Nicola Bulley – latest: Police say ‘possibility’ dog walker left area on path not covered by CCTV

Police have said they think Nicola Bulley could have left the riverside on a path that was not covered by CCTV, as the specialist rescue team searching for her has indicated that it will pull out of the investigation within hours.

Peter Faulding described the case as “baffling” and told reporters that he was “absolutely 100 per cent” sure that Ms Bulley’s body was not in the stretch of river scoured by his team of divers and sonar equipment.

Ms Bulley disappeared 12 days ago shortly after dropping her two daughters off at school. Her phone was found still connected to a Microsoft Teams call on a bench by the riverbank, with her dog running loose nearby.

It comes after officers last night admitted it was still a “possibility“ she left the area by one path not covered by cameras which is crossed by the main road through the village.

Police were trying to trace dashcam footage from 700 drivers who passed along the road at the time she disappeared, around 9.20am.

A forensic expert leading the underwater search for missing Nicola Bulley has been left “baffled” by “strange” events in the mother’s disappearance.

The 45-year-old disappeared while on her regular dog walk in the quiet village of St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.

Dropping her children off at school, she took her spaniel Willow for a stroll by the river and was sighted at around 9am by a witness but despite an extensive search, she has yet to be found.

Police divers now focusing on stretch of river approaching sea

Peter Faulding has indicated that this will be his specialist team’s final day scouring the river for Nicola Bulley, after three days of searching with divers and sonar yielded no sign of her.

Search teams from Lancashire Police and the Coastguard, including divers, are now focusing on the 10 miles or so of river downstream of the bench, where the River Wyre empties into the sea at Morecambe Bay.

Nicola Bulley’s family ‘distraught’, says diver

Nicola Bulley’s family are “distraught”, Peter Faulding has said, as he announced that his team had found no sign of the missing dog walker in their three-day search of the river.

“Paul’s extremely obviously upset, he wanted to go and see where the original entry point was again, and the water’s a bit lower than it was originally when Nicola went missing. And he’s, he’s clear that, well all the family are clearly distraught like anyone will be,” the diver said.

“And it’s just, it’s not a nice place to be. And I’m just trying to explain what work we’re doing. And give him some confidence that Nicola is not in that river over there.

“Normally we find them, this is an unusual situation. And hopefully Nicola will appear somewhere or pop up somewhere, I don’t know.

“But with that, I’m, I’m totally baffled by this one, to be honest. Normally a drowning victim goes to the bottom. There was a bit of flow on the river that day. But normally we recover them within a few metres.”

Diver ‘100 per cent’ sure Nicola Bulley’s body not in river searched by his team

Here is more from Peter Faulding, as he tells Channel 4 News that he is “absolutely 100 per cent” confident that Nicola Bulley’s body is not in the stretch of water searched by his team.

Specialist team to pull out of search later today after finding no sign of Nicola Bulley

The specialist rescue team will be pulling out of the search later today after finding no sign of Nicola Bulley in the section of the river where she went missing, the company’s founder Peter Faulding has said.

“We are happy that the area where Nicola’s phone was found and the harness, we’ve thoroughly searched it all the way down to the weir and up to the bridge about a mile upstream, and we’ve confirmed to Paul [Ansell] that there’s nothing in that area,” Mr Faulding told reporters.

“That’s been dived by police dive teams three times as well, and on the day that Nicola went missing it was dived in the afternoon by police dive teams with no sign of Nicola.

He added: “I’ve worked on some weird cases but this is a baffling case for someone whose mobile phone was found there, and I would have expected Nicola to have been found that afternoon by the police dive team.

“I was determined to find Nicola but one good thing is that I didn’t want to find a body, so I’m happy we haven’t found Nicola’s body, which can lead to other areas. We don’t know if Nicola’s alive. This is just a baffling case.”

“After the end of today, then we’ve done what we’ve come to do. We’ve cleared the area for the police and the family. We can say that in the top section of river and some of the section going down towards the sea, she’s not in that part. Further down the estuary I can’t comment on because we’re not searching that.”

