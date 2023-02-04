Nicola Bulley - latest news: Sister questions police theory missing dog walker fell in river

The sister of missing dog walker Nicola Bulley has disputed police claims that the 45-year-old “fell in the river.”

Lancashire Police stated in a press conference held on Friday afternoon that they believe Ms Bulley is likely to have gone into the water in St Michael’s on Wyre whilst walking her dog.

The theory supposes that the mother fell during a 10-minute window, as police do not believe there is any criminal or third-party involvement.

However, Ms Bulley’s sister, Louise Cunningham, has questioned the idea. She urged the public to “keep an open mind” in a social media post on Friday evening, adding that there is “no evidence” her sister fell into the water.

“Off the back of the latest police media update, please can I add there is no evidence whatsoever that she has gone into the river, it’s just a theory”, she wrote on social media.

“Everyone needs to keep an open mind as not all CCTV and leads have been investigated fully, the police confirmed the case is far from over,” she added.

In an interview with Sky News, Ms Bulley’s close friend Emma White disputed that a ball had been taken on the walk.

“Willow used to love a tennis ball, but it used to disturb the walk so they haven’t had the tennis ball since way into last year”, Ms White confirmed. “There was definitely no ball.”

08:58

Police officers on the River Wyre, in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, as police continue their search for missing woman Nicola Bulley (PA Wire)

Nicola Bulley’s friend says missing mother is ‘kindest soul’

09:30

A friend of Nicola Bulley has read a letter written by her daughter to the missing mother-of-two’s family.

“We’re always there for you, we love you so much,” the letter said.

Nicola Bulley’s friend says missing mother is ‘kindest soul’

All the evidence released so far in the case of the missing dog walker

08:30

Nicola Bulley, a 45-year-old mother-of-two and mortgage adviser, is still missing a week after she disappeared while out walking her dog after dropping her young daughters off at primary school.

Here’s a brief overview of the information released so far as the investigation continues:

All the evidence released so far in the Nicola Bulley case

Everything we know so far about Nicola Bulley

08:00

Police are continuing with a major search for Nicola Bulley, the missing mother-of-two who disappeared one week ago.

Here is everything we know so far:

Everything we know so far as mother vanishes while walking dog

Who is Nicola Bulley?

07:30

Nicola Bulley is a 45-year-old mortgage adviser and mother-of-two who has been missing since last Friday.

Ms Bulley is from Inskip, Lancashire, and is described as white, 5ft 3in, with light brown shoulder-length hair.

She was last seen near the river at around 9.20am last Friday morning, after dropping her daughters, aged six and nine, at the school in the village.

Her mobile phone and dog were later found by a bench by another dog-walker.

A major search has been launched to find Ms Bulley, utilising a police helicopter, drones, sniffer dogs and diving teams.

On Friday Lancashire Police said they believe that Ms Bulley fell into the River Wyre.

This incident is “not suspicious” but a “tragic case of a missing person,” the force said.

Timeline of events in the case of missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley

07:00

The search for mother-of-two Nicola Bulley has now been ongoing for a week, as police work on the hypothesis that she may have fallen into the River Wyre while walking her dog.

Here is a timeline of how their findings have developed, and what Ms Bulley’s friends and family have said since the day she disappeared.

Timeline of events in the case of missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley

06:40

06:00

Nicola Bulley: Parents of missing mother say their lives 'feel so empty' since disappearance

05:00 , Joe Middleton

Aerial footage shows where Nicola Bulley is feared to have fallen in river

04:00

Aerial footage shows the location where police fear Nicola Bulley could have fallen into the River Wyre.

The mother-of-two disappeared last Friday, 27 January, after she went for a walk along a river path at St Michaels on Wyre.

Officers said their “main working hypothesis” is that she fell into the river during her walk, and it is “not suspicious but a tragic case.”

She was last seen at around 9:20am that morning after dropping off her daughters to school in the local village.

Aerial footage shows where Nicola Bulley is feared to have fallen in river

Women ‘fearful of going out’ in village where Nicola Bulley vanished

03:00 , Joe Middleton

Women are fearful of going out in the village where dog walker Nicola Bulley vanished a week ago, a potential witness traced by police has said.

Christine Bowman, 67, had been identified as a dog walker who may have been one of the last people to see Ms Bulley before her disappearance last Friday morning as she walked her dog near the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.

But after Ms Bowman, a retired teacher, was traced following a police appeal, she told the Daily Mirror she had already spoken to officers and “doesn’t know anything”.

Women ‘fearful of going out’ in village where Nicola Bulley vanished

01:00

Police have revealed the clothes missing dog walker Nicola Bulley was last seen wearing before she disappeared.

Holding a press conference on Friday afternoon, Lancashire Police said they believe that Ms Bulley fell into the River Wyre. This incident is “not suspicious” but a “tragic case of a missing person,” the force said.

Superintendent Sally Riley gave a list of clothing and accessories police are searching for in connection with Ms Bulley.

Police reveal what missing dog walker Nicola Bulley was wearing before she vanished

All the evidence released so far in the case of the missing dog walker

Friday 3 February 2023 23:59

Nicola Bulley, a 45-year-old mother-of-two and mortgage adviser, is still missing a week after she disappeared while out walking her dog after dropping her young daughters off at primary school.

Ms Bulley, originally from Essex but now lives in Inskip, was heading east along the River Wyre in Lancashire with her brown springer spaniel Willow when she vanished near St Michael’s on Wyre at approximately 9.15am on 27 January.

She was seen by at least one fellow dog walker moments before disappearing.

