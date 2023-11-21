Nicola Bulley: Review of police handling of case to be published

A review of the police handling of Nicola Bulley's disappearance is to be published later this morning.

Ms Bulley, 45, disappeared in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire, in January while walking her dog and her body was found 23 days later just a mile from where she was last seen.

Lancashire Police were criticised for revealing she had been struggling with the menopause and alcohol issues.

The College of Policing review is due to be published at 10:00 GMT.

It was commissioned by Lancashire's police and crime commissioner, Andrew Snowden.

The review will focus on the investigation and search, communication and public engagement, and the release of personal information.

Ms Bulley's body was found three weeks after she disappeared, with a coroner later finding she had fallen into the river accidentally.

Police and specialist diving teams had mounted a huge search for the mother-of-two on land, sea and the River Wyre.

Ms Bulley disappeared while walking her dog by the River Wyre

Ms Bulley had dropped off her two daughters, aged six and nine, at school and then gone on her usual dog walk alongside the river on 27 January.

Her phone, still connected to a Teams call for her job as a mortgage adviser, was found on a bench on a steep river bank overlooking the water, along with the dog lead and harness on the ground.