Still a ‘possibility’ that Nicola Bulley left by one path not covered by CCTV, say police

Lancashire Police said on Tuesday that it was still a “possibility” that Nicola Bulley left the area by one path not covered by cameras which is crossed by the main road through the village.

Officers were trying to trace dashcam footage from 700 drivers who passed along the road at the time she disappeared, around 9.20am.

Detectives have discounted ‘every single’ criminal suggestion in case

Detectives have looked at “every single” potential suspicion or criminal suggestion that had come in and discounted them, Superintendent Sally Riley said on Tuesday.

Her comments came after suggestions were made that Ms Bulley’s phone could be a “decoy” and questions were raised about gaps in CCTV coverage of the area where she vanished from. The lead and harness for Willow, her springer spaniel, were also left on or close to the bench.

Rescuers resume search of river by boat

Rescuers are again back out on the River Wyre today searching for Nicola Bulley, 12 days after she disappeared at the beauty spot.

A police diving team has now gone onto the river.



Nicola Bulley’s partner in apparently lengthy discussion with rescuers

Nicola Bulley’s partner Paul Ansell appears to be in lengthy conversation with the private rescue specialists searching for the missing dog walker.

12:04 , Andy Gregory

Nicola Bulley’s partner Paul Ansell and her friend Emma White are currently inside an incident support unit set up by the specialist diving team near the river, according to ITV’s Anna Youssef.

They have reportedly spoken with the team’s founder Peter Faulding.

Paul is accompanied by family friend Emma White.



Five things forensics expert claims don’t add up about Nicola Bulley’s disappearance

The forensic expert leading the underwater search for missing Nicola Bulley has been left “baffled” by “strange” events in the mother’s disappearance.

Here are five things Peter Faulding is puzzled by:

Why Nicola Bulley’s mobile phone was left on the bench

The behaviour of her dog

‘No screams were heard’

The scene not closed off to public

No body has been found in the river – despite an extensive search

My colleague Maryam Zakir-Hussain has more details in this report:

Anger as selfie-taking conspiracy theorists make Nicola Bulley scene a ‘tourist spot’

A family friend of Nicola Bulley has said speculation about her disappearance was hard for the family to bear as members of the public are taking selfies in the area, making it feel like a “tourist spot”, Pat Hurst reports.

Heather Gibbons spoke on the banks of the River Wyre while, below her, Peter Faulding and his team from Specialist Group International, used a sonar to scan the depths on day 12 of the search.

“We have noticed it does feel like some people have come to maybe use it as more like a tourist spot, to do their own personal social media things which in some ways we see and understand but it is hard, there’s a lot of people around as it is, so yes, if you are here to join the search, we are really appreciative,” she said.

Nicola Bulley’s body ‘may have been swept out to sea'

Nicola Bulley’s body may have been swept out to sea by now, the head of the specialist rescue team searching for her has said.

Peter Faulding told The Times that he believed Ms Bulley’s body could have reached the sea by now if she had fallen into the River Wyre, given the distance and the meandering course of the river.

Superintendent Sally Riley also told reporters: “The amount of technology that we have put into the river – clearly as time goes on, the open sea becomes much more of a possibility.”

Police would continue to search the river until they received guidance from national bodies to do otherwise, Supt Riley added.

Forty detectives working on Nicola Bulley case

A team of 40 detectives are working on Nicola Bulley’s case, Lancashire Police has said.

They are investigating hundreds of lines of enquiry and pieces of information, more than 1,000 of which have been submitted by members of the public, according to Superintendent Sally Riley.

Police ‘not starting to go into houses'

Police have said they “are not starting going into houses because that’s not where the inquiry is leading us”, as they warned people against criminal entry to riverside properties in the search for Nicola Bulley.

Superintendent Sally Riley told reporters on Tuesday: “There are some properties along the riverside which are empty or derelict.

“Whilst it may be well intentioned that people think that that could be a line of inquiry, I would ask them to desist from doing that. In some cases it may be criminal if they are breaking in and causing damage or committing a burglary.”

She said officers have searched derelict riverside properties with the permission of owners.