All the evidence released so far in the Nicola Bulley case

Aerials of River Wyre where Nicola Bulley is feared to have fallen in

Friday 3 February 2023 23:00

Friday 3 February 2023 22:00

Nicola Bulley's husband is 'on worst rollercoaster of his life', says friend of missing mother

Friday 3 February 2023 21:00

Map outlines missing dog walker Nicola Bulley’s last known movements

Friday 3 February 2023 20:00

Mother-of-two Nicola Bulley remains missing a week after she disappeared while out walking her springer spaniel Willow.

The 45-year-old mortgage adviser had just dropped off her daughters, aged six and nine, at primary school before setting out east along a towpath by the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, on 27 January.

She was seen by at least one fellow dog walker moments prior to vanishing.

Map outlines missing Nicola Bulley’s last known movements

Missing dog walker Nicola Bulley’s partner speaks for first time since disappearance

Friday 3 February 2023 19:00

The partner of Nicola Bulley has spoken out publicly for the first time since the mother-of-two went missing.

Ms Bulley, 45, a mortgage adviser from Inskip, Lancashire, vanished while walking her dog after dropping off her daughters, aged six and nine, at school last Friday morning.

Paul Ansell said: “We’re never going to lose hope, but right now it’s as though she vanished into thin air, it’s just insane.”

Thomas Kingsley reports.

Missing dog walker’s partner speaks for first time since disappearance

The final email and an abandoned Teams call: Timeline of dog walker’s mysterious disappearance

Friday 3 February 2023 18:00

The last known movements of missing dog walker Nicola Bulley have been revealed by police.

Nicola Bulley, 45, a mortgage advisor, was last seen on Friday morning at around 9.20am while walking her dog alongside the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.

She had just dropped off two her daughters, aged six and nine, at the local school in the village.

Matt Mathers reports.

Timeline of Nicola Bulley’s mysterious disappearance

Nicola Bulley's friend says missing mother is 'kindest soul'

Friday 3 February 2023 17:10

Map showing dog walker’s movements on the day she disappeared

Friday 3 February 2023 16:44

No trace of missing mother ever leaving riverside, police say

Friday 3 February 2023 16:35 , Joe Middleton

Nicola Bulley, the mother-of-two who was reported missing a week ago, is believed to have fallen into a river, police said on Friday, 3 February.

The mortgage adviser, 45, disappeared on Friday, 27 January, whilst out walking her dog in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.

Emergency services were alerted when the mortgage adviser’s dog Willow was seen running loose off Garstang Road around 25 minutes after she was last seen by another dog walker.

No third party or criminal involvement is suspected, Superintendent Sally Riley of Lancashire Police told a press conference.

Nicola Bulley: No trace of missing mother ever leaving riverside, police say

Nicola Bulley’s husband is ‘on worst rollercoaster of his life’, says friend of missing mother

Friday 3 February 2023 15:53

‘Issue’ with Nicola Bulley’s dog may have led her to river’s edge, say police

Friday 3 February 2023 15:36

Superintendent Sally Riley said an “issue” with missing Nicola Bulley‘s dog may have led her to the water’s edge.

Speaking at a press conference, Ms Riley said: “I don’t wish to speculate, in that we don’t know, but it is possible as the dog was loose and off the lead.

“There may have been an issue with the dog that led her to the water’s edge, she puts her phone down to go and deal with the dog momentarily, and Nicola may have fallen in.

“We assume the dog didn’t get into the river, but we don’t know why Nicola may have if she did.”

Ms Riley added that “the dog was dry” and Ms Bulley can swim.

Aerials of River Wyre where Nicola Bulley is feared to have fallen in

Friday 3 February 2023 15:25

Police give list of clothing and accessories they are searching for

Friday 3 February 2023 15:17

Superintendent Sally Riley of Lancashire Police has given a list of clothing and accessories police are searching for in connection with missing Nicola Bulley.

She told a press conference: “I do have an update on the clothing that Nicola was last seen wearing, and this is something that the public who live in the area, or who walk their dogs on the river path near to St Michael’s or downstream of St Michael’s towards Morecambe Bay, can look out for.

“They are an ankle-length black quilted gilet jacket, a black Engelbert Strauss waist-length coat which was worn underneath the gilet, tight-fitting black jeans, long green walking socks tucked into her jeans, ankle-length green Next wellies, a necklace and a pale blue Fitbit.

“It’s really important that the public pay heed to those very specific clothing descriptions please, because factual sightings of those items would be very useful to us.”

Missing dog walker ‘vanished in a 10-minute window’, police say

Friday 3 February 2023 15:08

Missing Nicola Bulley vanished in a 10-minute window, police believe.

Superintendent Sally Riley told the press conference that the last confirmed sighting of her took place at 9.10am that day where she was seen on Upper Field walking her dog.

Her dog was off the lead which was normal, the superintendent added.

At 9.20am police believe her phone was on a bench while connected to a work Teams meeting, which ended 10 minutes later.

Ms Riley said: “We only have a 10-minute window in which we cannot account for Nicola’s movements.”

Superintendent Sally Riley (Sky NEws)

Police believe missing dog walker Nicola Bulley fell into River Wyre

Friday 3 February 2023 15:00

Missing dog walker Nicola Bulley may have fallen into the river, police have said.

Giving an update this afternoon, Lancashire Police said the main hypothesis is that the 45-year-old mother of two fell into the river while walking her dog on Friday, 27 January around 9am.

Thomas Kingsley has the latest.

