Nicola Bulley: Body found in search for missing dog walker

A body has been found in the search for Nicola Bulley, the mother-of-two who had been missing for 23 days.

The body has not yet been formally identified.

A spokesperson for Lancashire police said: "This morning, Sunday, 19 February, you may be aware of police activity around the river near to St Michaels. We want to provide you with an update on that activity.

"We were called today at 11:36am to reports of a body in the River Wyre, close to Rawcliffe Road.

"An underwater search team and specialist officers have subsequently attended the scene, entered the water and have sadly recovered a body.

"No formal identification has yet been carried out, so we are unable to say whether this is Nicola Bulley at this time.

"Procedures to identify the body are on-going.

"We are currently treating the death as unexplained.

"Nicola’s family have been informed of developments and our thoughts are with them at this most difficult of times. We ask that their privacy is respected."

Ms Bulley, 45, vanished while walking her dog Willow on a footpath overlooking the River Wyre in Lancashire on Jan 27.

Her phone was found on a bench by the river, with the family's pet, Willow, running loose nearby and its harness on the ground.

Her disappearance sparked a major search of the river and surrounding areas and a controversial police investigation.

The discovery of a body came after police hurriedly sealed off a road and launched a diving operation on Sunday afternoon in the River Wyre, following a tip-off from two walkers.

The river had already been searched multiple times previously by police and private divers.

A helicopter, drone and police officers were combing a section of the River Wyre less than a mile from the bench where Ms Bulley's phone was found.

A helicopter was photographed flying above a section of the River Wyre on Sunday.

Helicopters were pictured at the scene on Sunday - CHRISNEILL

A witness said: "I drove down Rawcliffe Road for almost a mile. I noticed a man and a woman and two police officers on the embankment.

"Police cars were flying down the road with the blues and twos going. A police officer pulled up a few minutes later and got his drone out.

"Five minutes later the police helicopter arrived. Officers then asked to me get out so I moved 200 yards down the road.

"I could still clearly see the man pointing at the riverbank. Then more police cars raced down with the blues and twos going. They cleared the entire road."

Divers arrived at the River Wyre on Sunday - Jason Roberts