“Because there is no criminal element yet identified, and we don’t expect there to be in this inquiry, then we’re not starting to go into houses because that’s not where the inquiry is leading us,” she added.

Police looking into 500 active lines of enquiry

Police have revealed they are looking into 500 lines of inquiry.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Lancashire Police Superintendent Sally Riley said: “At the moment there are around five hundred active pieces of information and lines of enquiry that we are working on to try and find answers for Nicola’s family.”

However, they also said the scale of efforts was “normal missing persons enquiry and does not indicate there is anything suspicious to this story”.

My colleague Liam James has more details:

Map outlines missing dog walker Nicola Bulley’s last known movements

Mother-of-two Nicola Bulley remains missing a week after she disappeared while out walking her springer spaniel Willow.

The 45-year-old mortgage adviser had just dropped off her daughters, aged six and nine, at primary school before setting out east along a towpath by the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, on 27 January.

She was seen by at least one fellow dog walker moments prior to vanishing.

Last spotted at approximately 9.15am, Ms Bulley has been described by Lancashire Police as a 5 ft 3in white woman with light brown shoulder-length hair wearing a long black gilet jacket with a hood, black jeans and olive green ankle wellington boots.

Specialist search chief hits out at ‘heartless individuals’ questioning his motives

The head of the specialist team helping with the search for Nicola Bulley has hit out at “heartless individuals” questioning his motives online, saying: “This is what you get for trying to help people.”

“I have no ulterior motive,” he told TalkTV at the scene. “I have given my time to many cases free of charge. We get paid to do police diving operations, okay, but I have offered my services for a whole week with April Jones. There was no media around that, I never gave any interviews for that and that’s it.

“The other one was Ellis Downes, the poor lad was left lying in the river. I came in, I found him and I done that totally free of charge for that family … I don’t need publicity, the press have come to me for this. If I don’t give information then I get slated, so I am damned if I do, I’m damned if I don’t.”

This is what you get for trying to help people. I have given my life to helping families looking for missing loved ones. Do our job searching in dark murky waters for a drowning victims.



Nicola Bulley: Underwater search expert explains why he doesn’t believe missing dog walker is in river

An underwater search for missing Nicola Bulley is continuing following a fresh appeal by her partner, who said her two daughters “desperately” miss her and “need her back”.

The search for Ms Bulley, 45, is entering its 12th day after she went missing on January 27 in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.

In a statement released on Monday through Lancashire Police, her partner Paul Ansell said: “I have two little girls who miss their mummy desperately and who need her back.”

Police say search leader Faulding not included in all investigation detail

After a search leader said Nicola Bulley is not in the river, Lancashire Police Superintendent Sally Riley said Peter Faulding is not included in “all the investigation detail” about the missing dog walker.

It comes after the leader of underwater search experts SGI said he believes she has not been in the river and raised the prospect of “third party” involvement in her disappearance.

Ms Riley said: “Our search has not found Nicola in the river and then a re-search in parts by SGI has found the same. That does not mean... that Nicola has not been in the river.

“In the light of other inquiries being discounted from the investigation so far... clearly our main belief is that Nicola did fall into the river.

“Clearly Mr Faulding isn’t included within all the investigation detail any more than the members of the public are that I’m briefing through these sorts of press conferences.”

Police reject suggestions Nicola Bulley could have been a victim of crime

Police have rejected suggestions that missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley could have been a victim of crime.

Supt Sally Riley, of Lancashire Police, said “every single” potential suspicion or criminal suggestion that had come in, had been looked at by detectives and discounted.

She said, “I would like to reassure the community that nothing in this investigation so far, it has been checked out if it has come in suggesting crime, it has been checked and discounted.

“So every single potential third party line of inquiry and potential suspicious or criminal element has been looked at and discounted.

“It does remain our belief that Nicola sadly fell into the river and that this is a missing persons inquiry.”

Police reveal there are 500 lines of inquiry in search for missing Nicola Bulley

Police have urged members of the public not to share conspiracy theories about the disappearance of Nicola Bulley online as they revealed they were looking into 500 lines of inquiry.