Missing dog walker Nicola Bulley likely fell into river, police say

Friday 3 February 2023 14:53

Friday 3 February 2023 14:53 , Joe Middleton

Superintendent Sally Riley said police suspect that Nicola Bulley has “sadly fallen into the river” and that there is no third party involvement.

Friday 3 February 2023 14:48

Friday 3 February 2023 14:48 , Joe Middleton

Superintendent Sally Riley of Lancashire Police confirms that Nicola Bulley has not yet been found.

Friday 3 February 2023 14:46

Friday 3 February 2023 14:46

The police are giving an update on the search for missing dogwalker Nicola Bulley. We will bring you the latest updates.

‘The community spirit is keeping him going'

Friday 3 February 2023 14:30 , Lucy Skoulding

Emma White, a friend of Nicola Bulley’s, spoke to Sky News today about her friend’s disappearance.

On how the family and specifically Ms Bulley’s partner, Paul Ansell, is coping, Ms White said: “Put yourself in his shoes, what must he be going through? You’ve also got two little girls here who are missing their mummy. I don’t know how he’s coping.

“The community spirit is keeping him going. We have to hope and pray that something comes out of everyone ringing 101.”

Describing Mr Ansell, Ms White said: “Paul’s very calm, very laid-back, very funny.”

Friday 3 February 2023 14:11

Friday 3 February 2023 14:11 , Joe Middleton

Police are expected to give an update this afternoon on the search for missing dogwalker Nicola Bulley.

We’ll bring you the latest updates as it happens.

Friday 3 February 2023 14:00

Nicola Bulley’s friend Emma spoke to Sky News to say the routine her friend followed on the day she went missing was very normal.

“This is the route they do day in, day out,” Emma said, referring to where Ms Bulley was last seen walking with her dog, Willow.

She added: “You can see the type of person she is - multi-tasking, walking the dog, on a Teams call, booking playdates.”

When asked why the dog’s lead and harness might have been found on the bench rather than on Willow, Emma said “it’s not unusual” adding that “she lets the dog off and the dog can go running”.

Friend says ‘torch of hope is shining’ as community rally around family

Friday 3 February 2023 13:30 , Lucy Skoulding

A friend of Nicola Bulley’s, Emma White told Sky News that “today has been tough for everyone” a week after the mother-of-two vanished while on a dog walk.

“Seven days and absolutely no clue, how can people just vanish,” she added.

Speaking of how the family is coping, Ms White said Ms Bulley’s two daughters are keeping to “normal routine” now, going to school to be with their friends after having a few days off.

The community is helping to support Ms Bulley’s partner and father to the two girls, Paul Ansell, as he tries to stay strong for his children.

Ms White continued: “The torch of hope is shining again. After today hopefully we get something.”

Friday 3 February 2023 13:00

A friend of Nicola Bulley’s said the police have received an influx of calls today as the local community continue to raise awareness of the case a week after the dog walker disappeared.

Ms Bulley’s friend Emma White told Sky News: “The community has rallied - we had maps and routes so people could come to help.

“She’s a mum, daughter, aunty, sister - we want to do what we can.”

Ms White said the community is “trying to create attention” and now there has been an “influx of calls to 101” as a result. Police saying they have had more calls and information as a result of today’s push.

Friend says she saw Nicola Bulley at school morning she went missing

Friday 3 February 2023 12:20

Speaking to Sky News, Nicola Bulley’s friend Emma said she saw her friend at the children’s school just before she went missing.

Ms Bulley dropped her two daughters off at school and left her car in the car park before taking her dog Willow out for a walk.

She was last seen on her walk just before she went missing last Friday. She has not been seen since.

Emma said it “doesn’t make sense” after police said the case is “very unusual”.

Map outlines Nicola Bulley’s last movements

Friday 3 February 2023 11:37

A map displays the last known movements of missing dog walker Nicola Bulley.

The mother-of-two remains missing a week after she disappeared last Friday while out walking her springer spaniel Willow.

The 45-year-old mortgage adviser had just dropped off her daughters, aged six and nine, at primary school before setting out east along a towpath by the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, on 27 January.

She was seen by at least one fellow dog walker moments prior to vanishing.

Read the full story by reporter Joe Sommerlad.

Map shows last known movements of Nicola Bulley

Nicola Bulley’s friend tearfully reads letter to missing mother’s family

Friday 3 February 2023 11:21

Nicola Bulley’s friend has tearfully read out a letter written by her daughter to the missing mother-of-two’s family.

The mortgage adviser disappeared last Friday morning, 27 January, as she walked her dog near the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre.

Emma White was visibly emotional as she read a letter on BBC Breakfast today, a week after Ms Bulley vanished.

“We’re always there for you, we love you so much,” the letter said.

Nicola Bulley’s final text to a friend before she disappeared

Friday 3 February 2023 10:46

Nicola Bulley’s final text before she “vanished into thin air” has been revealed.

The 45-year-old was last seen walking her dog by the river in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, on Friday 27 January. She was still logged into a Microsoft Teams call which had ended at 9.30am when her phone was recovered.

Just half an hour earlier, the mother of two had texted a friend to book a playdate. She sent the message at 8.57am shortly before logging into the Teams call, locals at a village meeting were told.

Read the full story by reporter Eleanor Noyce.

‘We’re going round and round and round through each scenario’ says Nicola Bulley’s partner

Friday 3 February 2023 10:21

Nicola Bulley’s partner has spoken out on how he “cannot get his head around” her disappearance as everyone is going “round and round and round” each scenario but they feel no closer to the truth.

