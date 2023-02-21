Nicola Bulley police force must face independent inquiry, says Sarah Payne detective

Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson of Lancashire Constabulary

Lancashire Constabulary must face an external inquiry into its handling of Nicola Bulley’s disappearance, the detective who investigated Sarah Payne’s murder has said.

The force has come under intense scrutiny over its handling of the search, including for disclosing personal details about Ms Bulley three weeks after she vanished from a footpath in the Lancashire village of St Michael's on Wyre.

Lancashire Constabulary has set a date for an internal review into the case, but Martyn Underhill, the former Police and Crime Commissioner for Dorset, has doubled down on his call for an independent inquiry into the probe.

"You've got to bring in an external force to look at the lines of inquiry, search strategy, the search of the river and how they've handled the media”, he said.

He said while not yet enough is known about the circumstances of the discovery of the body, "on the face of it, to find a body less than a mile from where she was missing suggests something went wrong".

Police on Monday confirmed a body discovered by two walkers on Sunday was Ms Bulley, more than three weeks after she first went missing.

The discovery brought an intensive 23-day search for the 45-year-old mortgage adviser to a close.

Helicopters, underwater drones, divers, specialist sonar equipment and agencies from the coastguard to mountain rescue had all been mobilised in one of the biggest missing person investigations in recent years.

Her body was found less than a mile away from where she disappeared in a tidal section of the River Wyre.

On Monday a spiritual medium and psychic claimed the body was found by him and a friend after he used his "gift" to locate her.

Nicola Bulley - PA

In a press conference on Monday night, the force did not address the criticism it had received for disclosing Ms Bulley had struggled with alcohol issues brought on by the menopause in the months before she disappeared.

On Wednesday, they revealed that she was classed as a "high-risk" missing person immediately after Mr Ansell reported her disappearance, "based on a number of specific vulnerabilities".

They later added in a statement that Ms Bulley, from Inskip in Lancashire, had stopped taking HRT medication.

Public backlash and interventions from the Home Secretary and Prime Minister followed, with Lancashire Constabulary saying a date had been set for an internal review into the case.

Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, said on Monday she was not "wholly satisfied" with responses given by the Chief Constable when she demanded an explanation as to why some of Ms Bulley's personal details were put into the public domain.

She said she will see what Lancashire police's own inquiries "come back with" when asked if there would be an external review into the handling of the case.

Although Ms Bulley's death is still being treated as unexplained, Asst Chief Constable Lawson said the case is now being handled by HM Coroner, which suggests police believe that the death is not suspicious.