At a press conference yesterday, Lancashire Police Superintendent Sally Riley said: “At the moment there are around five hundred active pieces of information and lines of enquiry that we are working on to try and find answers for Nicola’s family.”

However, they also said the scale of efforts was that of a “normal missing persons enquiry and does not indicate there is anything suspicious to this story”.But she urged people not to speculate on what happened as theories circulating online were hurtful to the family.

She said: “This is particularly hurtful to her family, to her children, to her partner Paul, her parents, her sister and her friends. It is not helpful to them it’s distressing and distracting for the police enquiry.”

Missing dog walker Nicola Bulley’s final text before she disappeared revealed

Missing dog walker Nicola Bulley’s final text before she “vanished into thin air” has been revealed.

The 45-year-old was last seen walking her dog by the river in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, on Friday 27 January. She was still logged into a Microsoft Teams call which had ended at 9.30am when her phone was recovered.

Just half an hour earlier, the mother of two had texted a friend to book a playdate. She sent the message at 8.57am shortly before logging into the Teams call, locals at a village meeting were told.

Speculation over Nicola Bulley disappearance 'hurtful' for family, police say

What is the underwater technology being used in hunt for missing Nicola Bulley?

A private diving team has joined the search to help find 45-year-old Nicola Bulley.

The mother of two was last seen walking her dog near the River Wyre in Lancashire on January 27. Police are working on the hypothesis that she fell into the river, though this claim has not been substantiated with any evidence and her family and friends have disputed it.

On Monday, a private team of divers led by forensic expert Peter Faulding were drafted in to widen the search for Ms Bulley.

Nicola Bulley’s disappearance ‘is one of the most odd cases’, says head of private underwater search team

The disappearance of Nicola Bulley is one of the “most odd cases,” the head of a private underwater search team has said.

The mother-of-two, 45, has been missing since Friday, 27 January, when she went out to walk her dog near the River Wyre.

Lancashire Police have said they are working off a hypothesis that the mortgage adviser fell into the water.

Peter Faulding told Good Morning Britain that police divers searched the area where Ms Bulley’s phone was seen and nothing was found, which was “highly unusual.”

Search for missing Nicola Bulley ‘extended out to the sea’, police confirms

Friend of Nicola Bulley baffled as search for missing woman continues

A family friend of missing woman Nicola Bulley said “nothing is making sense” as specialist underwater divers searched a stretch of river where police believe she may have fallen in.

Heather Gibbons spoke on the banks of the River Wyre while, below her, Peter Faulding and his team from Specialist Group International, used a sonar to scan the depths on day 12 of the search.

Family and friends of mother-of-two Ms Bulley, 45, have questioned the police “theory” that she probably fell into the water while walking her dog, after dropping her children off at school in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancs on January 27.

Police reveal there are 500 lines of inquiry in search for missing Nicola Bulley

Police have urged members of the public not to share conspiracy theories about the disappearance of Nicola Bulley online as they revealed they were looking into 500 lines of inquiry.

The search for the missing mother-of-two entered its twelfth day on Tuesday and police continue to believe she may have fallen into the River Wyre while walking her dog on 27 January.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Lancashire Police Superintendent Sally Riley said: “At the moment there are around five hundred active pieces of information and lines of enquiry that we are working on to try and find answers for Nicola’s family.”

Police reject suggestions Nicola Bulley could have been a victim of crime

Police have rejected suggestions that missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley could have been a victim of crime.

Supt Sally Riley, of Lancashire Police, said “every single” potential suspicion or criminal suggestion that had come in, had been looked at by detectives and discounted.

She said, “I would like to reassure the community that nothing in this investigation so far, it has been checked out if it has come in suggesting crime, it has been checked and discounted.”

Search for missing Nicola Bulley ‘extended out to the sea’, police confirms

Stop breaking into homes in search for missing Nicola Bulley, police tell vigilantes

Police have urged people to stop breaking into homes in the search for missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley.