Speaking to broadcasters near the scene of where the Lancashire woman was last seen, he said: “Every single scenario comes to a brick wall. Every single one of them.

“All we are doing is sitting there going round and round and round through each scenario.”

He added he was focusing on looking after their two daughters and “didn’t want to think” about how he was coping.

On the support from the community, Mr Ansell added: “It’s the only thing that we can take (from the situation) is that the level of support is out of this world.

“It gives us a great amount of comfort knowing that that’s going on, we don’t have anything else.

“We’re never going to lose hope, but it is as though she has vanished into thin air. It’s just insane.”

‘My whole focus is my two girls’ says Nicola Bulley’s partner

Friday 3 February 2023 10:08

Nicola Bulley’s partner, Paul Ansell, has told Sky News that he is focusing on his two daughters and trying to stay strong for them as the search for the missing dog walker continues.

Mr Ansell said: “My whole focus is my two girls, just staying as strong as I can for them.

“I’m scared that if I put focus into anything else it’s going to take my focus off that.

“Just hoping to goodness that anything comes out from the interview yesterday no matter how tiny.”

Mr Ansell added that he “can’t believe” it’s been a week since his partner vanished while walking the dog close to their girls’ school and the case is still “no further on”.

He said: “I can’t believe we’re a week on and of yet it seems we’re no further on, it seems absolutely impossible. It’s like a dream, I can’t get my head around it.”

Women ‘fearful of going out’ in village where Nicola Bulley went missing

Friday 3 February 2023 10:00

The woman who police were trying to locate as a possible second witness in the case of missing Nicola Bulley has said women in the village are “scared to go out”.

Christine Bowman, 67, had been identified as a dog walker who may have been one of the last people to see Ms Bulley before her disappearance last Friday morning as she walked her dog near the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.

But after Ms Bowman, a retired teacher, was traced following a police appeal, she told the Daily Mirror she had already spoken to officers and “doesn’t know anything”.

She added: “It has made local women fearful. If they have husbands or partners, they have been taking the dogs out instead.”

Read the full story.

Nicola Bulley’s partner says it’s like she’s ‘vanished into thin air’

Friday 3 February 2023 09:44

In an interview at the scene where Nicola Bulley was last seen, her partner Paul Ansell told Sky News it was as if she had “vanished into thin air”.

He said: “I can’t believe a week on and as yet it seems like we’re no further on, it seems absolutely impossible.

“It’s like a dream, I can’t get my head around any of it. Every single scenario comes to a brick wall, all we’re doing is going around and around.”

Read the full story by reporter Thomas Kingsley.

Police ‘can’t verify’ second witness’s account

Friday 3 February 2023 09:01

Lancashire Police have this morning told The Independent that they cannot verify the account of the second possible witness in the case of missing dog walker Nicola Bulley.

Christine Bowman, who was caught on CCTV walking her dog around the time that Ms Bulley went missing last Friday, told the Daily Mirror that she “didn’t see” the mum-of-two.

This was after Lancashire Constabulary issued an appeal to trace a woman wearing a red coat and walking a dog near the River Wyre where the 45-year-old woman disappeared last week.

Ms Bowman told the Mirror that she “doesn’t know anything” and she couldn’t understand why police were appealing to find her when she already spoke to them to tell them this right after Ms Bulley went missing.

Possible second witness said she ‘didn’t see’ Ms Bulley

Friday 3 February 2023 08:01

The possible second witness who was spotted on CCTV walking her own dog around the time Nicola Bulley went missing said she knows nothing of significance to help with the case.

Christine Bowman, 67, who was out walking her dog Snowflake along the River Wyre last Friday around the time the missing mum vanished said she “didn’t see” Ms Bulley.

Ms Bowman said she found it strange that Lancashire Constabulary had issued an appeal to locate her when she spoke to police immediately after the incident last Friday to say she hadn’t seen Ms Bulley, reports the Mail.

Map traces Nicola Bulley’s steps before going missing

Friday 3 February 2023 07:00

Using information from police and witnesses The Independent has traced the route of Nicola Bulley’s dog walk on which she went missing.

Father of woman who ‘vanished into thin air’ walking dog breaks down as he urges public to help

Friday 3 February 2023 06:00

The family of a mother-of-two who vanished while walking her dog in Lancashire have described how they are “stuck in a nightmare” in an emotional appeal for her whereabouts.

Police have been searching for Nicola Bulley since she went missing last Friday, on a route she has taken “a thousand times” after dropping her children at school.

Ms Bulley’s younger sister Louise Cunningham and father Ernie Bulley, 76, shared their anguish as they urged anyone with any information to come forward.

Andy Gregory reports:

Father of woman who ‘vanished into thin air’ walking dog breaks down in public plea

Everything we know so far as mother vanishes while walking dog

Friday 3 February 2023 05:00

Police are continuing with a major search for missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley who disappeared one week ago.

Ms Bulley, a mortgage advisor, was last seen near the River Wyre river at around 9.20am, and despite an extensive search has not been located.

The mother-of-two’s distraught family made an emotional appeal for information yesterday, saying they would “do anything” to find her.

Ms Bulley’s sister, Louise Cunningham, told Sky News: “Something has got to have been missed. Somebody must know something. People don’t just vanish into thin air.”

Joe Middleton catalogues everything we know so far:

Everything we know so far as mother vanishes while walking dog

Watch: Police search for mother-of-two who went missing walking dog

Friday 3 February 2023 04:00

ICYMI: New CCTV breakthrough in hunt for missing dog walker as police seek woman in red

Friday 3 February 2023 03:00

A CCTV image has been released of a woman in red who may be a witness in the mysterious disappearance of dog walker Nicola Bulley.

