearance are “incredibly hurtful” for the family.

“Everyone’s going to have their thoughts, their theories, everyone will be speculating”, Nicola Bulley’s friend Heather Gibbons said on BBC North West Tonight.

“To see some of the vile speculation online, to see some of the theories that are incredibly, incredibly hurtful, I don’t think people are realising that the family are sitting at home and able to access and see all of that”, Ms Gibbons added.

Watch:

Friend of Nicola Bulley shares 11 facts about the case in attempt to dispel online speculation

Sunday 5 February 2023 15:35 , Eleanor Noyce

A close friend of missing 45-year-old Nicola Bulley has shared a plea online in an attempt to dispel misinformation about the case.

Tilly Ann, a close friend of the missing mother of two, has outlined 11 pieces of information she feels the public should know about the investigation. Amidst rampant online discussion about the case, Ms Ann has said it is “disgusting” that she has had to issue this statement to curb online sleuths.

With the permission of Ms Bulley’s “incredibly close” family before posting, she notes that the only CCTV camera “that would have seen everything” is not working.

The 11 facts confirmed by Ms Ann are as follows:

1. Paul Ansell and Nicola Bulley mostly work from home, which is why he was there that day

2. They both do this walk regularly, and Paul is very well-known in the community and very well recognised

3. The dog never has her harness on for a chunk of the walk. Mr Ansell and Ms Bulley remove it at the gate of the top field and then put it back on again when they leave

4. Mr Ansell and Ms Bulley rarely take the ball out for walks with Willow now as she is very protective over it, and it hasn’t made an appearance on walks in a while

5. Ms Bulley would often put her phone on loudspeaker whilst talking

6. Willow, the dog, was found very close to the bench and the harness. The harness was found on the floor, not on the bench

7. Ms Bulley is an incredibly strong swimmer

8. Ms Bulley drove to the school to drop her two daughters off, left her car there and walked to the river

9. The dog was dry when found by a member of the public

10. The dog has since returned

11. There is CCTV at the back of the caravan park. However, the only camera that isn’t working is the one that would have seen everything.

Witness comes forward in Nicola Bulley case as police warn against speculation

Sunday 5 February 2023 15:15 , Eleanor Noyce

A woman described as a “key witness” by police searching for missing mother Nicola Bulley has come forward, as the force warned against “totally unacceptable” speculation and abuse on social media.

On Saturday, officers said they wanted to trace a person in a yellow coat seen pushing a pram in the area near where the dog walker went missing.

In an update on its Facebook page, Lancashire Police said the woman had come forward “very quickly”.

The force added: “We must stress that she was very much being treated as a witness and was one of many people in St Michael’s on Friday, January 27th.

“Our enquiries to find Nicola are extensive and will include speaking to as many members of the public as possible. The speculation and abuse on social media aimed at some people who are merely assisting our enquiry is totally unacceptable.”

Read more:

Missing dog walker Nicola Bulley’s partner speaks for first time since disappearance

Sunday 5 February 2023 14:45 , Eleanor Noyce

The partner of Nicola Bulley has spoken out publicly for the first time since the mother-of-two went missing.

Ms Bulley, 45, a mortgage adviser from Inskip, Lancashire, vanished while walking her dog after dropping off her daughters, aged six and nine, at school last Friday morning.

Paul Ansell said: “We’re never going to lose hope, but right now it’s as though she vanished into thin air, it’s just insane.

“I can’t believe we’re a week on and of yet it seems we’re no further on, it seems absolutely impossible. It’s like a dream, I can’t get my head around it.”

Speaking near the scene where the mother-of-two was last seen, Mr Ansell told broadcasters: “My whole focus is my two girls, just staying as strong as I can for them.

Thomas Kingsley reports:

Nicola Bulley’s friend says missing mother is ‘kindest soul’

Sunday 5 February 2023 14:00 , Eleanor Noyce

A friend of Nicola Bulley has read a letter written by her daughter to the missing mother-of-two’s family.

The mortgage adviser, disappeared last Friday morning, 27 January, as she walked her dog near the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre.

Emma White was visibly emotional as she read a letter on BBC Breakfast today, a week after Ms Bulley vanished.