Asked about amateur investigators breaking into properties near where Ms Bulley was last seen along the River Wyre on 27 January, Superintendent Sally Riley told a press conference that there are empty or derelict properties along the riverside and entering them without permission would be a criminal act.

She said: “There are some properties along the riverside which are empty or derelict and whilst it may be well-intentioned that people think that that could be a line of inquiry, I would ask them to desist from doing that.

“In some cases it may be criminal if they are breaking in, causing damage or committing a burglary”.

Martha McHardy reports.

Family friend of Nicola Bulley’s says ‘nothing is making sense’

A family friend of missing woman Nicola Bulley said “nothing is making sense” as specialist underwater divers searched a stretch of river where police believe she may have fallen in.

Heather Gibbons spoke on the banks of the River Wyre while, below her, Peter Faulding and his team from Specialist Group International, used a sonar to scan the depths on day 12 of the search.

Ms Gibbons said speculation, rife on social media, about the disappearance, was “hard” for the family to take and a stream of visitors, members of the public arriving from far and wide, some bringing children and taking selfies, had made the area feel like a “tourist spot”.

She said: “I think it’s incredibly hard, but up to a certain level, we understand it’s human nature, it’s natural for everyone to have speculation, because the truth is in this, nothing is making sense.

“The turnout for the search has been amazing, it has been incredible.”

No evidence of criminality in Nicola Bulley case, say police

Lancashire Police said they have found no evidence of criminality in the disappearance of Nicola Bulley and do not expect to find any as their investigation continues.

Asked about amateur investigators breaking into properties near where Ms Bulley was last seen, Superintendent Sally Riley told a press conference: “There are some properties along the riverside which are empty or derelict and whilst it may be well-intentioned that people think that that could be a line of inquiry, I would ask them to desist from doing that.

“In some cases it may be criminal if they are breaking in, causing damage or committing a burglary.

Supt Riley continued: “We have now searched houses matching that sort of profile on the riverbank, including their grounds.

“Because there is no criminal evidence yet identified and we don’t expect there to be in this inquiry, then we are not starting to go into houses because that is not where the inquiry is leading us.”

Diving expert who doubts police line ‘doesn’t know all the details'

Lancashire Police Superintendent Sally Riley said Peter Faulding, leader of underwater search experts SGI, was not privy to “all the investigation detail” about missing Nicola Bulley.

Asked about Mr Faulding’s comments on how he disputes the police belief that Ms Bulley fell in the River Wyre, Supt Riley said: “Our search has not found Nicola in the river and then a re-search in parts by SGI has found the same. That does not mean... that Nicola has not been in the river.

“In the light of other inquiries being discounted from the investigation so far... clearly our main belief is that Nicola did fall into the river.

“Clearly Mr Faulding isn’t included within all the investigation detail any more than the members of the public are that I’m briefing through these sorts of press conferences.”

Superintendent Sally Riley of Lancashire Constabulary today warned against speculation over the Nicola Bulley case.

Police investigating the disappearance of Nicola Bulley have urged the public to avoid “distressing” speculation and conspiracies about what may have happened to her.

Lancashire Police superintendent Sally Riley said: “This is particularly hurtful to her family, to her children, to her partner Paul, to her parents, her sister and her friends because it is not helpful to them, it is distressing and it is distracting for the police inquiry.

She added: “We will not tolerate online abuse of anyone, including innocent witnesses, members of the family and friends, of local businesses, or of criminal damage or burglary. We will be taking a strong line on that, as you would expect.”

Officials have now warned several times against the spreading of unfounded claims and conspiracy theories online.

Still no leads in Nicola Bulley search, say police

Lancashire Police said their inquiries into the disappearance of Nicola Bulley have “so far not found anything of note” despite opening 500 leads and contacting 700 drivers who were in the local area on the day of her disappearance.

Superintendent Sally Riley told a press conference: “Throughout this investigation ... we remain fully open to any information that is credible and factual to try and trace Nicola and bring answers for her family but it does remain our belief that Nicola sadly fell into the river and that this is a missing persons inquiry.

“Any information that comes in that indicates otherwise is being checked out all the time and negated as each inquiry comes up. We’re not closed in any way to any particular line of inquiry and we remain genuinely open to that.