Lancashire Police would like to speak to the woman, who officers believe was in the area at the time Ms Bulley was last seen.

She was wearing a red and white coat, light-coloured trousers a bobble hat, and is being sought as a potential witness and not a suspect.

The woman was seen on CCTV at around 8.48am on Allotment Lane, close to where Ms Bulley was last seen. At the time, Ms Bulley is understood to have been on a work call near a bench, shortly before she disappeared.

Joe Middleton reports:

New CCTV breakthrough in hunt for missing dog walker as police seek ‘woman in red’

Police urge residents to avoid ‘treacherous’ riverbank

Friday 3 February 2023 02:00

Police have urged residents to avoid the area near to where Nicola Bulley went missing, warning that heavy rain left parts of the riverbank “treacherous”.

Supt Sally Riley said: “We know that Nicola going missing has caused a great deal of concern for the wider local community, as well as obviously being an awful time for her family.

“This remains a missing person inquiry and at this time there is nothing to suggest any third-party involvement in Nicola’s disappearance.

“I appreciate that there are unanswered questions about what has happened to Nicola, but I would urge people not to speculate or spread false rumours. We will share updates when we can, but we must be factual.

“Nicola’s family are being kept up to date with events and are being supported by officers.

“We are really grateful for the community’s help and co-operation so far, but I’d like to stress again parts of the riverbank are treacherous, especially after the recent rain, and we would ask that nobody puts themselves in danger and that the police and partner agencies’ efforts to find Nicola are not compromised.”

Friday 3 February 2023 01:00

A diver with the specialist search teams from Lancashire Police on the banks of the River Wyre, in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire, as the search continues for missing woman Nicola Bulley.

Nicola Bulley: ‘No sign of fall’ near river as parents fear dog walker was taken

Friday 3 February 2023 00:00

The parents of Nicola Bulley said there was “no sign” the mother of two fell near the River Wyre as they fear someone may have taken her.

Ms Bulley’s parents, known only as Ernest, 73, and Dot, 72, vowed “we will never stop looking for her”.

She was last seen on Friday morning at 9.15am as she walked along a footpath to a river while still logged on to a conference call from a bench where she had been out walking her pet dog Willow.

Thomas Kingsley has more:

Nicola Bulley: ‘No sign of fall’ near river as parents fear dog walker was taken

Nicola Bulley’s family make plea for information: ‘People don’t just vanish into thin air’

Thursday 2 February 2023 23:00

Nicola Bulley’s family have made an emotional plea for information as the search for the missing mother-of-two continues.

Ms Bulley, 45, was last seen walking next to the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, shortly after 9am last Friday.

“Somebody must know something, people don’t just vanish into thin air,” sister Louise Cunningham said.

“All we’re asking - no matter how small or big - if there’s anything you can remember that just doesn’t seem right then please just reach out to the police.”

Nicola Bulley’s family make plea for information: ‘People don’t vanish into thin air’

Map traces Nicola Bulley’s steps before going missing

Thursday 2 February 2023 22:30

Watch: Nicola Bulley’s family pleas for information as search is ongoing

Thursday 2 February 2023 22:00 , Emily Atkinson

Thursday 2 February 2023 21:00

Thursday 2 February 2023 21:00 , Emily Atkinson

The father of Nicola Bulley broke down in tears as he said he would “do anything” for his missing daughter.

Asked how much he missed his daughter, Ernie Bulley began to cry as he told Sky News: “Don’t, it’s hard... we’re such a close knit family.

“We’re a close knit family, we’d do anything for any one of us and the children would do the same for us.

“We’re getting on in life, and the grandchildren, and our own children, are more and more important to us as we’re getting older.

“So, yeah, I just hope she comes home.”

He said that his family hoped their interview would “spark a light” that would lead to finding Ms Bulley.

“We’re holding onto this, not our last hope, but this is going to reach out to millions of people, and we’re just hoping that from doing this interview that something may come of it which will spark a light and it will lead to us finding our daughter,” he said.

Timings from morning Nicola Bulley last seen

Thursday 2 February 2023 20:00

Police have confirmed the following timings from the morning Nicola Bulley was last seen:

8.43am – Nicola walked along the path by the River Wyre, having dropped her children off at school

8:50am (approximately) - A dog-walker – somebody who knows Nicola – saw her walking around the lower field with her dog. Their two dogs interacted briefly before the witness left the field via the river path

8.53am – She sent an email to her boss

9.01am – She logged into a Teams call

9.10am (approximately) – A witness – somebody who knows Nicola – saw her on the upper field walking her dog, Willow. Work is ongoing today to establish exactly what time this was.

9.30am – The Teams call ended but Nicola stayed logged on

9.35am (approximately) – Nicola’s mobile phone and Willow were found at a bench by the river by another dog-walker.

Watch: Parents of missing mother say their lives 'feel so empty' since disappearance

Thursday 2 February 2023 19:00

‘There are two young children there waiting for their mummy'

Thursday 2 February 2023 18:00

The two young children of Nicola Bulley, who went missing in Lancashire on Friday, believe it is “only a matter of time” until she comes home, their grandfather said.

Speaking to Sky News, Ms Bulley‘s father Ernie said: “The main thing is that we want to find Nicola, get her back home.

“There are two young children there waiting for their mummy to come back and we want her back obviously also, but if Nicola is out there, if she’s watching this, then all we’d like to say is come home, contact the police, contact ourselves and we just want you back.