“We’re always there for you, we love you so much,” the letter said.

Watch:

Nicola Bulley's husband is 'on worst rollercoaster of his life', says friend of missing mother

Sunday 5 February 2023 13:30 , Eleanor Noyce

The husband of Nicola Bulley, a mother who has been missing for a week, is on the “worst rollercoaster of his life.”

A friend of the 45-year-old shared what she has seen of Paul’s experience of “perpetual hell” during an interview with Sky News.

“He is desperate to have Niki home, he just wants to know she’s safe and wants her home with the family,” Heather Gibbons said.

Ms Bulley has been missing since last Friday, 27 January, when she took her dog for a walk on a path along the River Wyre at St Michaels on Wyre.

Watch:

Women ‘fearful of going out’ in village where Nicola Bulley vanished

Sunday 5 February 2023 13:00 , Eleanor Noyce

Women are fearful of going out in the village where dog walker Nicola Bulley vanished a week ago, a potential witness traced by police has said.

Christine Bowman, 67, had been identified as a dog walker who may have been one of the last people to see Ms Bulley before her disappearance last Friday morning as she walked her dog near the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.

But after Ms Bowman, a retired teacher, was traced following a police appeal, she told the Daily Mirror she had already spoken to officers and “doesn’t know anything”.

She added: “It has made local women fearful. If they have husbands or partners, they have been taking the dogs out instead.”

Read more:

Nicola Bulley: All the evidence released so far in the case of the missing dog walker

Sunday 5 February 2023 12:30 , Eleanor Noyce

Nicola Bulley, a 45-year-old mother-of-two and mortgage adviser, is still missing a week after she disappeared while out walking her dog after dropping her young daughters off at primary school.

Ms Bulley, originally from Essex but now lives in Inskip, was heading east along the River Wyre in Lancashire with her brown springer spaniel Willow when she vanished near St Michael’s on Wyre at approximately 9.15am on 27 January.

She was seen by at least one fellow dog walker moments before disappearing.

Willow’s lead and harness and Ms Bulley’s mobile phone were subsequently discovered on a nearby bench, the device still connected to a work conference call.

The dog itself was also found shortly after being recognised by a member of the public and reportedly appeared distressed.

Joe Sommerlad reports:

Police ‘examining missing dog walker’s Fitbit data’ in hope to retrace last steps

Sunday 5 February 2023 12:00 , Eleanor Noyce

Police are said to be examining the Fitbit of Nicola Bulley as the search for the missing dog walker continues.

The mother-of-two, 45, vanished on 27 January after dropping her children off at school in St Michaels on Wyre, Lancashire. There has been no trace of her since then.

Police have since confirmed that the working hypothesis is that she may have “sadly fallen” into the River Wyre, weighed down by some of the “heavy clothing” she was wearing. Police believe she may have fallen into the water while trying to retrieve a tennis ball for her dog Willow.

Read more:

Map outlines missing dog walker Nicola Bulley’s last known movements

Sunday 5 February 2023 11:30 , Eleanor Noyce

Mother-of-two Nicola Bulley remains missing a week after she disappeared while out walking her springer spaniel Willow.

The 45-year-old mortgage adviser had just dropped off her daughters, aged six and nine, at primary school before setting out east along a towpath by the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, on 27 January.

She was seen by at least one fellow dog walker moments prior to vanishing.

Last spotted at approximately 9.15am, Ms Bulley has been described by Lancashire Police as a 5 ft 3in white woman with light brown shoulder-length hair wearing a long black gilet jacket with a hood, black jeans and olive green ankle wellington boots.

Her hair was in a ponytail at the time of her disappearance.

Joe Sommerlad has more:

Mystery of mother who vanished during a work conference call

Sunday 5 February 2023 11:00 , Eleanor Noyce

Walking your dog, going for a coffee, popping out for a run: all normal activities carried out daily with minimal issue.

However, for mother-of-two Nicola Bulley, a walk along the River Wyre has turned into a sizable mystery sparking a missing person investigation after the 45-year-old vanished off Garstang Road in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre, leaving just her Spaniel.