“All these extensive inquiries however have so far not found anything of note.”

Police search the River Wyre today (PA)

More than 700 drivers relevant in Nicola Bulley search

Police investigating the disappearance of Nicola Bulley are speaking to more than 700 drivers who travelled through the town of St Michael’s on Wyre around the time she went missing.

At a press conference, Lancashire Police Supt Sally Riley said: “We have now identified around 700 vehicles that drove through the village on that morning on the 27th January at around 9.10am, 9.15am.

“We are in the process of speaking to all of those drivers to try and find out if they have any dashcam footage, what they saw on that day or anything else that may be of value to the police inquiry.”

Pointing to the 500 open lines of inquiry in the search, Ms Riley said: “This is normal in a missing person inquiry and does not indicate that there is any suspicious element to this story.

“The inquiry team remains fully open-minded to any information that may indicate where Nicola is or what happened to her.”

Superintendent Riley during a press conference this afternoon (Sky News)

Stop taking law into your own hands, police urge

Police working on the Nicola Bulley case have urged vigilantes to stop “breaking into empty property” to search for the missing mother-of-two.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said people “taking the law into their own hands” were not helping, particularly those who have included burglary and trespass in their approach.

“They may mean well. They may want to help. But they can help by thinking back to if they were in the area and holding the family in their thoughts.

She added: “We will not tolerate online abuse of anyone, including witnesses.”

Tidal river makes search more difficult, say police

The river which police believe Nicola Bulley fell into is tidal, making the search for the missing mother-of-two, Lancashire Constabulary said.

“The river is a complex area to search ... and is tidal in parts,” police said in an update.

She added: “As acknowledged by experts, this makes the search more difficult.”

Police say 500 active lines of inquiry open in Nicola Bulley case

There are around 500 active pieces of information and lines of inquiry in the Nicola Bulley case, police said.

In an update, Lancashire Constabulary said members of the public had sent thousands of messages in relation to the dog walkers disappearance.

Police back in the river

Police divers searching for Nicola Bulley have gone back into the River Wyre.

The search for Ms Bulley has so far seen police scour the river bed near where the phone of the missing dog walker was found.

Meanwhile, a private search team led by expert diver Peter Faulding scanned the river bed with sonar.

Police prepare to enter the river (PA)

Police update on missing dog walker

Police are set to give an update on the search for mother-of-two Nicola Bulley this afternoon. We will bring you the latest updates as we get them.

Family friend of Nicola Bulley’s says ‘nothing is making sense'

A family friend of missing woman Nicola Bulley said “nothing is making sense” as specialist underwater divers searched a stretch of river where police believe she may have fallen in.

Heather Gibbons spoke on the banks of the River Wyre while, below her, Peter Faulding and his team from Specialist Group International, used a sonar to scan the depths on day 12 of the search.

Ms Gibbons said speculation, rife on social media, about the disappearance, was “hard” for the family to take and a stream of visitors, members of the public arriving from far and wide, some bringing children and taking selfies, had made the area feel like a “tourist spot”.

She said: “I think it’s incredibly hard, but up to a certain level, we understand it’s human nature, it’s natural for everyone to have speculation, because the truth is in this, nothing is making sense.

“The turnout for the search has been amazing, it has been incredible.

“But we have noticed it does feel like some people have come to maybe use it as more like a tourist spot, to do their own personal social media things which in some ways we see and understand but it is hard, there’s a lot of people around as it is, so yes, if you are here to join the search, we are really appreciative.

“The truth is if we look at it factually, no-one knows until we have some evidence.”

Latest pictures show private search under way

Photographs are landing showing a private company’s search for Nicola Bulley on the River Wyre.

Specialist Group International, led by expert diver Peter Faulding, are using sonar technology to scan the river for the missing mother-of-two.

Mr Faulding said that failure to find Ms Bulley today would suggest there was a “third party” involved in her disappearance.