“And they know that mummy’s missing but they know that she’s going to be coming home and everyone is looking for her so it’s only a matter of time, that they’re thinking in their minds, that she’s going to walk through that door.”

Louise Cunningham, Ms Bulley‘s sister, added: “Their little minds are trying to process, they don’t really understand, none of us understand, to be honest. But when there are children involved you just have to carry on, you’ve got to get through every day and that’s all we’re trying to do.”

Father of woman who ‘vanished into thin air’ walking dog breaks down as he urges public to help

Thursday 2 February 2023 17:00

The family of a mother-of-two who “vanished” while walking her dog in Lancashire have described how they are “stuck in a nightmare” in an emotional appeal for her whereabouts.

Police have been searching for Nicola Bulley since she went missing last Friday, on a route she has taken “a thousand times” after dropping her children at school.

Ms Bulley’s younger sister Louise Cunningham and father Ernie Bulley, 76, shared their anguish as they urged anyone with any information to come forward.

Andy Gregory has more:

Father of woman who ‘vanished into thin air’ walking dog breaks down in public plea

Watch: Nicola Bulley’s sister says she feels ‘stuck in nightmare’

Thursday 2 February 2023 16:09

The final email and an abandoned Teams call: Timeline of dog walker’s mysterious disappearance

Thursday 2 February 2023 15:40

The last known movements of missing dog walker Nicola Bulley have been revealed by police.

Nicola Bulley, 45, a mortgage advisor, was last seen on Friday morning at around 9.20am while walking her dog alongside the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.

She had just dropped off two her daughters, aged six and nine, at the local school in the village.

Matt Mathers takes a look at her last known movements:

Timeline of Nicola Bulley’s mysterious disappearance

‘Stuck in a nightmare’: Nicola Bulley’s family issue emotional plea for information

Thursday 2 February 2023 15:20

The family of Nicola Bulley say her disappearance has left them feeling “stuck in a nightmare” as they urged anyone with information to come forward to aid the ongoing search.

In an emotional interview with Sky News, Ms Bulley’s sister described the pain of have “no idea where she is”.

“It’s like she’s vanished into mid-air,” Lousie Cunningham said. “It feels like I’m stuck in a nightmare. We need to get my sister home.”

Nicola Bulley: Police hunting second possible witness in search for missing dog walker

Thursday 2 February 2023 14:32

Police want to speak to a second possible witness in the ongoing search for missing dog walker Nicola Bulley.

Ms Bulley, 45, a mortgage advisor, was last seen on Friday morning at around 9.20am while walking her dog alongside the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.

In a fresh appeal today, Lancashire Police said they would like to speak to a woman in a newly-released CCTV image, who they believe was in the area at the time Nicola was last seen.

Joe Middleton has this breaking story:

Police hunting second possible witness in search for missing Nicola Bulley

Missing dog walker has ‘little girls who need their mummy home’, partner says

Thursday 2 February 2023 14:07

A woman who vanished while walking her dog has “two little girls that need their mummy home”, her boyfriend said as a major search continues.

Nicola Bulley, 45, went missing on Friday morning – with her mobile phone found on a bench near to where she was last seen on a towpath by the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.

Her mobile phone was still connected to a conference call when it was found, police said.

Missing dog walker has ‘little girls who need their mummy home’, partner says

KEY POST: Bench where Nicola Bulley’s phone found cordoned off by police

Thursday 2 February 2023 13:02

Rescue teams have returned to the scene again today as the search for Nicola Bulley continues.

Police have reportedly cordoned off the area surrounding the bench where the 45-year-old’s mobile phone and dog lead were discovered, on the banks of the River Wyre.

Specialist diving teams returned to search the river, as pictured by photojournalists:

Map traces Nicola Bulley’s steps before going missing

Thursday 2 February 2023 12:40

Using information from police and witnesses The Independent has traced the route of Nicola Bulley’s dog walk on which she went missing.

Fire service out on search again

Thursday 2 February 2023 11:42

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed to The Independent that it has a crew out searching for Nicola Bulley today.

The fire service has sent a boat and crew to join police looking for the missing mother-of-two by a river in St Michael’s on Wyre this week.

Watch: Police continue search for Nicola Bulley

Thursday 2 February 2023 11:06

Police teams continue to search this morning for Nicola Bulley.

Independent TV has footage from the scene in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.

Woman who found Nicola Bulley’s dog speaks for first time

Thursday 2 February 2023 10:08

A business owner who raised the alarm about Nicola Bulley has spoken for the first time of the moment she came across the mum-of-two’s “worried” dog by the side of a river.

The woman, who did not want be named, spotted brown springer spaniel Willow running free on the river bank on Friday morning. She also found Ms Bulley’s phone.

She called her daughter-in-law who notified the missing woman’s long-term partner Paul, who dialled 999.

She said: “I saw the dog and I recognised it, but I suddenly couldn’t think whose dog it was. There was a mobile phone on the bench and there was also something between the bench and the river so I went and looked, and it was a dog harness.

“The dog looked worried so I tied her up and rushed home as I had to go to an appointment.”

The business owner added: “I know of her and her partner because I walk around the river a lot to pass the time. I always say morning to them or comment on how it’s a lovely day but that’s all.

“It’s just awful, I hope to God that it’s not a bad outcome.”

Nicola Bulley’s partner in ‘perpetual hell'

Thursday 2 February 2023 09:03

Paul Ansell, partner of Nicola Bulley, said he was in “perpetual hell” as the search for the missing dog walker continued.