Ms Bulley’s partner Paul Ansell, speaking from the family home in Inskip, Lancashire, said he spent all of Sunday searching for the mother-of-two.

The engineer, who has been in a relationship with Ms Bulley for 12 years, said: “It is just perpetual hell. It is just utter disbelief.

“We are living through this but it doesn’t feel real. All we can say is we need to find her. She’s got two little girls that need their mummy home.”

Thomas Kingsley reports:

Missing dog walker Nicola Bulley’s final text before she disappeared revealed

Sunday 5 February 2023 10:30 , Eleanor Noyce

Missing dog walker Nicola Bulley’s final text before she “vanished into thin air” has been revealed.

The 45-year-old was last seen walking her dog by the river in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, on Friday 27 January. She was still logged into a Microsoft Teams call which had ended at 9.30am when her phone was recovered.

Just half an hour earlier, the mother of two had texted a friend to book a playdate. She sent the message at 8.57am shortly before logging into the Teams call, locals at a village meeting were told.

Ms Bulley had just dropped her two daughters, aged six and nine, at school on Friday morning.

The last known sighting of Ms Bulley was at 9.10am. Some 25 minutes later, her phone and the dog’s harness were found on a riverside bench. Her springer spaniel, Willow, appeared distressed.

Her Strava account shows that the route where she was last seen was one she frequently used, as she often shared photos of her riverside runs with Willow.

Read more:

Timeline of events in the case of missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley

Sunday 5 February 2023 09:30 , Eleanor Noyce

Nicola Bulley’s family and friends have questioned a police theory that the missing dog walker fell in a river.

The search for mother-of-two has now run for more than a week.

In a Facebook post, Ms Bulley’s sister, Louise Cunningham, urged people to “keep an open mind” as there is “no evidence whatsoever” that the dog walker fell in the river.

She said: “Off the back of the latest Police media update, please can I add there is no evidence whatsoever that she has gone into the river, it’s just a theory.”

Here is a timeline of events:

Unanswered questions over missing dog walker mystery as family dispute police theory

Sunday 5 February 2023 09:00 , Eleanor Noyce

The disappearance of Nicola Bulley has puzzled police since she was last seen on the morning of 27 January.

The mother-of-two disappeared while on her regular dog walk in the quiet village of St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.

Dropping her children off at school, she took her spaniel Willow for a stroll by the river and was sighted at around 9am by a witness but despite an extensive search, she has yet to be found.

In a police conference held on February 3, Lancashire Police stated that their main working hypothesis was that Ms Bulley “fell” into the river, and was “not suspicious”, but the “tragic case of a missing person.”

But Ms Bulley’s family contest that idea and as the mystery continues, we look at unanswered questions surrounding her disappearance.

Read more:

Police ‘examining missing dog walker’s Fitbit data’ in hope to retrace last steps

Sunday 5 February 2023 08:30 , Eleanor Noyce

Police are said to be examining the Fitbit of Nicola Bulley as the search for the missing dog walker intensifies.

The mother-of-two, 45, went missing on 27 January after dropping her children off at school in St Michaels on Wyre, Lancashire. There has been no trace of her since then.

Police have since confirmed that the working hypothesis is that she may have “sadly fallen” into the River Wyre, weighed down by some of the “heavy clothing” she was wearing. Police believe she may have fallen into the water while trying to retrieve a tennis ball for her dog Willow.

Ms Bulley’s friend Emma White said the police were now working to get data from Ms Bulley’s Fitbit watch.

“The Fitbit had not been synced since Tuesday,” she said in an interview with The Sun.

Read more:

Nicola Bulley's friend questions police ‘hypothesis’

Sunday 5 February 2023 08:00 , Sravasti Dasgupta

Family and friends of Nicola Bulley have questioned a police update suggesting the mother-of-two fell into the river.

“When we are talking about a life we can’t base it on a hypothesis - surely we need this factual evidence,” friend Emma White told Sky News.

Watch:

Aerial footage shows where Nicola Bulley is feared to have fallen in river

Sunday 5 February 2023 07:30 , Sravasti Dasgupta

Aerial footage shows the location where police fear Nicola Bulley could have fallen into the River Wyre.