Specialist Group International search the river in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire (PA)

A woman sits on the bench by where Nicola Bulley’s belongings were found (PA)

Diver speaks to Nicola Bulley’s ‘distraught’ partner

Peter Faulding, head of a diving team scanning the River Wyre for Nicola Bulley, said he spoke to Paul Ansell, Nicola’s partner and the dad of their two daughters, to update him on the search.

He said: “I had a half an hour conversation with Paul last night to update him and he’s distraught.

“There’s so much horrible things that have been going on, I feel so sorry for the man.”

Mr Faulding went on to criticise people abusing Mr Ansell online over Ms Bulley’s disappearance.

“He’s getting constant flack all the time and it’s not fair. The family just need to be left alone and everyone needs to let us do our job.”

Paul had two children with Nicola (Supplied)

Forensics expert says ‘third party’ could be involved in case of Nicola Bulley

A forensic expert has warned that a ‘third party’ could be involved in the case of missing Nicola Bulley who disappeared in Lancashire 11 days ago (Martha McHardy writes).

The lead of a diving team searching for the dog walker said his instincts tell him if she is not found today in the river near where her phone was found, there was a “third party “ involved in her disappearance.

Peter Faulding, the chief executive of Specialist Group International (SGI) said he is “very surprised” that she has not been found in river searches.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast as his team set out to scan the River Wyre with sonar equipment, Faulding was asked what his “gut feeling” was after more than one week of searching has failed to find the mother-of-two.

‘Very surprising’ Nicola Bulley not found

The chief executive of a specialist dive team assisting in the search for Nicola Bulley said he is “very surprised” that she has not been found in river searches.

Peter Faulding of Specialist Group International told Radio 4’s Today programme: “The initial area where Nicola went in, where the bench is, the police thoroughly searched that the same day, and did it again days later.

“From all my experience, I would expect a body when it goes down and drowns, to go straight down to the bottom, and remain there until the body starts to decompose and then it will start moving.”

He added that there is not enough of a current in the River Wyre, where police believe Ms Bulley may have fallen, for her to have been moved downstream on the day she went missing.

Mr Faulding said of continued search efforts “today we’re going to concentrate again upstream in the non-tidal section of the river, including past the bench again, just in case”.

A diving expert leading the search for Nicola Bulley said her disappearance is one of the “most odd” cases he has seen in 25 years on the job.

Diving team will scan river bed with sonar

Peter Faulding, lead of the underwater search for Nicola Bulley, explained to ITV how his team will use sonar equipment to scan the bed of the River Wyre for the missing mother-of-two.

Search lead fears ‘third party’ involved if Nicola Bulley not found today

The lead of a diving team searching for Nicola Bulley said his instincts tell him if she is not found today in the river near where her phone was found, there was a “third party” involved in her disappearance.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast as his team set out to scan the River Wyre with sonar equipment, Peter Faulding was asked what his “gut feeling” was after more than one week of searching has failed to find the mother-of-two.

“If Nicola is not in that stretch of river today my view is that there could be a third party and that [the phone] was a decoy placed by the river,” he said.

An underwater search for missing Nicola Bulley is continuing following a fresh appeal by her partner, who said her two daughters “desperately” miss her and “need her back”.

Ahead of the Specialist Group International (SGI) beginning its second day of searching the River Wyre on Tuesday, Peter Faulding said he did not think the missing mother was in the water.

Speaking with TalkTV, Mr Faulding – a leading forensic search expert and SIG’s founder – said: “I personally don’t think she’s in the river, that’s just my gut instinct at this point.”

He added that his team of divers would go back up the river on Tuesday, to search once again near the point where Ms Bulley’s mobile phone was found on a bench.

Read the full story below:

Diving team search near bench missing dog walker’s phone was found

A specialist diving team has begun searching a part of the River Wyre near the bench Nicola Bulley’s phone was found on.

Specialist Group International (SGI) founder and CEO Peter Faulding said his search crew will be focusing the operation “upstream in the non-tidal section above the weir” after the first day of the operation on Monday.

He said in an update tweet: “Today, my team and I will focus our search upstream in the non tidal section above the weir, and about one mile upstream including past the bench where Nicola’s phone was found.”