Police have been searching the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire for nearly a week after the mother-of-two’s disappearance last Friday morning at 9.15am.

Ms Bulley’s dog was found near the spot she was last seen along with her phone, which was still on a conference call. Her parents fear she was kidnapped.

Speaking to MailOnline yesterday, Mr Ansell said: “It is just perpetual hell. It is just utter disbelief. We are living through this but it doesn’t feel real.

“All we can say is we need to find her,” he said. “She’s got two little girls that need their mummy home. We have got to get some good news now.”

Mystery of mother who vanished during a work conference call

Thursday 2 February 2023 08:45

Walking your dog, going for a coffee, popping out for a run: all normal activities carried out daily with minimal issue (Thomas Kingsley writes).

However, for mother-of-two Nicola Bulley, a walk along the River Wyre has turned into a sizable mystery sparking a missing person investigation after the 45-year-old vanished off Garstang Road in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre, leaving just her Spaniel.

Emergency crews including Lancashire Fire and Rescue, Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue team and the North West Underwater Search Team have joined the investigation while Lancashire Police has appealed for a “potentially key witness” to come forward.

Nicola Bulley: Mystery of mortgage adviser who vanished while walking her dog

Drones and helicopter drafted in for search

Thursday 2 February 2023 00:15

Police used drones and a helicopter to help them comb the area.

Grounds of large empty house searched

Wednesday 1 February 2023 23:15

Search teams hunted around a large, unoccupied house as they continued looking for Nicola Bulley.

Kev Camplin, of Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue, said the grounds of a large unoccupied country house, along with a long stretch of the river, including wooded areas and water margins were searched, the Lancashire Evening Post reported.

He said: “The abandoned house is right opposite the bench on the other side of the river, over a 10ft garden wall. It’s quite posh.

“We didn’t go into the house: as a volunteer search and rescue team we don’t actually go into buildings. We might go into a barn or something. We leave that to the police.

“While the team was searching the grounds, the owner was there for some reason, and we asked him to go in and he had a quick look around and she wasn’t there.”

Mystery man was in area as Nicola Bulley vanished

Wednesday 1 February 2023 22:15

An unidentified man, aged around 70, white, 6ft tall, well-built, who was walking a small white fluffy dog on a lead, is believed to have been in the area around the time Ms Bulley disappeared. ICYMI:

Nicola Bulley: Mystery of mortgage adviser who vanished while walking her dog

Sniffer dogs boost search effort

Wednesday 1 February 2023 21:15

Sniffer dogs have been drafted in to help rescue teams searching a river for missing Nicola Bulley, who vanished on a dog walk in Lancashire as a major search entered its sixth day.

Residents turned out to help rescue teams and friends organised volunteer search parties to help police look for the missing mortgage adviser.

Police combed the area for clues on the river bank either side of the water.

Passer-by recalls dog running free

Wednesday 1 February 2023 20:15

A passer-by who raised the alarm about missing Nicola Bulley has spoken for the first time of how she came across the mum-of-two’s dog beside a river.

The woman, who did not want be identified, spotted brown springer spaniel Willow running free and the harness on the ground.

She also found Ms Bulley’s mobile phone on a bench, under a tree which has a sign warning of deep water nailed to it.

She called her daughter-in-law who called Ms Bulley‘s long-term partner Paul, who dialled 999.

The woman said: “I saw the dog and I recognised it, but I suddenly couldn’t think whose dog it was.

“There was a mobile phone on the bench and there was also something between the bench and the river so I went and looked, and it was a dog harness.

“The dog looked worried so I tied her up and rushed home as I had to go to an appointment.

“I then went and spoke to my daughter-in-law and she immediately knew who the dog was, alerted the woman’s partner and that was it - the police were on it.”

Parents ‘dread’ thought of never seeing daughter again

Wednesday 1 February 2023 19:15

The parents of missing dog-walker Nicola Bulley have spoken of their “dread” at the thought of never seeing her again.

Ernest and Dot Bulley also spoke of hearing their grandchildren “sobbing their hearts out” after being told “mummy is lost”.

The couple told the Daily Mirror their daughter was in good spirits and her disappearance was totally out of character.

“We just dread to think we will never see her again. If the worst came to the worst and she was never found, how will we deal with that for the rest of our lives?” said Mr Bulley.

Lancashire Police have said they are keeping an “open mind” about what happened, but do not believe Ms Bulley was attacked.

Pictured: Rescue teams continue probe to find Nicola Bulley

Wednesday 1 February 2023 18:15

ICYMI: Mystery of mother who vanished during a work conference call

Wednesday 1 February 2023 17:15

walking your dog, going for a coffee, popping out for a run: all normal activities carried out daily with minimal issue.

However, for mother-of-two Nicola Bulley, a walk along the River Wyre has turned into a sizable mystery sparking a missing person investigation after the 45-year-old vanished off Garstang Road in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre, leaving just her Spaniel.

Emergency crews including Lancashire Fire and Rescue, Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue team and the North West Underwater Search Team have joined the investigation while Lancashire Police has appealed for a “potentially key witness” to come forward.

Read more on the mystery so far, below:

Nicola Bulley: Mystery of mortgage adviser who vanished while walking her dog

‘No sign of a fall’ near river, parents of Nicola Bulley say

Wednesday 1 February 2023 15:24

The parents of Nicola Bulley said there was “no sign” the mother of two fell near the river as they fear someone may have taken her.

Recalling their last conversation, he said: “Her mind was great, we picked the children up the Thursday before she went missing, as we do every Thursday.