The mother-of-two disappeared last Friday, 27 January, after she went for a walk along a river path at St Michaels on Wyre.

Watch:

Missing dogwalker’s sister disputes police theory

Sunday 5 February 2023 05:30 , Sravasti Dasgupta

The sister of missing dog walker Nicola Bulley has disputed police claims that the 45-year-old “fell in the river”.

Ms Bulley’s sister, Louise Cunningham, has urged the public to “keep an open mind” in a social media post on Friday evening, adding that there is “no evidence” that her sister fell into the water.

“Off the back of the latest police media update, please can I add there is no evidence whatsoever that she has gone into the river, it’s just a theory,” she wrote on social media.

Eleanor Noyce has more:

Police say speculations on social media 'unacceptable'

Sunday 5 February 2023 05:00 , Sravasti Dasgupta

Lancashire Police probing the disappearance of Nicola Bulley have said that speculation on social media is “unacceptable.”

“The speculation and abuse on social media aimed at some people who are merely assisting our enquiry is totally unacceptable,” the force said in a Facebook update.

“We would urge people to remember that we are investigating the disappearance of Nicola, and the priority is Nicola and her family. We want to find her and provide answers to her family.”

Earlier Ms Bulley’s sister, Louise Cunningham, urged people on social media to “keep an open mind” as there is “no evidence whatsoever” that the dog walker fell in the river as claimed by the police.

Timeline of dog walker’s mysterious disappearance

Sunday 5 February 2023 04:30 , Sravasti Dasgupta

The last known movements of missing dog walker Nicola Bulley have been revealed by police.

Nicola Bulley, 45, a mortgage advisor, was last seen on Friday morning at around 9.20am while walking her dog alongside the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.

Here we take a look at her last known movements:

'Key witness' comes forward

Sunday 5 February 2023 04:00 , Sravasti Dasgupta

A woman described as a “key witness” by police searching for missing dog walker Nicola Bulley has come forward.

This after officers said on Saturday that they wanted to trace a person seen pushing a pram in the area near where the dog walker went missing.

In an update on its Facebook page, Lancashire Police said the woman had come forward “very quickly”.

“We must stress that she was very much being treated as a witness and was one of many people in St Michael’s on Friday 27 January.

5 unanswered questions over missing dog walker mystery

Sunday 5 February 2023 03:31 , Sravasti Dasgupta

The disappearance of Nicola Bulley has puzzled police since she was last seen on the morning of 27 January.

In a news conference held on 3 February, Lancashire Police stated that their main working hypothesis was that Ms Bulley “fell” into the river, and that the incident was “not suspicious”, but the “tragic case of a missing person.”

But Ms Bulley’s family contest that idea and as the mystery continues, we look at unanswered questions surrounding her disappearance.

Read more:

Police reveal what Nicola Bulley was wearing before she vanished

Sunday 5 February 2023 02:03 , Andy Gregory

Police have revealed the clothes Nicola Bulley was last seen wearing before she disappeared.

“I do have an update on the clothing that Nicola was last seen wearing, and this is something that the public who live in the area, or who walk their dogs on the river path near to St Michael’s or downstream of St Michael’s towards Morecambe Bay, can look out for,” Superintendent Sally Riley told Friday’s press conference.

“They are an ankle-length black quilted gilet jacket, a black Engelbert Strauss waist-length coat which was worn underneath the gilet, tight-fitting black jeans, long green walking socks tucked into her jeans, ankle-length green Next wellies, a necklace and a pale blue Fitbit.

“It’s really important that the public pay heed to those very specific clothing descriptions please, because factual sightings of those items would be very useful to us.”

Watch: Friend says ‘factual evidence’ needed as she questions police ‘hypothesis’

Sunday 5 February 2023 00:59 , Andy Gregory

Nicola Bulley’s partner speaks for first time since disappearance

Sunday 5 February 2023 00:18 , Andy Gregory

The partner of Nicola Bulley has spoken out publicly for the first time since the mother-of-two went missing.

Paul Ansell said: “We’re never going to lose hope, but right now it’s as though she vanished into thin air, it’s just insane.”