“We took them home, Nicola had had a meeting with her boss in Garstang and she said can you stay a bit later because I have an important client coming in on Zoom. We said ‘no problem’ and stayed.

“She had done her work and she was very upbeat about getting her mortgage sorted.

“I said we better go now and Nicola came to the front door, and I gave her a kiss and told her I loved her and that was the last conversation I had with her.”

Ernest said: “There was no sign of a slip or falling in so our thought was ‘has somebody got her’?

“I asked the Sergeant from Fleetwood a few days ago, ‘is there any chance of her being taken’ and she said ‘I don’t think that’s the case’.

“I said ‘how can you know that?’, it’s such an isolated area, the only way that has happened is if it was someone who knew her.”

Nicola Bulley's children 'cried their eyes out' after being told 'mummy's lost'

Wednesday 1 February 2023 14:45

Nicola Bulley's two young daughters reportedly “cried their eyes out” when their dad explained to them that their mum was lost.

Ms Bulley’s partner Paul Ansell reportedly had to tell their children about what had happened, and her mum Dorothy revealed: “He just said 'mummy's lost.”

The Sun reports that his dad David added: “They cried their eyes out.”

Missing mother would ‘never leave her two girls’, says friend

Wednesday 1 February 2023 13:45

Heather Gibbons, a friend, told Sky News: “You go from being hopeful to heartbroken, and just trying to be strong, because all we want is to find her for her girls and for Paul.”

She added: “You want to hold on to the hope that no news is good news.

“But knowing Nikki, we just know that if she could be at home with her girls, we very firmly believe that’s where she would be. Her family are everything.”

Another friend, Emma White, described Ms Bulley as “the kindest, beautiful, lovely human being inside and out”, adding that her partner, Paul, was “being strong as possible” for the couple’s two children, aged nine and six.

“We don’t know why she’s gone missing, where she is, we just want her home,” she said.

Missing mother’s family issue desperate plea

Wednesday 1 February 2023 13:00

Nicola Bulley’s partner Paul Ansell, speaking from the family home in Inskip, Lancashire, said he spent all of Sunday searching for the mother-of-two.

The engineer, who has been in a relationship with Ms Bulley for 12 years, said: “It is just perpetual hell. It is just utter disbelief.

“We are living through this but it doesn’t feel real.

“All we can say is we need to find her. She’s got two little girls that need their mummy home.

“We have got to get some good news now.”

Mr Ansell said he or Ms Bulley, also known as Nikki, would drop the children, aged nine and six, off at a local primary school before taking Willow for a walk along the river nearby.

Ms Bulley did the school run before heading for the dog walk on Friday, police indicated.

“I got a call from the school regarding somebody who had found Willow, and Nikki’s phone and the dog lead and harness on the bench,” Mr Ansell, who then called the police, said.

“We take the kids to school and take the dog down there – either myself or Nikki – nearly every day.”

What happened to Nicola Bulley?

Wednesday 1 February 2023 12:24

Emergency crews including Lancashire Fire and Rescue, Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue team and the North West Underwater Search Team have have been part of the investigation to find missing mother Nicola Bulley.

Ms Bulley’s partner Paul Ansell, speaking from the family home in Inskip, Lancashire, said he spent all of Sunday searching for the mother-of-two.

The engineer, who has been in a relationship with Ms Bulley for 12 years, said: “It is just perpetual hell. It is just utter disbelief.

Ms Bulley has been missing for five days now since the morning of 27 January when she was walking her brown spaniel after 9.15am.

Police have released an appeal describing the mother’s physical appearance: a 5ft3 white woman with light brown shoulder-length hair wearing a long black gilet jacket with a hood, black jeans and olive green ankle wellington boots. Her hair was in a ponytail.

Still, there is no clarity on where Ms Bulley could be.

Read the full story here

Key witness found in search for missing dog walker Nicola Bulley

Wednesday 1 February 2023 12:20

Police have found a key witness in the search for missing dog walker Nicola Bulley.

Officers from Lancashire Constabulary said on Tuesday morning they were looking to talk to an elderly male dog walker who was seen in the area at the time of Ms Bulley’s disappearance.

In the evening they put out a statement saying: “He has since been located and is currently being spoken to. Our thanks to those who shared our appeal.”

In a statement Nicola’s family said: “We have been overwhelmed by the support from our community and would like to thank everyone for their ongoing efforts to help us find Nicola.

“The girls are desperate to have their mummy back home safe with them and your ongoing efforts have provided comfort to them whilst we await news on Nicola.

“We ask for anyone who thinks they may have any Information that may help the police find Nicola to please come forward and help them with their enquiries.”

Police search ‘abandoned house’ for missing dog walker

Wednesday 1 February 2023 12:17

An “old abandoned” house has been searched in a bid to locate missing dog walker Nicola Bulley.

Teams scoured the area near Garstang Road in St Michael’s on Wyre in Lancashire as they tried to trace the 45-year-old.

Kev Camplin, of Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue, said the grounds of a large unoccupied country house, along with a long stretch of the river, including wooded areas and water margins were searched.

He said: “The abandoned house is right opposite the bench on the other side of the river, over a 10ft garden wall. It’s quite posh.

“We didn’t go into the house, as a volunteer search and rescue team we don’t actually go into buildings. We might go into a barn or something.

“We leave that to the police. While the team was searching the grounds, the owner was there for some reason, and we asked him to go in and he had a quick look around and she wasn’t there.”

Welcome

Wednesday 1 February 2023 12:15

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live blog on the search for missing Lancashire mother, Nicola Bulley. Follow our blog for all the latest updates from the investigation.