My colleague Thomas Kingsley has more details:

Police ‘examining missing dog walker’s Fitbit data’ in hope to retrace last steps

Saturday 4 February 2023 22:27 , Andy Gregory

A friend of Nicola Bulley’s has said that police are working to get data from the missing dog walker’s Fitbit.

“The Fitbit had not been synced since Tuesday,” Emma White told The Sun. “The police are trying other ways to try to get information from it.”

You can read more details here.

Timeline of dog walker’s mysterious disappearance

Saturday 4 February 2023 21:24 , Andy Gregory

The police have offered this timeline of Nicola Bulley’s last-known movements:

8.43am – Nicola walked along the path by the River Wyre, having dropped her children off at school

8:50am (approximately) - A dog-walker – somebody who knows Nicola – saw her walking around the lower field with her dog. Their two dogs interacted briefly before the witness left the field via the river path

8.53am – She sent an email to her boss

9.01am – She logged into a Teams call

9.10am (approximately) – A witness – somebody who knows Nicola – saw her on the upper field walking her dog, Willow. Work is ongoing today to establish exactly what time this was.

9.30am – The Teams call ended but Nicola stayed logged on

9.35am (approximately) – Nicola’s mobile phone and Willow were found at a bench by the river by another dog-walker.

Saturday 4 February 2023 20:15 , Thomas Kingsley

Lancashire Police said: “Officers leading the search for Nicola Bulley who is missing in St Michael’s on Wyre need to trace a key witness who they believe was in the area on the morning of Nicola’s disappearance.

“A woman was seen walking on Garstang Road/Blackpool Road, St Michael’s on the morning of Friday 27 January pushing a pram.

“She was seen walking from the direction of Allotment Lane towards the Grapes public house at approximately 8.22am and is seen again walking on Allotment Lane towards Garstang Road at 8.41am.

“It is believed that the female in question may have walked along the river path during these times and so detectives want to speak to her and urge her to get in touch.

“We are also appealing to anyone who was driving down Blackpool Lane/Garstang Lane on the morning of Friday 27th January between the times of 9am and 10am who has dash cam footage on their vehicles to make contact.”

Mapped: Where was Nicola Bulley last sighted?

Saturday 4 February 2023 19:44 , Andy Gregory

(Lancashire Police)

CCTV image shows ‘key witness’ being sought by police

Saturday 4 February 2023 18:54 , Andy Gregory

Here is the CCTV picture of the person to whom police are appealing for information:

(Lancashire Police handout)

Police searching for missing dog walker appealing for third ‘key witness’

Saturday 4 February 2023 18:32 , Andy Gregory

Police searching for Nicola Bulley are seeking a “key witness” who they believe was in the area on the morning of her disappearance.

The witness is a woman seen pushing a pram on the morning Ms Bulley went missing.

“It is believed that the female in question may have walked along the river path during these times and so detectives want to speak to her and urge her to get in touch,” Lancashire Constabulary said.

My colleague Thomas Kingsley has the breaking story here:

Police searching for missing dog walker appealing for third ‘key witness’

Unanswered questions over missing dog walker mystery

Saturday 4 February 2023 17:04 , Andy Gregory

Lancashire Police have stated that their main working hypothesis is that Nicola Bulley “fell” into the river, and that her disappearance was “not suspicious”, but the “tragic case of a missing person.”

But as Ms Bulley’s family contest that idea, my colleague Eleanor Noyce has taken a look at the unanswered questions surrounding her disappearance:

Nicola Bulley: Friend says ‘factual evidence’ needed as she questions police ‘hypothesis’

Saturday 4 February 2023 15:00 , Eleanor Noyce

Family and friends of Nicola Bulley have questioned a police update suggesting the mother-of-two fell into the river.

Officers believe Ms Bulley, 45, “sadly” fell into the River Wyre while walking her dog last Friday but are continuing the search.

“When we are talking about a life we can’t base it on a hypothesis - surely we need this factual evidence,” friend Emma White told Sky News.

“We still have no evidence and that’s why we’re out together in force. You don’t base life on a hypothesis.”

Oliver Browning reports:

